Ulm hopes to surprise Bayern with the cup

Promoted Second Division team SSV Ulm is the clear underdog in the cup match against record champions FC Bayern Munich. However, the club has no intention of giving up in advance - quite the contrary.

Coach Thomas Woehrle aims to knock out big FC Bayern with second division newcomers Ulm in the DFB-Pokal.

Second-division side SSV Ulm hopes for an upset in their DFB Cup match against record champions FC Bayern Munich on Friday (8:45 PM CEST/ZDF and Sky). "Anything is possible in the cup," said Ulm coach Thomas Wörle, whose team are clear underdogs.

The Donaustadion is sold out with 17,400 spectators. Ulm is expected to field their strongest lineup. New FC Bayern coach Vincent Kompany will take his seat on the bench for the first time in a competitive match.

Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim also enters the DFB Cup on Friday. In their match against Regionalliga side Würzburger Kickers (6:00 PM CEST/Sky), coach Pellegrino Matarazzo will be missing several injured players. Additionally, Hoffenheim's squad planning for the new season is far from complete.

Despite being from Bavaria themselves, SSV Ulm fans are eagerly anticipating their encounter with FC Bayern Munich at home. After the game in Ulm, Bavaria's attention will shift to the Allianz Arena, where Bayern's new coach Vincent Kompany will make his first competitive appearance on the home bench.

