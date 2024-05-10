Ultra-processed foods tied to early death in studies spanning three decades

The connections between processed meats, sugary drinks and other ultraprocessed foods and negative health outcomes aren't necessarily the same as those with whole grains, said Dr. Mingyang Song, associate professor of clinical epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health.

Researchers examined data from over 100,000 participants in the US with no history of cancer, cardiovascular disease or diabetes from 1986 to 2018, who reported on their health and lifestyle every two years. Every four years, these individuals also filled out detailed food logs.

The group with the lowest consumption of ultraprocessed foods typically ate around three servings a day, while the highest group averaged seven servings per day, according to a study published in The BMJ journal on June 24th.

The participants who consumed the most ultraprocessed foods had a 4% higher risk of death from any cause, along with a 9% increased risk for neurodegenerative deaths.

However, Song believes the relationship between ultraprocessed foods and health dangers isn't equal among all types.

"The positive association is primarily driven by specific subcategories, such as processed meats and sugary beverages," he stated.

Dr. Marion Nestle, Professor Emerita of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health at New York University, noted that while the link between ultraprocessed foods and adverse health effects has been supported by numerous studies, this one stands out because it dives deeper into the different categories of these foods.

Is it necessary to eliminate all ultraprocessed foods?

Song doesn't recommend cutting out all ultraprocessed foods because the classification is broad, he added.

"Whole grain breads and cereals are also considered ultraprocessed, but they contain important nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals," he said. "On the other hand, I think individuals should aim to reduce their consumption or entirely avoid certain ultraprocessed foods like processed meats, sugary drinks, and potentially artificially sweetened drinks."

There remain several unanswered questions regarding ultraprocessed foods.

First, this research is significant due to its extensive time frame, Dr. Peter Wilde, an emeritus fellow at Quadram Institute Bioscience in the United Kingdom noted. However, it's an observational study, which means the researchers can only show a correlation but not definitively say these foods cause deaths.

Wilde highlights the importance of exploring the individual components in ultraprocessed foods that may contribute to health risks, such as food additives, emulsifiers, or flavors, to inform regulations.

The significance of overall diet

Researchers also discovered that the best way to decrease the risk of mortality is the overall quality of one's diet.

"If people maintain a predominantly healthy diet, I don't think they need to become overly concerned or terrified," said Song. "The overall dietary pattern still has the most significant impact on health outcomes."

A balanced diet consists of a wide range of colorful fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, according to Wilde.

"If you're worried about food additives, then pick foods with low levels of additives," he advised in an email. "Just be mindful of the nutritional content of the ultraprocessed foods you choose to consume."

It's crucial to remember that moderation is key. While fruit juice packs nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, consuming large amounts will counteract these benefits due to its high sugar content.

"This is not a matter of black and white," Wilde said. "A particular food can have both positive and negative elements, and the balance between these elements might depend on how much you eat."

Source: edition.cnn.com