The administrative structure is set for transformation. - Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba, steps down.

In a significant administrative overhaul within Ukraine, it's been reported that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stepped down, as per parliamentary insiders. Parliamentary leader Ruslan Stefantschuk shared a snapshot of Kuleba's handwritten resignation note on his Facebook profile, dated on this very Wednesday. No other reliable information surfaced initially. Stefantschuk hinted at looking into the matter during an impending meeting of the Verkhovna Rada. Earlier, similar handwritten resignation notes appeared on Stefantschuk's social media platform.

Ministers from the Pre-War Era

Kuleba, a seasoned diplomat, had held the Foreign Minister position since 2020, prior to Russia's invasion. Since yesterday, multiple Ukrainian ministers and two deputy prime ministers have sent in their formal requests for discharge from the administration. Back in July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared an administrative revamp, explaining that it would streamline government operations amidst the ongoing conflict.

The administrative revamp announced by President Zelenskyy in July aimed to streamline government operations, leading to discussions about potential [government reform]. Due to this reform, several ministers, including Kuleba, have considered resignation as a means to contribute to the changes.

Read also: