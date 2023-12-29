Basketball Bundesliga - Ulm and Bonn basketball players: victories at the end of the year

German basketball champions ratiopharm Ulm have rounded off the most successful year in the club's history with a victory. Ulm outclassed the Syntainics MBC 107:75 (60:39) in the Bundesliga on Friday evening. It was the title-holders' tenth win of the season. The home side, on the other hand, has now not won in front of its home crowd for five matchdays. The best scorers were Karim Jallow with 16 points for Ulm and John Bryant (15).

Ulm laid the foundation for the victory, which was never in danger, in the first quarter by setting the course for the two points. The MBC, with the former Ulm center Bryant, never had a real chance. The visitors took it easy after the restart, allowing the home side to reduce the deficit. However, Ulm stepped up the pace again in the final quarter and deserved to win.

Things initially looked very different in the game between Telekom Baskets Bonn and Bamberg Baskets. Although the home side ultimately came out on top by 88:74 (45:39) and secured its ninth win of the season, Bamberg was the expectedly unpleasant opponent. The club from Franconia repeatedly fought its way back. The favored club from Bonn was only able to pull away after the break. Brian Fobbs (18) scored most often for the winners, while Zach Copeland scored 27 points for Bamberg.

Würzburg Baskets defeated EWE Baskets Oldenburg by 83:78 (33:31) in a close game. The best scorers were Würzburg's Otis Livingston II with 19 points and Geno Grandall, who scored 22 times for the visitors. It was Würzburg's ninth win in its 13th match, while Oldenburg has now lost eight of its last 14 games.

The two top teams, Niners Chemnitz and Alba Berlin, end the Bundesliga year. Leaders Chemnitz will play in the capital on New Year's Eve afternoon (2 p.m./Dyn). Bayern Munich already plays against MLP Academics Heidelberg this Saturday (8 p.m./Dyn).

