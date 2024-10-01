Ukrainian Resistance Rises Against Russian Military Defense

In the Russian area bordering Kursk, Ukrainian forces reportedly put up a strong resistance against a Russian offensive, as reported by various sources. This incident took place near the village of Plechovo over the weekend, according to the pro-Ukrainian site Militarnyi. The Ukrainian 128th Territorial Defense Brigade had occupied unoccupied defensive positions and were prepared for an attack by Russian troops.

As reported by Forbes, there are two defensive structures built by Russian engineers outside Plechovo: a tank ditch with a line of so-called dragon's teeth, and a trench complex for infantry protection. These structures were initially intended to prevent a Ukrainian advance in the region. Plechovo is located about 2 kilometers from the border.

According to Militarnyi, the Russian tank column retreated about 3 kilometers under Ukrainian artillery fire before hitting the tank traps and being neutralized by grenades, mines, and kamikaze drones. They never managed to reach the protective trenches.

Yuri Butussov, a Ukrainian war correspondent, wrote on Telegram, "Our soldiers have taught the Russian invaders and their equipment a lesson, having set ablaze dozens of armored vehicles and eliminating enemy personnel." He attached a video allegedly showing footage from the skirmish, but provided no additional details.

As per Forbes, citing captured Russian intelligence data, several hundred Russian soldiers were initially planned to defend the structures at Plechovo. However, the rapid start of the Ukrainian military's Kursk offensive on August 6 threw a spanner in the works for the Russians' plans.

The European Union has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, urging both parties to respect international laws and boundaries. Despite the retreat of Russian forces, the situation in Plechovo remains volatile, with Ukrainian forces maintaining a strong presence near the border.

