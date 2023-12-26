Skip to content
Ulm basketball players lose home game in Eurocup

German basketball champions Ratiopharm Ulm have suffered a surprising defeat in the Eurocup. The team of Head Coach Anton Gavel was beaten 79:85 (41:40) by Turk Telekom Ankara on Boxing Day. Ulm had previously won five out of six home games in the competition, while Ankara lost five out of six...

Ulm coach Anton Gavel applauds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German basketball champions Ratiopharm Ulm have suffered a surprising defeat in the Eurocup. The team of Head Coach Anton Gavel was beaten 79:85 (41:40) by Turk Telekom Ankara on Boxing Day. Ulm had previously won five out of six home games in the competition, whereas Ankara lost five out of six games away from home.

Things were very different in the arena in Neu-Ulm on Tuesday. Trevion Williams (26 points, 11 rebounds) had a strong day, but that was not enough. Ulm missed a huge number of shots from the three-point line. Tyrone Wallace (31 points) stood out for the visitors from Turkey. Ulm will play its last remaining game in the championship year 2023 at Syntainics MBC from Weißenfels on December 29 (tip-off: 8 p.m.).

