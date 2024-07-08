Ukrainian secret service: children's clinic hit by Russian cruise missile

Moscow had previously denied responsibility and stated that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense missiles. However, no evidence was presented.

Russia had bombarded Ukraine with a massive attack wave on Monday. According to Ukrainian reports, at least 28 people were killed and over a hundred more were injured. The Ochmatdyt Clinic in Kiev, as per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statements, is one of the "most important children's hospitals in Europe."

During a visit to Warsaw, Zelensky paid tribute to the victims in a moment of silence with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Tusk stated, "There are no words, documents, or political declarations that can sufficiently condemn the aggressor while expressing solidarity and support for Ukraine."

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, condemned the lethal attacks. "It is unforgivable that children are being killed and injured in this war," the statement read.

Similarly, the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell expressed his views: "Russia continues to disregard Ukrainian civilians," according to a post on online platform X. Ukraine needs an air defense system now. "All responsible parties for Russian war crimes will be held accountable," Borrell emphasized.

