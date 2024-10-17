Umbach statements: West will once more fall short of delivering for Ukraine - "Victory Strategy" still an aspiration

17:13 Report: USA Shifts Focus of F-16 Pilot Training for Ukraine to Younger Aspirants

The United States is altering its training of F-16 pilots for Ukraine, concentrating on younger hopefuls rather than seasoned air force personnel, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing American authorities. This adjustment may prolong the duration required for Kyiv to have a fully operational squadron of these Western-manufactured aircraft by several months. The change in training strategy is attributed to a shortage of skilled Ukrainian pilots, with some officials admitting that young trainees are more receptive to Western instruction methods. Ukraine is eager to acquire additional F-16 aircraft and pilots to strengthen its air defense capacities. In August, one of the country's top combat pilots was lost in an accident, and one of their few F-16 combat aircraft was destroyed, following the completion of the training program by the former commander of the MiG-29 squadron. This incident sparked concerns about whether Ukrainian pilots were being thrust into battle without adequate preparation. According to retired US Lieutenant General David Deptula, cited by the Wall Street Journal, training for American Air Force pilots can take up to two years to complete, from start to finish.

16:48 Zelenskyy Stresses Need for Scholz's Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is banking on a shift in stance from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to implement his plan for victory against Russia. "We require his long-range weapons. That is the most crucial aspect," Zelenskyy says, alluding to Taurus cruise missiles that Scholz has yet to grant. Granting them would support Ukraine's victory strategy, which aims to build a sufficient arsenal to deter further Russian aggression (as mentioned at 13:54). Scholz has declined to provide the "Taurus" missiles, arguing that strikes on Moscow could potentially be executed from Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy emphasized that Germany has no authority to dictate whether weapons from other countries should be used against Russian targets. He acknowledged Scholz's viewpoint but pointed out that Scholz cannot dictate Ukraine's military actions, as he has never supplied weapons. The efficacy of long-range weapons was demonstrated in the past, according to Zelenskyy, as evidence of attacks by the Ukrainian army on Russian targets on the Crimean peninsula, where 23 enemy ships were destroyed, and weapons from Ukraine, Britain, and France were utilized. Regarding the swift request for Ukraine's NATO membership, Zelenskyy stated that Scholz "has never said no and never said yes." "So we are still in the process," Zelenskyy said.

16:28 Russia Envisions Building Nuclear Submarines for LNG Export to AsiaMikhail Kowaltschuk, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the director of the Kurchatov Institute, Russia's leading nuclear research institute, announced that Russia plans to construct nuclear-powered submarines for the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This would substantially reduce transport time via the Northern Sea Route, Kowaltschuk said, during his presentation last week at an industry conference in St. Petersburg, as reported on the event's official website on Wednesday.

16:15 British Investigators Probe Post Depot Explosion, Potential Connection to Leipzig Package BombBritish authorities are conducting an inquiry into a package explosion at a post office, exploring a possible connection to similar incidents in Europe, according to a spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit. "Our investigators are collaborating with other European security agencies," they added. Following a similar incident in Germany, the federal prosecutor's office launched an investigation. According to BfV president Thomas Haldenwang, Russia could be involved. In early October, the head of the UK's domestic security service MI5, Ken McCallum, warned of potential Russian acts of sabotage and arson, stating that Moscow aims to cause turmoil in Ukraine's supporting nations.

15:48 CNN Joins Ukrainian Elite Drone Team on Late September MissionIn late September, CNN was granted exclusive access to a Ukrainian combat drone team, from the launch of their weapons to the explosion of their targets, even deep within Russian territory.

15:27 France Contributes Newly Developed Kamikaze Drones to Ukraine's ArsenalFrance is supplying Ukraine with newly developed kamikaze drones, with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirming the success of the tests. The drones, developed by the Franco-German defense consortium KNDS, can operate for 45 minutes and can identify, observe, and neutralize static or moving targets within a 5-kilometer radius. France intends to procure 2,000 of these drones, with the first 100 set to be delivered to Ukraine. The kamikaze drones are considered a significant enhancement to the Caesar howitzers that France is providing to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: Zelenskyy's Victory Plan Demands Lack Feasibility, NATO Should Consider Emergency PlanSecurity expert Joachim Weber views several main components of Zelenskyy's "victory plan" as currently impractical. In an interview with ntv, he explains why these declarations make sense from Ukraine's perspective and why NATO should expeditiously review an emergency Plan B.

