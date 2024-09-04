Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief Kuleba steps down

Ukrainian political landscape is undergoing significant shifts. Multiple cabinet members, including Tuesday's resignations, and now it appears that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, a prominent figure, is preparing to step down.

Kuleba has officially handed in his resignation, sharing the news in a letter directed to the Ukrainian parliament's speaker, Ruslan Stefantschuk. Stefantschuk shared that the matter will be discussed during an upcoming parliamentary debate. Kuleba took up the role in March 2020, using his platform to strongly advocate for increased weapon supplies from Western allies while confronting Russia's attacks.

Kuleba's resignation is part of President Zelenskyy's wider cabinet reshuffle. At least six senior officials had tendered their resignations prior to Kuleba, with more ministers expected to follow suit today.

The initial trio of ministers to announce their exit include Olexander Kamyshin (Defense Industry), Denys Malyuska (Justice), and Ruslan Strilets (Environment). Meanwhile, the head of the State Property Fund, Vitaliy Kovals, also expressed intentions to depart from his role in privatizations.

David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the presidential party "Servant of the People", reported further cabinet changes on Tuesday, predicting that over half of all ministries would see new leadership.

Zelenskyy had already announced a government reshuffle in July. Currently, five ministries are being led by interim ministers, with the government under Shmyhal having been in power since March 2020.

The Commission, presumably referring to the Ukrainian Parliament, will discuss Foreign Minister Kuleba's resignation during an upcoming debate. The Commission, in its capacity as the legislative body, plays a crucial role in approving or rejecting cabinet appointments and resignations.

Read also: