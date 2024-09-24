Ukrainian President Zelensky journeys to the United States to outline his strategy for securing a victory over Russia.

Zelensky is set to disclose his "success strategy" to Biden for the first time during his trip, which encompasses Kyiv's long-standing demand to utilize long-range missiles against targets within Russia. After sharing this plan with Biden, he intends to discuss it with both presidential candidates, US lawmakers, and international partners, according to Zelensky's statement.

Zelensky posted on social media from his plane before landing in the US, stating, "This fall will shape the destiny of this conflict." He expressed his belief that by working together with their partners, they can fortify their positions, thereby securing a victory - a victory that would serve as a beacon of justice for a lasting peace.

Zelensky initiated his visit at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, located in Biden's hometown. He expressed gratitude to the workers for providing Ukraine with munitions and announced that the facility would increase the production of 155mm artillery shells, crucial for Ukraine's war effort.

"It is in places like this that one can truly sense the triumph of the democratic world," he said. "Thanks to individuals like these - in Ukraine, America, and other partner nations - who tirelessly work to safeguard life."

Zelensky has been urging Ukraine's allies to relax weapons restrictions, and while there has been a hint of the US altering its stance, he reported Friday that they still haven't granted permission.

"We have long-range weapons at our disposal. However, let's just say we don't have enough," Zelensky informed reporters, adding that neither the US nor the UK has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use these weapons on Russian territory.

He attributed his allies' reluctance to authorize such action to concerns of escalation but expressed hope that his arguments would be given due consideration during his visit.

Zelensky is scheduled to visit New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and engage with leaders of the Global South, the G7, Europe, and international organizations.

Subsequently, he will travel to Washington for discussions with Biden and the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'd like to know her thoughts on this success strategy," he said regarding Harris on Friday.

"As I mentioned earlier, this strategy incorporates not only what Joe Biden can provide today. But it also account for the potential shift in the US presidency after November. In other words, we need to speak with each of the candidates about their perspective on this," Zelensky said.

Harris has publicly expressed her support for Ukraine and NATO allies, indicating she would continue Biden's policies of backing Ukraine, should she be elected president.

Zelensky also plans to meet with Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, who in a recent debate declined to express his support for Ukraine's victory in the war.

CNN's Victoria Butenko, Maria Kostenko, and Chris Liakos contributed to this report.

