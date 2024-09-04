Ukrainian offensive results in three fatalities in Belgorod

22:09 Ukrainian Parliamentarian Accuses Russia of Deliberate Assaults on Schools

Ukrainian parliamentarian Roman Hryshchuk, a member of the educational committee, has accused Russia of boosting attacks on educational institutions in Ukraine at the beginning of the new academic year this week. Hryshchuk claims this is a deliberate campaign to scare Ukrainians, stating this to "Kyiv Independent". The "Kyiv Independent" reports that at least 12 educational facilities, such as military and aviation institutes, universities, and schools across Ukraine, have been damaged by Russian attacks within three days. Many lives have been lost or injured as a result.

21:36 ISW: Putin Still Convinced He Can Control Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to believe he can dominate Ukraine. Despite Ukrainian advancements into Russian territory in the Kursk region, the ISW maintains this belief has not wavered. Although the offensive may be impacting Russian military operations on an operational level, it has not yet led Putin to reassess his overall strategy. The ISW supposes Putin believes Russia can succeed in its objectives by waging a protracted conflict, outlasting Western support. Consequently, Putin is not eager for negotiations unless they culminate in Ukraine's surrender and the West's compliance with his demands.

21:03 EU Aspirant Serbia Affirms Loyalty to Putin

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an economic forum in Vladivostok. According to Russian media, Putin has also extended an invitation to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. Vulin emphasized that his country is both a "partner of Russia" and a strategic partner. Despite immense pressure, Serbia, under Vucic's leadership, "will never join NATO, never impose sanctions on Russia, and never tolerate" any hostile actions against Russia from its territory. Serbia maintains amicable relations with Russia, even as it pursues EU membership.

20:29 Thousands Flee Pokrowsk Under Bombardment

Thousands of citizens are abandoning the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrowsk, located approximately 10 kilometers from the front line. Over 20,000 people have left the city over the past month, according to the governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, as reported by Interfax Ukraine in a television broadcast. Approximately 26,000 people remain in Pokrowsk, including over 1,000 children. Prior to the war, the industrial and mining city had a population of around 65,000 inhabitants. Pokrowsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian forces have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region for months. Recently, pro-Russian military bloggers have reported that Russian troops have infiltrated the towns of Selydove and Ukrainsk and are engaged in combat there.

19:55 US Charges Russia with Meddling in Presidential Election

The US has accused Russia of attempting to manipulate the November presidential election through targeted disinformation. According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Kremlin has utilized its state media to deceive unsuspecting US influencers into spreading its propaganda. Consequently, the US has implemented sanctions, filed criminal charges, and ordered the seizure of internet domains. The Treasury Department in Washington has imposed penalties on ten individuals and two organizations, including RT broadcasters' representatives, hackers, and a Kremlin-linked non-governmental organization. US authorities accuse them of employing AI in disinformation campaigns targeted against the US election campaign. Read more here.

19:47 Lithuania Confronts Russian Diplomat over Ukraine Attacks

Lithuania has summoned a representative of the Russian embassy in Vilnius to address the escalating Russian air strikes on Ukraine. During the meeting, the diplomat was sternly reprimanded for the intensified shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry stated. The ministry claimed that the rockets and bombs raining down on educational institutions, hospitals, and residential areas reveal Russia's desperation and disregard for human life and international humanitarian law. At least seven people were killed and 38 injured in Russian air strikes on Lviv. Earlier this week, more than 50 people were killed and around 270 injured in an attack on the city of Poltava.

19:15 Alleged "Spy Whale" Killed in Norway

Animal welfare organizations have lodged a complaint following the death of an alleged Russian "spy whale" in Norway. The dead beluga whale exhibited multiple gunshot wounds, according to One Whale and Noah. The responsible police department asserted that it would examine whether there is enough evidence to initiate an investigation. In 2019, the whale was discovered near Russian waters with a camera mount and the inscription "Equipment St. Petersburg" on its body in Norway, sparking speculation that it could be a Russian spy whale. Another theory suggested that it had once served as a type of therapy whale in Russia. On Saturday, the marine mammal was found dead in a bay near Stavanger.**

The German government has given the green light to the "Shift Act", intended to enhance appeal in serving the German military. This includes lenient work time rules and monetary rewards, such as for temporary deployments. A Defense Ministry spokesperson stated, "Our aim isn't just to retain top talent within our ranks, but also recruit fresh blood." Approximately 5,000 troops from the Lithuanian Brigade, fortifying NATO's eastern front against Russia, will gain from these perks. Incentives will facilitate decisions regarding relocation or return, especially with families, to and from Lithuania. The spokesperson could only provide a rough estimate of the extra expenses. The Lithuanian Brigade anticipates 40 million euros in 2025, 90 million euros in 2026, and 145 million euros in 2027. The German Parliament is scheduled to ratify the law in November.

18:27 Lviv Resident Notes "Inhuman" Cries

Beneath the shadows of terror, ruin, and death, this is the inevitable outcome of the Russian army's nocturnal rocket and drone attack on Lviv. A 27-year-old local, Yelizaveta, reported hearing "disquieting and inhuman" screams. An AFP journalist reported discovering scorched vehicles and debris scattered throughout the city center. Ukrainian authorities stated seven fatalities and 53 injuries occurred in Lviv. More than 50 edifices, including two medical facilities and two schools, were damaged in the historic city center, as per the Ministry of Education and Science.

18:09 USA Allegedly to Level Accusations Against Russia for Election Interference

The United States is expected to officially accuse Russia of meddling in the current presidential election campaign later today, according to press reports. The indictment will focus on employing online platforms to target US voters with deceptive information, CNN reports, citing sources. The allegations will primarily target the Russian state-owned media network RT. The US Department of Justice had earlier flagged Russia as a threat to the November 5th presidential elections.

17:35 Forest Fire Blazing in Chernobyl Radiation Contamination Zone

A forest fire unleashed in the radioactive exclusion zone surrounding the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. About 20 hectares are blazing, according to the governor of the Kyiv region, Ruslan Kravchenko. Nevertheless, the radioactive background radiation remains within acceptable levels. According to the exclusion zone administration, more than 200 firefighters, including 50 soldiers, are present at the scene, successfully containing the flames. The cause of the blaze remains unknown. High temperatures and prolonged drought in Ukrainian territory of Kyiv have heightened the risk of fire.

17:07 Casualties and Wounds at Donetsk Market: Blame Game

Reports of casualties and injuries at the Russian-annexed eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk have surfaced. Occupation authorities claim at least three fatalities and five other injuries resulted from artillery fire on a market. Ukrainian troops allegedly attacked the market, causing the deaths of two men and a woman, as per the head of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin. A public bus was also hit. Russian state media released videos and photographs displaying bodies and extensive market destruction. These claims lack independent confirmation. Ukrainian military forces, however, lay blame on the opposing side for the attack. "Everything is done to bolster appearance, ignoring people's lives," the military wrote on Telegram.

16:43 First Resignations in Kyiv Secured: Deputies Believe Kuleba's Successor Could Be Sybiha

The Ukrainian parliament has approved the resignations of four ministers, according to the parliamentary chamber. However, they have yet to deal with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's resignation request. It's anticipated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will propose a successor later today. Kuleba's first deputy, Andriy Sybiha, is considered a front-runner. Despite the change, political expert Volodymyr Fesenko anticipates minimal shifts in Ukraine's foreign policy.

16:21 Lukashenko Frees 30 Political Prisoners

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has commuted the sentences of 30 opposition activists imprisoned for protest actions. According to the presidential administration, they all submitted petition for clemency, confessed their guilt, expressed remorse, and vowed to live law-abiding lives. The Interior Ministry will monitor this. These statements cannot be verified. The freed included 23 males and seven females, mostly parents of minors. The Russian exile media "Meduza" reported that the Belarusian opposition in exile submitted lists of suffering prisoners to the Minsk government through intermediaries, and many prisoners from this list were commuted their sentences. Exiled opposition figures welcome the releases yet contend it does not suggest a change in direction. Political persecution and mistreatment in Belarus persist, maintains opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is viewed as the genuine victor of the 2020 presidential election. Read more here.