14:38 Russian Parliament Approves Bill to Ban "Neglect Propaganda"

Russian lawmakers endorse a proposition during an initial vote, aiming to suppress "juvenile neglect promotion." The law receives unanimous approval from the lawmakers as witnessed on a live telecast from the legislative chamber. Parliamentary leader Vyacheslav Volodin encourages the legislators to back the prohibition. He explains, "Today, a war is waged on the intellectual battlefield." The legislation would target public material, encompassing digital platforms, media, advertising, and films. Infringements would be penalized with fines ranging from 400,000 rubles (approx. 3,800 euros) for individuals and 5 million rubles for corporate entities. Russia grapples with an elderly population and declining birth rates, aggravated by the military confrontation in Ukraine. The Kremlin, the influential Russian Orthodox Church, and influential public figures advocating for "traditional beliefs" continually advocate for these values as a shield against Western liberal thoughts and a method to combat Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Angry Faithful Retaliate Against Soldiers and Invade Church in Ukraine

In response to the decree declaring St. Michael's Cathedral as part of another faith group, issued by Ukraine's Cherkassy's military administrator, adherents of the Moscow Patriarchate launch an assault on the church. The situation escalates into violence, resulting in injuries.

13:54 Zelenskyy Advocates for "Forceful Peace" in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveils his strategy for success against Russia during discussions with EU leaders in Brussels. Zelensky justifies his approach as "achieving peace through intimidation." He suggests ensuring an acceptable missile deployment in Ukraine, involving Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US.

13:25 Imprisoned US Citizen's Torment in Russian Jail - Fellow Inmate's Testimony

Steven Hubbard, a recently detained US citizen, is said to be subjected to continuous mistreatment in a Russian prison, according to testimony from a former inmate, Igor Tychyko. Russian prison guards are claimed to have physically assaulted the 72-year-old US citizen, denied him food, and subjected him to electric shocks and forced sexual activities, according to Tychyko. A Russian court had sentenced Hubbard to 6 years and 10 months of imprisonment earlier this month, allegedly due to his involvement as a mercenary fighting for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Shadow Fleet and Its Environmental Threats

The so-called Russian shadow fleet is leaving pollution trails on world waters and poses an environmental risk. An investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial" finds evidence of major oil spills in at least nine incidents in recent years. The report highlights a growing fleet of over 600 ships transporting oil on behalf of Moscow, often with obscured ownership. Many of these vessels are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, reducing their accountability in the event of a leak or severe mishap. Foreign Minister of Sweden Maria Malmer Stenergard recognizes the potential threat to marine life. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are appalling," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia department and an expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Contaminated Land Demands International Aid - Kyiv

Ukraine is making every effort to quickly decontaminate large land areas affected by mines and other unexploded ordnance. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Julia Svyrydenko emphasizes the importance of international support for the demining efforts at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Also in attendance is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Large portions of Ukraine are contaminated with millions of mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance left behind by both Russia and Ukraine in combat zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to Victory Strategy

In the face of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory program," Moscow maintains its stance of selling the conflict in Ukraine as a success. It responds equably to the strategy proposed by Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, dissenting voices in Russia, viewing the situation more critically, are on the rise. The imprisoned radical nationalist Girkin describes it as a "strategic defeat," as reported by German correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Continued Russian Advance at Pokrovsk: Potential Decrease in Ukrainian Steel Production

Ukrainian steel production might experience a 50% drop if Russian troops capture an essential coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This is reported by the Reuters news agency, referencing Oleksandr Kalenkov, the head of Ukraine's steel manufacturers association. The mine is a significant source of a particular type of coal necessary for coke production, an essential element in steel making. This is the second most profitable revenue source for Ukraine after agriculture. According to trade data, metal exports totaled nearly $2 billion in the first eight months of 2024. The Pokrovsk coal mine, one of Eastern Europe's largest coking coal producers, is situated 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine provides coal for coke production, which is crucial for steelmaking and is Ukraine's second largest source of income after agriculture. The eastern front near Pokrovsk has been the focus of intense fighting for months and is a major target of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk serves as a vital logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. According to trade data, metal exports in the first eight months of the year totaled almost $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky on the way to Brussels: "What we need most now is additional defense for Ukraine before winter"Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for new aid for Ukraine's "victory plan." In a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shared on Telegram, Zelensky says, "What we need most now is additional defense for Ukraine before winter." He plans to present his "victory plan" to his EU colleagues today. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he continues. "We must bring an end to this war justly."

11:05 Australia to provide Ukraine with numerous Abrams tanksAustralia will now donate 49 of its older Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, worth approximately €150 million, to Ukraine - months after Kyiv requested it. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on his government's agenda.

10:46 Rutte: Talks with Moscow should only begin from a position of strengthNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte believes that Ukraine should only begin talks with Russia from a position of strength. "We are ready, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte says before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected. "Of course, we would like to reach a point where Ukraine can enter negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until then, he (Zelensky) can always rely on continued support."

10:15 "Closest tank engagement I've ever seen" - Ukrainian tank destroys Russian military vehicleA Ukrainian tank has destroyed an enemy troop transportation vehicle in the Russian area of Kursk from an unusually close distance. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Shortly afterward, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the wreckage of the Russian military vehicle. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian forces involved two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Retired US General Mark Hertling describes the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian airstrikes also in Syria: Ten civilians killedRussian airstrikes are not limited to Ukraine. There are also Russian airstrikes in northwestern Syria, where activists report that ten people were killed and another 30 injured on Wednesday evening. Among the ten dead civilians near the city of Idlib, including a child, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports. Among the injured are 14 children, it adds. The observatory says Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Moscow Region: Deputies Commander of a Military Special Unit Shot DeadIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was shot dead in his car. According to independent Russian website "Important Stories" and others, an unidentified assailant targeted 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had returned from the war in Ukraine just a week ago.

08:55 Russian Ultranationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignImprisoned Russian ultranationalist Igor Girkin sees no successes for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer estimates that the offensive campaign this summer and autumn has not achieved its goals. It is also unlikely that this will happen before the so-called mud season. Girkin even speaks of a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled, and offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. The Russian forces would need their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has proven successful, repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Ukraine Under Attack by Dozens of Russian DronesRussia is again bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone attacks. The air defense shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones in the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military reports. 27 drones were also likely downed by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones turned towards Belarus. However, five drones hit infrastructure in regions near the front, with attacks on energy infrastructure reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said, but power outages occurred in some areas.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo's Security Chief DetainedThe Ukrainian security agency (SBU) has reportedly taken into custody an alleged high-ranking security officer from Ukrenergo, a state-owned energy firm. The SBU accuses him of supporting Russia's invasion, negating the existence of an autonomous Ukrainian state, and applauding civilian casualties. Additional allegations include disclosing information about the aftermath of strikes on crucial infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that it has temporarily halted one of its members due to the case, stating, "Justifications for Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team." Ukrenergo mentioned that nine of its workers have lost their lives due to Russian attacks and an additional 11 are fighting on the front lines. If found guilty, the suspect could face up to eight years in prison and the confiscation of his assets.

07:23 NATO Announces No Immediate Invitation to UkraineAs reported by "Voice of America", the NATO alliance has no current plans to invite Ukraine in the short term, according to the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith. Smith reiterated that NATO has declared that Ukraine is on a path towards becoming a member of the alliance, but they are not yet at a stage of pursuing a swift invitation. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, emphasizing Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO.

06:56 Biden Reschedules Meeting with Ukraine Contact GroupThe United States has rescheduled a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to November and will conduct it online, as announced by the White House. The decision was made following a phone conversation between Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky, during which additional financial assistance for Ukraine was discussed. Initially, Biden was scheduled to convene the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but the gathering was delayed as a result of Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led partnership comprising over 50 nations, including 32 NATO members, which frequently meets at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The last conference at Ramstein on September 6 marked the 24th gathering since its inception in April 2022.

06:30 Russia-Made Weapons Discovered with HezbollahIsraeli authorities have discovered advanced Russian weapons at Hezbollah's strongholds in southern Lebanon, as claimed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Only the Lebanese military is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River, according to a 2006 UN resolution. Netanyahu revealed that Israeli forces found recently developed Russian weaponry in the area, despite Hezbollah's extensive network of tunnels and hiding spots.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Tragic Record in Mine ClearanceA forum on mine decontamination is taking place today in Lausanne, Switzerland. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most heavily mine-affected country in the world, with a potential danger zone stretching across an area twice the size of Bavaria, and including mined maritime territories. Since February 24, 2022, more than 1,000 casualties, including 300 deaths, have been reported due to mines and unexploded ordnance, with 30 fatalities occurring this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers have been working on the project, having inspected over 1,500 square kilometers - equivalent to the combined area of Berlin and Hamburg. The Ukrainian government estimates that the entire country's mine clearance will cost approximately 30 billion euros.

05:05 Wide Areas of Ukraine Under Drone AttacksNumerous Ukrainian regions are under attack by Russian combat drones overnight, with air alerts enacted in most areas. No damage reports have been recorded so far. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense in the Bryansk border region shot down three Ukrainian drones, according to the region's governor Alexander Bogomaz, via Telegram. No injuries or damage have been reported.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine Agree to Construct Munitions PlantLithuania and Ukraine have agreed to collaborate on constructing a munitions factory, as revealed by Lithuania's Ministry of Economy. The facility will produce versatile RDX explosives, with construction projected to begin in Lithuania next year.

00:04 DHL Warehouse Bombing in UK: Russia InvestigatedAnti-terrorist investigators are exploring potential Russian involvement following an explosion at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, on July 22. The blast, believed to be the result of an explosive device in an air-shipped package, resulted in no reported injuries. A similar incident took place at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, around the same period, leading the German federal prosecutor's office to take control of the investigation. Sources have speculated that Russia could be behind the incidents.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to the updated agenda. Today, Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan," emphasizing Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.

The adjustment in F-16 pilot training for Ukraine, focusing on younger aspirants, is a response to the shortage of skilled pilots and the Ukrainian forces' need for additional personnel to operate the Western-manufactured aircraft.

