Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbambergbasketballjohn bryantbbgermanyclub historyfrankfurt on the mainbundesligaulmannual financial statementstelekom baskets bonnratiopharm ulm

Ulm and Bonn basketball players: victories at the end of the year

Ratiopharm Ulm, Telekom Baskets Bonn and Würzburg Baskets win at the end of the year. The Syntainics MBC can no longer win at home.

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
A basketball lies on the court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A basketball lies on the court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Basketball Bundesliga - Ulm and Bonn basketball players: victories at the end of the year

German basketball champions ratiopharm Ulm have rounded off the most successful year in the club's history with a victory. Ulm outclassed the Syntainics MBC 107:75 (60:39) in the Bundesliga on Friday evening. It was the title-holders' tenth win of the season. The home side, on the other hand, has now not won in front of its home crowd for five matchdays. The best scorers were Karim Jallow with 16 points for Ulm and John Bryant (15).

Ulm laid the foundation for the victory, which was never in danger, in the first quarter by setting the course for the two points. The MBC, with the former Ulm center Bryant, never had a real chance. The visitors took it easy after the restart, allowing the home side to reduce the deficit. However, Ulm stepped up the pace again in the final quarter and deserved to win.

Things initially looked very different in the game between Telekom Baskets Bonn and Bamberg Baskets. Although the home side ultimately came out on top by 88:74 (45:39) and secured its ninth win of the season, Bamberg was the expectedly unpleasant opponent. The club from Franconia repeatedly fought its way back. The favored club from Bonn was only able to pull away after the break. Brian Fobbs (18) scored most often for the winners, while Zach Copeland scored 27 points for Bamberg.

Würzburg Baskets defeated EWE Baskets Oldenburg by 83:78 (33:31) in a close game. The best scorers were Würzburg's Otis Livingston II with 19 points and Geno Grandall, who scored 22 times for the visitors. It was Würzburg's ninth win in its 13th match, while Oldenburg has now lost eight of its last 14 games.

The two top teams, Niners Chemnitz and Alba Berlin, end the Bundesliga year. Leaders Chemnitz will play in the capital on New Year's Eve afternoon (2 p.m./Dyn). Bayern Munich already plays against MLP Academics Heidelberg this Saturday (8 p.m./Dyn).

Schedule Table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Polizei" ("Police") is written on the hood of a patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ambulance driver blinded by laser pointer

The driver of an ambulance in Swabia has been blinded and injured by a laser pointer. The perpetrator or perpetrators are currently still unknown, the police announced on Friday. The 29-year-old driver suffered eye irritation in the incident in Kempten, but was able to stop the vehicle without...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
Weißenfels' Johnathan Stove in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Weißenfels goes down 75:107 against champions Ulm

The basketball players of Syntainics MBC suffered their fifth home defeat in a row in the last game of the year. The club from Weißenfels lost 75:107 (39:60) to German champions ratiopharm Ulm on Friday and was unable to improve its position in the battle to stay in the league. The visitors, on...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

The word "Polizei" ("Police") is written on the hood of a patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ambulance driver blinded by laser pointer

The driver of an ambulance in Swabia has been blinded and injured by a laser pointer. The perpetrator or perpetrators are currently still unknown, the police announced on Friday. The 29-year-old driver suffered eye irritation in the incident in Kempten, but was able to stop the vehicle without...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public