15:55 Air Strike on Lviv Estimates to Wipe Out Family

An alleged Russian air strike on Lviv has reportedly decimated nearly all members of a family. Among the seven deceased are a 43-year-old woman and her three daughters, ages 7, 18, and 21. The sole survivor is the father, in critical condition, according to the Ukrainian Catholic University. "Russia eradicates Ukrainians and their families in the heart of Europe. The Russians are slaughtering our children, our future," penned Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Chancellor Scholz fires back at Germany's missile critics. "We're aiming to safeguard tranquility here and prevent war," says the SPD politician. "Our aim is solely to deter potential adversaries." For years, Russia has significantly boosted its arsenal, particularly with missiles, Cholz points out. President Putin has even broken disarmament agreements like the INF treaty and deployed missiles to Kaliningrad, which is merely 530 kilometers away from Berlin by air. "Failing to respond adequately to this would be negligent." Cholz emphasizes, "Indeed, inaction would threaten peace here. I won't let that happen." As a consequence of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the U.S. and German government have agreed to station American missiles with longer ranges on German soil starting 2026. The Left Party (Die Linke) and the AfD oppose this, viewing it as just another arms race that jeopardizes Germany's security. Criticism also emerges from sections of the SPD. Read more here.

15:18 Scholz Commits More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged additional IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, Scholz announced at a Bundeswehr facility in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, with the remaining eight coming in 2025." Already, four IRIS-T SLM systems are in use in Ukraine, along with a significant number of missiles and three related IRIS-T SLS systems. Scholz made these remarks during the launch of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the Bundeswehr.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Request Russia's "Unconditional" Withdrawal

In their first meeting in nine years, South Korea and New Zealand expressed their disapproval of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In a joint statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon demanded that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine." Additionally, they denounced the escalated military collaboration between North Korea and Russia. Yoon stated, "In this critical phase where authoritarian forces pose a threat, it's more important than ever for countries like South Korea and New Zealand to exhibit solidarity."

14:21 Zelensky Clarifies Cabinet Changes: "We Need New Energy"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explains why his country is undergoing a governmental overhaul. "We need a fresh injection of energy," he answers a question regarding the motives behind the overhaul. "These adjustments are related to strengthening our nation in various sectors." Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's aggression for nearly three years. Zelensky thanks the ministers and the entire cabinet for their service.

13:47 German Military to Enhance IRIS-T SLM Protection for Europe

The IRIS-T SLM system is not new to Ukraine. To intercept more Russian missiles, ten systems are set to be deployed in the country soon. According to security sources, delivery approval has been granted. The German military also plans to utilize IRIS-T in Schleswig-Holstein.

13:21 Russia Captures Another Village Near Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk

Russia declares to have seized another village near the strategically crucial Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the Russian army has "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, which is located about 30 kilometers away from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. For months, Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian advance in the region.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea "Filled with Air Defense Systems"

The Russian occupiers of Crimea are employing all available means to protect the Kerch Bridge, according to the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported on Ukrainian national television by Defense Express. Short- and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are being utilized. Crimea is "overflowing with air defense systems," Pletenchuk stated, as it has both practical and symbolic importance for the occupiers. The Kerch Bridge, a prestige project of Russian President Vladimir Putin, links southern Russia with the illegally annexed peninsula and is a critical supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Battles around the bridge continue, and Kyiv has reiterated its intention to liberate the peninsula.

12:32 Putin Arranges Xi's Visit to BRICS Summit in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the forthcoming BRICS summit in Russia in October. "As agreed, we anticipate Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin mentioned during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin also proposed a "bilateral working meeting" with Xi. The BRICS group formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China now includes South Africa, as well as countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations aim to serve as a counterweight to Western powers and will meet for a summit in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin hopes to grow its influence and forge closer economic alliances through the summit. Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership since the onset of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

12:00 PM Russia: Assault on Poltava Targets Soldiers and Foreign TrainersThe Russian Defense Ministry has stated that the lethal attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava was aimed at soldiers and foreign trainers. The objective was a military training facility. According to the ministry, the institute educates communication and electronic warfare specialists from various regions and military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles deployed in attacks against civilian structures within Russian territory. Moreover, the ministry revealed that it employed the hypersonic Kinzhal weapon system against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Subsequently, Russian forces seized control of two additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, Prechystivka and Karliwka. As per Ukrainian reports, 50 people perished in the Poltava attack on Tuesday.

