Basketball Bundesliga team ratiopharm Ulm has extended the contract with center Nicolas Bretzel. The 2.13-meter tall homegrown talent will continue to play for Ulm next season, the club announced. The 25-year-old Bretzel averaged over 20 minutes on the court last season, scoring 5.1 points and grabbing 3.8 rebounds.

"As a classic center, he provides solid presence under the basket, but with his fine touch, he's also capable of modernizing that position and opening up the court," said sporting director Thorsten Leibenath about the professional.

