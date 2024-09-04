Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba, steps down at 08:49.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, Quits. Confirmation Comes From Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk. This news breaks out on Wednesday, with Speaker Stefantchuk announcing on Facebook that Kuleba's resignation request will be discussed at the next plenary session. Several other ministers have already resigned earlier (entries 00:47 and 22:06). This is part of a major reshuffling of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday is expected to be a day of dismissals, according to the ruling party Servant of the People's leader, David Arakhamia, on Telegram. The day of appointments is anticipated to follow on Thursday.

10:06 Zelensky: Citizens Still Trapped Under Debris. The Russian rocket attack on Poltava, one of the deadliest single attacks since the conflict's start, still leaves citizens trapped beneath the rubble, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address. He urges for improved air defense systems again.

09:41 Grossi Warns of Potential Disaster at Zaporizhzhia NPP. Zelensky and the UN atomic watchdog head, Rafael Grossi, discuss nuclear power plant situations in Ukraine and Russia during a Kyiv meeting. Grossi visits the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where he warns of a potential disaster due to the situation's fragility and continued risk. The plant was seized by Russian troops shortly following their invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It's currently offline. Both sides have accused each other of shelling the plant. They both deny the claims.

09:14 Governor: Two Lviv Deaths, 19 Injured. At least two people have lost their lives in Lviv, a western Ukrainian city, due to Russian air strikes (entries 06:17 and 05:29). 19 others were injured, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi announced on Telegram.

07:58 Ukraine Seeks Additional Aid for Frontline Regions. Ukraine seeks further aid in rebuilding its agricultural sector and clearing mines. This is reported by the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post," following a German government response to lawmaker queries. Ukraine is seeking, among other things, a support program for agricultural areas near the front line, with premium payouts for staff protection. It also asks for the Ministry of Agriculture's generator delivery program extension for mine clearance near the front lines. The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is already involved in a mine detection and clearance project, according to the German government.

07:06 Fire Erupts Near Lviv Station After Russian Drone Attack. A fire broke out near Lviv's main train station after a Russian drone strike. Governor Maksym Kosyzkyj reported this on Telegram. Two school buildings were additionally damaged, with windows broken and glass scattered on the streets. According to Kosyzkyj, multiple Shahed drones were involved in the Russian air strike. Salvage and rescue services are on the scene. The affected schools remain closed, as announced by Lviv Mayor Andrij Sadowyj on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were hurt. Lviv is located near the Polish border, away from battlefronts, yet it has been subjected to several attacks since the conflict's start.

06:12 Second Wave of Air Strikes Strikes Kyiv. Kyiv is hit by a second wave of Russian air strikes. Air defenses are active. Witnesses report explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, possibly signaling air defense system usage. Simultaneously, Lviv in western Ukraine near the Polish border, experiences a drone attack. The entire Ukraine remains on high alert, as announced by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland redeploys its and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure airspace in response to Russian air strikes and long-range activities, as announced by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

04:27 Biden Vows More Air Defense to Ukraine. Following the devastating Russian attack on Poltava, resulting in at least 51 casualties, US President Biden promised to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this brutal assault," Biden stated. The US will continue to support Ukraine militarily, including the delivery of air defense systems and capabilities essential for defending borders. Zelensky had reiterated his call to Western allies after the attack for swift provision of new air defense systems and authorization to utilize existing long-range weapons to attack Russian territory.

2:52 Another Drone Attack on Kyiv by RussiaRussia has initiated another drone assault on Kyiv. Ukrainian defense forces are actively fending off these attacks on the capital's outskirts, as reported by the Ukrainian military via Telegram. No information is available yet regarding the number of drones involved or the extent of possible damages. This is the latest in a series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv's capital that have amplified in frequency in recent weeks.

1:32 Selenskyj's Plan to Hold Kursk Region IndefinitelyUkraine seeks to maintain control over the Russian-occupied territories in the Kursk region until President Putin is ready for negotiations. This was stated by President Selenskyj during an interview with NBC News. The occupation of these regions forms a significant part of Ukraine's "victory plan," Selenskyj revealed. Generally, Ukraine has no need for Russian land. Selenskyj didn't elaborate on any plans to conquer more Russian territory. The Kursk operation was kept secret even from U.S. President Biden.

0:47 Minister Resignations in Anticipation of Cabinet Reshuffle in UkraineFour Ukrainian ministers – including Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilez – have resigned ahead of an expected cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine. It remains unclear if these ministers will transition to other high-level positions. "As promised, a major government overhaul is expected this week," explains David Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announced, who enjoys close ties with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

11:16 Zelenskyy Urges Authorization to Use Long-Range Weapons after Rocket Attack on PoltavaFollowing the lethal Russian rocket attack on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for permission to deploy long-range weapons against Russia. "If we can manage to destroy the launchpads of the aggressors and their Russian military airfields and logistics, the Russian strikes will become impossible," Zelenskyy declares in his daily video address. The death toll in Poltava now stands at 51, with 271 injured. More individuals are still trapped under debris.

22:06 Zelenskyy Dismisses Another High-Ranking OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removes Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, according to a decree published on the president's website. Additionally, the speaker of parliament announces the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who held the positions of deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously resigned. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains that these changes aim to reinforce the government. "The autumn will be crucial. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Extremely Anxious Moment for Residents"Ukraine experiences one of the heaviest air attacks since the war's commencement. Dozens of people have died, and hundreds are injured. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is present at the scene and reports on a "nervous situation" and how residents experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Killing Prisoners of WarThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of executing more captive soldiers. Investigations have begun into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the agency reports on its Telegram channel. According to available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers laid them face down on the ground and shot them immediately in the back," the agency writes, citing videos circulating on the internet.

