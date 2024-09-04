- Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Head Dmytro Kuleba stepping down as well

In the Ukraine, a significant shake-up within the government is happening. At least six government officials, including cabinet members, have tendered their resignations, as per the ruling party Servant of the People, announced on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, the parliamentary presidency also disclosed that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stepped down.

David Arakhamia, the faction leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party, confirmed on Telegram on Tuesday, "As promised, a major overhaul of the government is imminent this week." According to him, over half of the government members will be replaced.

Six Ministers Bid Farewell in Ukraine

"Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after that, a day of appointments," Arakhamia declared in the evening, known for being a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Already on Tuesday evening, several ministers had resigned, including the Ministers for Strategic Industries, Justice, and Environmental Protection. Additionally, Vitaliy Kowal, the head of the state-owned property fund, and Irina Vereshchuk and Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy prime ministers, also stepped down.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy, as per a decree, dismissed Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of his presidential administration.

No Stranger to Government Shake-ups for Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy has often reshuffled the Ukrainian government since the outbreak of the war. Last September, he dismissed his defense minister amidst a string of corruption scandals. Recently, he replaced his army chief after experiencing a series of setbacks on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy's tenure, which began in 2019, was set to end in May. However, due to the ongoing martial law since Russia's invasion in February 2022, he continues to serve in office temporarily.

