Basketball Bundesliga - Ulm basketball players back on the road to success

The basketball team from ratiopharm Ulm has halted its small negative run in the German league. The German champions won 98:89 (54:49) against MLP Academics Heidelberg on Friday evening and celebrated their ninth win of the season. The best scorers were Trevion Williams for Ulm with 18 points and Vincent Kesteloot (22 points) for Heidelberg.

The win means Ulm remains in second place in the table and, like Alba Berlin and Bayern, has three defeats to its name. Niners Chemnitz remain top of the table with eleven wins from twelve games.

After its two recent defeats against Bayern Munich and the Rostock Seawolfes, Ulm initially struggled against the 17th-placed team in the table. The favorites found it difficult to get into the game. Heidelberg kept the game evenly poised in the first half.

It was not until the third period that Ulm was able to play to its strengths and pull away. The victory was never in danger in the end, even though the visitors were able to reduce the gap.

Liveticker Ulm squad Heidelberg squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de