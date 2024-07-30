Skip to content
Ulm basketball players extend with a bridle

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read

Basketball Bundesliga team ratiopharm Ulm has extended the contract with center Nicolas Bretzel. The 2.13-meter tall homegrown talent will continue to play for Ulm next season, the club announced. The 25-year-old Bretzel averaged over 20 minutes on the court last season, scoring 5.1 points and grabbing 3.8 rebounds.

"As a classic center, he provides solid presence under the basket, but with his fine touch, he's also capable of modernizing that position and opening up the court," said sporting director Thorsten Leibenath about the professional.

The German Basketball Bundesliga is known for its competitive nature, and ratiopharm Ulm's success is a testament to this, with stars like Nicolas Bretzel contributing significantly. Despite the conclusion of the current German Bundesliga season, Bretzel has secured his place in the German Bundesliga with Ulm for the upcoming season.

