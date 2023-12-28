Skip to content
Ulm launches project for better care after knockout drops

Anyone who has been involuntarily administered knockout drops in Ulm will receive better care from January 1, 2024. In a project with the city, the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Ulm University Hospital will in future carry out additional examinations in cases of suspected knockout drops,...

ILLUSTRATION - A man fills several "knockout drops" into a beer bottle in the posed scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Anyone who has been involuntarily administered knockout drops in Ulm will receive better care from January 1, 2024. In a project with the city, the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Ulm University Hospital will in future carry out additional examinations in cases of suspected knockout drops, the university hospital announced on Thursday. These can be used in court. The state is supporting the "Kampf dem K.O." project with 375,000 euros.

Knockout drops are various substances that can render a person incapacitated and defenceless. They are colorless and odorless and can only be detected in the body for a short time.

According to the press release, State Secretary Ute Leidig (Greens) said that Donaustadt offers ideal conditions for the project. "Thanks to the violence outpatient clinic, the necessary medical and toxicological expertise can be provided here." Ulm offers a good starting point to statistically record the involuntary administration of knockout drugs. So far, there has been a lack of sound data.

"Our mission is not only to optimize the care of those affected, but also to clarify the circumstances of these incidents in the best possible way," says Sebastian Kunz, Medical Director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, according to the press release. Those affected often suffer the consequences for years. The University Hospital, the Bundeswehr Hospital and the Donau-Klinik Neu-Ulm are involved in the project.