11:43 AM Baerbock Commends Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGermany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has commended her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "Endless chats in night trains, at G7 meetings, on the front lines, in front of a destroyed power plant," she shares on X. "There are few individuals I have collaborated with as closely as you, @DmytroKuleba," she adds. "You prioritize the people of your nation above yourself." She extends her well wishes "from the depths of my heart - We should meet again when peace and liberty have returned to the entirety of Ukraine."

11:24 AM Russia to Revise Nuclear PolicyAccording to the Russian Presidential Administration, Western actions are prompting Russia to revise its nuclear policy. Russia faces challenges and threats from the so-called West, necessitating a revision of the policy, Russian news agencies cite Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. It is being considered that Ukraine could employ US long-range weapons in its assaults deep into Russian territory. The Kyiv government has been urging the U.S. for some time to permit Ukraine to attack targets within Russian territory using the weapons supplied by its allies. "It is evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov said, according to the RIA agency. "We are addressing this." Russia has already declared that it will update its nuclear policy, although it has not yet disclosed any details. The policy suggests the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened.

10:54 AM Ukraine: 29 of 42 Russian Air Raids RepelledRussia launched 42 air raids on Ukraine throughout the night. This is what the Ukrainian Air Force reports on Telegram. Among other things, Ch-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Kh-101 cruise missiles of the "Iskander-K" type were mentioned. According to its own claims, the Ukrainian Air Force downed seven cruise missiles and 22 Shahed drones. Consequently, 29 air raids were thwarted.

10:19 AM Munz: Poltava Assault Might Backfire on RussiaRussia is bombing the Ukrainian city of Poltava with rockets, with rumors suggesting one of the most intense air raids since the conflict began. Russian media, however, is proclaiming it as a "significant success," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be shifting its strategy.

09:52 AM Ukraine Reveals Russian Casualty FiguresThe Ukrainian General Staff has made public fresh casualty figures for Russian troops in Ukraine. According to the report, Russia has suffered approximately 620,350 soldiers in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, with 1,390 losses in the last 24 hours alone. The report from Kyiv also claims that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed. In total, Russia is said to have lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine since the onset of the substantial assault. Western estimates suggest lower losses, but these are presumed to be the minimums.

09:21 AM Governor: "Disastrous Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll IncreasesFollowing Russian air raids on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries 07:18 AM, 06:17 AM, and 05:29 AM), the death toll has risen. Seven individuals, including a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, and several children, were killed overnight, according to the governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, on Telegram. "It's a catastrophic day for our region," Koszykyj wrote, labeling it a terrible tragedy. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five deaths and more than 30 injuries in a post on X, extending his condolences to the victims' families.

08:49 AM Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba ResignsUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, according to Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. The resignation will be deliberated at the next plenary session, Stefantschuk announced on his Facebook page. Several other ministers have also resigned recently (see entries 00:47 AM and 22:06 PM). The resignations are part of a major overhaul of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of dismissals, writes the faction leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, David Arachamia, on Telegram. The day of appointments will follow on Thursday.

08:03 Zelenskyy: Rescue Efforts Ongoing in PoltavaThe Russian artillery strike in Poltawa is reported to be one of the most lethal single incidents since the war's inception, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. He emphasized that individuals are still entangled under the rubble and reiterated his demands for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Severity at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear PlantDuring a meeting in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia. Grossi is scheduled to inspect the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. Grossi advised Zelenskyy that the situation at the plant is precarious, and the risk of a disaster persists. The plant was seized by the Russians shortly after their invasion in February 2022 and is currently offline. Both parties have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the allegations.

07:18 Deputy Governor: Casualties in Lviv AttackAt least two fatalities and 19 injuries have been reported in Russian airstrikes on Lviv, the city's deputy governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, announced on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks Further Agricultural Aid and Demining AssistanceUkraine is seeking additional assistance for its agricultural restoration and demining efforts, as reported by the "Rheinische Post," citing a German government response to a Union inquiry. This includes a funding program for agricultural land near the frontline, with a request for German support. A wage supplement would also be necessary for personnel in Ukraine, and Ukraine has requested an extension of a program funded by the Ministry of Agriculture for the deployment of generators. Ukrainian demining efforts in areas near the frontline have also received support, with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development participating in a project to locate and remove mines.

