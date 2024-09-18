Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNews

Ukrainian Professional Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Experiences Release Following Miscommunication Resulting in Arrest in Poland

Boxing champion of uncontested heavyweight class, Oleksandr Usyk, was freed following his apprehendment by law enforcement at Krakow Airport, as reported by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

 and  Elizabeth Wells
2 min read
Oleksandr Usyk, the heavyweight boxing titlist, shares a handshake with Viacheslav Voinarovskyi,...
Oleksandr Usyk, the heavyweight boxing titlist, shares a handshake with Viacheslav Voinarovskyi, the Ukrainian Consul General in Krakow, after his liberation.

Ukrainian Professional Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Experiences Release Following Miscommunication Resulting in Arrest in Poland

Zelensky shared that he had chatty with Usyk on Tuesday, expressing disappointment over the treatment towards their citizen and boxing champ.

He ordered Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, and Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, to dig deep into the airport incident in Kraków immediately.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Zelensky mentioned that the situation is sorted now, with Usyk no longer under detention.

The Polish foreign ministry stated the matter wasn't under their jurisdiction, but it was already handled. CNN reached out to the Polish interior ministry for comments.

On social media, Usyk, the heavyweight champion, explained that a mix-up occurred and the situation swiftly resolved.

He thanked concerned individuals, Ukrainian diplomats for prompt support, and praised Poland's police for fulfilling their duties irrespective of the boxer's height, weight, reach, and titles.

Usyk's wife Yekaterina shared on Instagram Stories that thankfully everything turned out fine, no arrests happened, and Usyk was freed. She termed it a misunderstanding.

As of now, the cause of Usyk's initial detention remains unclear. A clip surfaced on social media displaying the champ being escorted by law enforcement, apparently at an airport, in handcuffs.

Sybiha, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, labeled the incident as disproportionate and unacceptable in a post on X. He added they would send an official message to Poland.

Since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Usyk has leveraged his platform to generate awareness and funds for those affected by the conflict in his home nation.

He then established the Usyk Foundation, a charitable fund that assists the country's armed forces.

In an exhilarating contest earlier this year, Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in a tightly-contested split decision to claim the undisputed heavyweight world title.

Claiming the first undisputed crown since Lennox Lewis 25 years back, Fury held all three belts in circulation at the time.

Zelensky expressed his disappointment over Usyk's treatment, highlighting that the boxing champion is also a Ukrainian citizen and a sporting icon. Despite the initial detention, Usyk's talent and status as a respected sportsperson were evident in the swift resolution of the situation.

After securing the title of the undisputed world heavyweight champion earlier this year, Usyk addresses the media.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.
Sport

Mats Hummels now has a different manager.

Mats Hummels now has a different manager. Mats Hummels' potential new team, AS Roma, won't be welcoming Edin Terzic or Thomas Tuchel. Instead, they've appointed Croatian coach Ivan Juric as their new boss, just after sacking legendary figure Daniele De Rossi. The Roma board officialized

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.
Politics

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform.

Hezbollah experiences a cyber assault through Pager platform. The simultaneous detonation of numerous pagers in Lebanon, as observed by specialists, serves as a showcase of Israel's power, even though Jerusalem's government hasn't publicly acknowledged responsibility. This incident is embarrassing for Hezbollah, as it reveals

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public