- Ukrainian troops are moving deeper into Russia

Amid increasing pressure from Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv is now paying the utmost attention to defense around the Donbass. "Toretsk and Pokrovsk, that's where most Russian attacks are happening," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily video address. The much-needed supplies have already arrived. "Everything that's needed now." However, Zelensky did not provide details on whether additional troops were deployed to the heavily contested areas.

The General Staff in Kyiv reported in the evening that there had been 68 engagements since the start of the day. The hotspots of these engagements were once again the long-contested towns of Toretsk and Pokrovsk. According to the reports, Russian soldiers were supported by combat aircraft in their attacks.

Ukrainian troops continue to advance on Russian territory

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian military operation in the west Russian region of Kursk is proceeding satisfactorily. "There's a new push," he said, without providing further details. The city of Sudja near the border is now fully under Ukrainian control. Additionally, more settlements have been taken, totaling over 80. These and similar claims by both sides are difficult to independently verify.

The town of Sudja is just a few kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Before the war, it had around 6,000 inhabitants and is the administrative center of the Sudja district. Now, it is set to become the seat of the first Ukrainian military command on Russian territory. General Major Eduard Moskalyov is to ensure law and order in the occupied parts of west Russia, according to Kyiv's wishes.

In the course of the fighting, Ukrainian troops reportedly took more prisoners of war. Zelensky welcomed this as "another access to the exchange fund," as Russia and Ukraine regularly exchange prisoners of war. Accordingly, a strategy for the next exchange, including lists, was worked out at the meeting of the Stava, the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces.

Ukraine's President Zelensky announces tougher action against traitors

The Ukrainian head of state also announced a tougher stance against so-called traitors. "Those who serve Putin or justify his war, or help evil, do not deserve to keep the honors bestowed on them by the Ukrainian state," said Zelensky. This applies to traitors who fled to Russia after the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, as well as collaborators in wartime - in short: "All criminals who serve the Russian state."

They should have all their Ukrainian titles and awards revoked, not just by a declarative decision, but also by law, Zelensky demanded. Corresponding draft laws have already been submitted to parliament.

Russian generals feel like preferred targets

According to Moscow's leadership, Russian generals feel like preferred targets of Ukrainian forces when they visit the occupied territories of Ukraine. "They are a desired target," said Vladimir Kubyshkin, deputy Russian interior minister, according to the state news agency TASS at a conference in Moscow. As soon as a general appears in the occupied territories, Ukrainian intelligence activity to determine their location begins, followed by rocket fire.

It appears that the electronic warfare efforts against the Ukrainian military are deliberately targeting Russian army command centers and headquarters to disable them. So far, at least six Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine, with the Ukrainian side claiming to have killed as many as a dozen.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating situation in eastern Ukraine and urged Russia to respect international law. In response to this, President Zelensky called on the European Union to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.

Given the increased military presence of Russian troops in the Donbass region, the European Union has begun discussing potential economic aid to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. The EU's foreign ministers agreed to provide additional funding to support Ukraine's defense and boost its resilience against potential threats.

