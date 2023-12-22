UN: Hundreds of thousands in Gaza at risk of starvation

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has been catastrophic for weeks. A recent UN study now presents figures for the first time on how many people are actually at risk of starvation. The scale is enormous - and the international community is making no political headway.

In view of the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal strip is becoming increasingly catastrophic. Due to the "globally unprecedented" situation, the United Nations is warning that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians could die of starvation. "I have never seen anything like it. The scale of the acute food insecurity is unprecedented in terms of severity, speed of deterioration and complexity," said World Food Program (WFP) spokesperson Shaza Moghraby.

A new study by several UN agencies and other institutions released on Thursday concludes that 577,000 people in the sealed-off coastal strip fall into the most severe category of hunger. The people at risk of "catastrophic" hunger are more than a quarter of the over two million people in the area. Almost all inhabitants are affected by hunger or displacement.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups in Israel on October 7. 1200 people, mainly civilians, died. The terrorists also kidnapped around 240 people in the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with massive air strikes and began a ground offensive at the end of October. In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the sealed-off coastal area, Israel has recently come under increasing international pressure. According to Islamist Hamas, at least 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

After days of wrangling in the UN Security Council over a resolution to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip, a vote was postponed once again. Several countries had to consult with their governments after fundamental changes were made to a compromise draft, it was reported on Thursday. The text calls on Israel to "immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access" to the Gaza Strip. The conditions for a sustainable cessation of violence must also be created.

