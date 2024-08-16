- Ukrainian troops show video of Russian invasion

About a week after the start of the Ukrainian advance into the Russian region of Kursk, Kyiv's airborne troops published a video of what they claimed were the first hours of the operation. The 6th of August, the day the offensive began, will be remembered as a historic day in the history of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the unit announced. In a caption accompanying the video, it stated: demining, border breakthrough, destruction of the enemy's defensive installations, air strikes, artillery fire, and the capture of prisoners. Russia's border guards and military were reportedly caught off guard by the attack.

The authenticity of the footage, set to music like an action film, could not initially be verified by independent sources. It circulated on numerous Ukrainian and Russian news sites.

The operation is also seen as an embarrassment for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for 25 years. Since the start of his war against Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago, Putin has repeatedly promised his people security. Putin first became prime minister, then president, on August 17, 1999. This Saturday marks a quarter of a century since he came to power.

Heavy fighting continues in the Kursk area

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in the Kursk area. According to Kyiv's military leadership, Ukrainian troops are continuing their advance and have reportedly taken control of more than 80 settlements over an area of 1,500 square kilometers. Independent military observers consider these figures exaggerated and estimate they are about half of what Kyiv claims.

Russian military bloggers reported heavy fighting. Ukrainian troops are said to have suffered numerous losses in the Kursk area. There was no immediate response from the Ukrainian side. The defense ministry in Moscow said that Ukrainian attacks were continuing to be repulsed and that the flow of reinforcements from the neighboring country had been cut off. These claims could not be independently verified.

The European Union expressed its concern over the escalating conflict in Kursk, suggesting diplomatic intervention to prevent further deterioration. Despite the Ukrainian advance, the European Union urged both sides to adhere to international law and promote peace talks.

In response to the Ukrainian operation in Kursk, the European Union imposed sanctions on several Russian individuals and entities, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression.

