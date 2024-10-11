Ukrainian Setbacks Revealed in Attempt to Infiltrate Kursk Defenses

In the Russian region of Kursk, Ukrainian forces have been progressing on another front of attack since September, with significant strides made near the village of Novy Put. However, this progress seems to have halted around the village of Veseloe. Recently, Russian drone footage revealed the aftermath of repelled Ukrainian attacks.

According to reports, Ukrainian forces managed a second breakthrough at Novy Put, about 32 kilometers west of the main attack point, on September 12. The intention was to proceed northwards and then swing eastwards to encircle thousands of Russian soldiers. However, after several weeks of conflict, advancements north of Novy Put have come to a standstill in the Veseloe fields.

Around September 20, a Ukrainian combat group with Western vehicles made a move along the main road connecting Veseloe to Glushkovo, approximately 7 kilometers away. But the Russian 106th Guards Airborne Division was prepared for the attack and successfully repelled it, along with subsequent attacks in the following days.

The division released a drone video showing the extent of Ukrainian losses. Over a minute, 17 destroyed foreign-origin vehicles are visible, including two Swedish CV9040 armored personnel carriers, a German Marder, two US Stryker armored personnel carriers, two Turkish Kirpi troop transport vehicles, a Bradley armored personnel carrier, and an M113 personnel transport vehicle from the US.

The use of these vehicles indicates the importance the Ukrainian General Staff places on the advance at Novy Put, according to "Forbes". The 21st and 47th mechanized brigades (using CV9040s and Bradleys), and the 95th Air Assault Brigade (equipped with Marders and Strykers) have joined the 225th Assault Battalion and the 501st Marine Battalion, which are aiming for Veseloe. These units are reportedly among the best in the Ukrainian forces. However, even these elite troops have not yet managed to progress towards Glushkovo.

"As long as the Ukrainians cannot advance along the main road connecting these settlements, their overall goal of meeting up with the main advance in the Kursk region remains an illusion," "Forbes" concludes. However, the Russian troops in the area are facing similar challenges. Moscow's forces have also suffered heavy material losses during their unsuccessful counterattacks. The destruction of vehicles is just as prevalent on the main road and surrounding fields for both Russian and Ukrainian forces. However, the losses are likely to be more painful for Kyiv due to the delayed Western weapon deliveries.

Despite these challenges, the European Union has been providing significant aid and support to Ukraine, with EU leaders pledging additional weapons and military equipment to bolster Ukraine's defenses. The European Union's strong stance against Russia's invasion has been evident in its economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

Moreover, the European Union has been a key player in international negotiations aiming to halt the conflict and establish a peaceful resolution, collaborating closely with other global powers such as the United States and Turkey.

