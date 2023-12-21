Actors - Ulrich Matthes: Christmas includes a maccheroni casserole

For actor Ulrich Matthes, maccheroni casserole has been a Christmas tradition since childhood. "When my mother was still alive, we always, really always had maccheroni casserole on Christmas Eve - and smoked salmon as a starter," said the 64-year-old ("Das Boot") in an interview with dpa.

"When my mother was old, my brother made this maccheroni casserole - it had to be maccheroni casserole." Matthes plays in the Christmas film "Winter Waltz", which is currently available in the ARD media library.

"Christmas was actually always harmonious at home," said the multi-award-winning Berlin character actor. "Strangely enough, my parents managed it that way, even my brother and I," he remarked with a laugh. "We decorated the tree on Christmas Eve and, when me and my brother were little, my father tapped along the hallway in a disguised voice and growled: "Here's Santa Claus." That was always great. Even when my brother said at some point: "It's dad!" In this respect, I'm attached to Christmas without being sentimental. I also don't buy speculoos from mid-October. And when it's over, that's fine too. On January 1, I think: "Ah, finally!" And watch the New Year's ski jumping in Garmisch. Wonderful!"

Source: www.stern.de