06:17 Lviv Affected by Drone Attack and Subsequent FireUpon Russian airstrikes in Lviv, a fire has erupted near the city's main railway station, according to Maksym Kozytskyy, the region's governor, on Telegram. Two schools had their windows shattered, and debris littered the streets. Kozytskyy confirmed that multiple Shahed drones were used in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services have been dispatched to the scene. The affected schools have been closed, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy confirmed on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old child, sustained injuries. Despite being situated far from the eastern frontline, Lviv has been repeatedly targeted due to its proximity to the Polish border since the onset of the conflict.

05:29 Kyiv and Lviv Brace for Air AttacksA second wave of Russian air strikes strikes Kyiv. Air defenses are in response. Witnesses report multiple explosions on Kyiv's outskirts, indicating the use of air defense systems. Simultaneously, Russian drones attack Lviv near the Polish border, according to the Ukrainian military on Telegram. The entire Ukraine is under an air alert, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland deploys its and allied aircraft to secure the airspace in response to Russian air strikes and long-range activities, as per the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:35 Biden Pledges New Air Defense Systems for UkraineAfter the devastating Russian attack on Poltava, US President Biden promises to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this vicious attack," Biden says. The United States will continue to support Ukraine militarily, he adds, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the nation requires to safeguard its borders." Zelenskyy subsequently requested further support from Western allies after the attack, which claimed at least 51 lives.

02:52 Drone Attack on Kyiv Repelled by Ukrainian DefensesRussia launches a drone attack on Kyiv, and Ukrainian air defense units are engaged in repelling the assault on the city's outskirts, as reported by the Ukrainian military on Telegram. There is currently no information available on the number of drones used and the extent of any damage. The nighttime attack is part of a series of increased Russian air strikes on Kyiv in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelenskyy: Struggle to Recover Occupied Territories in KurskUkraine seeks to maintain control of the territories it has occupied in the Russian region of Kursk until Russian President Putin is willing to engage in negotiations, according to President Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News. The occupation of these territories serves as a significant part of Ukraine's "victory plan," he adds. However, Ukraine has no need for additional Russian territory in any form, Zelenskyy affirms, without explicitly indicating whether further Russian territorial conquest is a part of their plans. The Kursk operation was a tightly guarded secret, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Ukrainian Cabinet Reshuffle: Four Ministers Step DownFour ministers step down in anticipation of a potential cabinet reorganization in Ukraine. These individuals include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, known for boosting weapon production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It remains unclear if these ministers will transition to higher-ranking roles. "As suggested, a significant government overhaul is imminent this week," states David Arakhamia, head of the ruling Servant of the People party faction, via Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia reveals, often viewed as a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 Zelensky Advocates for Long-Range Weapon Usage after Poltava Rocket AttackFollowing the lethal Russian missile strike on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advocates for authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian assaults can be rendered impracticable if we can annihilate the launch sites of the invaders and their airfields, along with their military logistics," Zelensky articulates in his daily video message. He discloses that the casualty count in Poltava has escalated to 51, and the injured have reached 271, with additional individuals still buried beneath the wreckage.

22:06 Zelensky Dismisses Another High-Ranking OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has terminated Rostyslav Shurma's position as first deputy head of the presidential office, as indicated by a declaration on the president's official website. Similarly, the parliamentary speaker announced Olha Stefanishyna's resignation, having served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration. Preceding ministers have also tendered their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky justifies these changes to strengthen the government. "The autumn will be crucial. Our state institutions must be structured to allow Ukraine to attain all the outcomes it necessitates."

21:42 ntv Journalist in Poltava: "Residents Described an Extremely Terrifying Instance"Ukraine registers one of the heaviest air attacks since the commencement of the conflict, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma is on location, reporting the atmosphere as "tense" and recounting the residents' experiences during the missile barrage.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Slaying Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office implicates Russian soldiers in the slaughter of additional prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the killing of three Ukrainians in the Toretsk district of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the office revealed on its Telegram channel. As per the available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The aggressors forced them onto the ground and executed them immediately afterwards," the office asserted, citing circulating online videos.

