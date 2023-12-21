Skip to content
UN: Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians at acute risk of starvation

"I've never seen anything like it," says a spokeswoman for the World Food Program in view of the alarming extent of hunger in the Gaza Strip.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Donation point of a charity organization that distributes food to Palestinians in Rafah. photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Gaza Strip - UN: Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians at acute risk of starvation

The United Nations is warning of starvation for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the face of a "globally unprecedented" situation in the Gaza Strip. A new study by several UN agencies and other institutions published on Thursday concludes that 577,000 people in the sealed-off coastal strip fall into the most serious category of starvation. In the rest of the world combined, however, there are currently 129,000 people who are similarly threatened, according to the analysis.

"I have never seen anything like it. The scale of acute food insecurity is unprecedented in terms of severity, speed of deterioration and complexity," said Shaza Moghraby, New York spokesperson for the World Food Program (WFP). The people at risk of "catastrophic" hunger as a result of the Israeli attacks are more than a quarter of the over two million people in the area. Almost all inhabitants are affected by hunger or displacement.

As a result of the Israeli warfare, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is dramatic. According to the UN, more aid deliveries are urgently needed to prevent the high number of thousands of civilian victims from rising further. "We cannot wait for a famine to be declared before we act," said Moghraby. Israel had sealed off and attacked the Gaza Strip after the cruel terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7.

Source: www.stern.de

