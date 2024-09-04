Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba proposes stepping down.

Ukrainian Parliament President Ruslan Stefantschuk acknowledges that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his resignation. Previous ministers have also handed in their resignations (see entries at 00:47 and 22:06). These resignations are part of a broad restructuring of the Ukrainian government. Wednesday will be a day of terminations, reveals the party leader of Servant of the People, David Arachamia, on Telegram. Thursday is predicted to be the day of appointments.

08:03 Zelensky: "Civilians Still Buried Under Rubble"A deadly Russian missile strike on Poltava is one of the deadliest solitary attacks since the conflict started. Civilians are still trapped beneath the debris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his evening address. He once again pleads for air defense systems.

07:39 Grossi Warns of Imminent Disaster at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discuss the nuclear power plant situation in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi tells Zelensky that the situation there is "very fragile" and the risk of a disaster remains. The plant was taken over by Russian troops shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently offline. Both sides have regularly accused each other of shelling the plant. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny the allegations.

07:18 Governor: At Least Two Dead in Lviv AttackAt least two individuals have lost their lives in Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (see entries at 6:17 and 5:29). Nineteen were hurt, Lviv region governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine Seeks More Aid for the FrontUkraine is hoping for more aid in rebuilding its agricultural sector and demining. This is reported by the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post" based on a German government response to a question from the Union, which is available to the newspaper. This includes a funding program for agricultural areas near the front. "The German government has been asked to examine potential support," it says in the paper. For example, a safety bonus for personnel would need to be paid. Ukraine has also asked if a program funded by the Ministry of Agriculture to deliver generators can be extended. "In addition, Ukraine has requested support for demining in areas near the front line." According to the German government, the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is already engaged in a project to detect and clear mines.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire Breaks out in Lviv following Russian Shahed Drone AttackFollowing Russian airstrikes on the city of Lviv in northwestern Ukraine (see entry at 5:29), a fire has broken out near the main train station. This was reported by the Governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozyzkyj, on Telegram. Moreover, two school buildings were damaged in the attack, with many windows shattered and glass scattered on the streets. According to Kozyzkyj, several Shahed drones were used in the Russian airstrike. Air defense and rescue services are at the scene. The affected schools remain closed, according to the Mayor of Lviv, Andrij Sadowyj, on Telegram. At least six individuals, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured. Lviv is located in western Ukraine near the Polish border, far from the front lines in the east. Nevertheless, the city has been targeted by attacks several times since the start of the war.

05:29 Second Wave of Air Strikes Hits KyivThe Ukrainian capital Kyiv is hit by a second wave of Russian air strikes. Air defense is activated. Eye-witnesses report several explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, indicating the use of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the army reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is on high alert, according to the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram. Poland has activated its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to secure its airspace in response to Russian air strikes and long-range activities, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reports.

04:35 Biden Promises Ukraine More Air Defense SystemsFollowing the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden has pledged to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I condemn this horrific attack in the strongest possible terms," Biden said. Washington will continue to support Kyiv militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the country needs to protect its borders." Zelensky had renewed his call to western allies to quickly provide Ukraine with new air defense systems and allow the use of long-range weapons already supplied for attacks on Russian territory after the attack, which resulted in at least 51 deaths.

02:52 Renewed Drone Attack on KyivRussia has carried out another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukraine's air defense units are fending off the attacks on the outskirts of the capital, the Ukrainian military reported on Telegram. There is no information yet on the number of drones used or possible damage. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital that have intensified in recent weeks.

01:32 Zelenskyj: Ukraine Plans to Perpetually Control Kursk RegionUkraine aims to keep control of the territories occupied in Russian Kursk Oblast until Russian President Putin is prepared to negotiate, President Zelenskyj stated in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation is a vital part of their "victory plan," he added. However, Ukraine has no interest in acquiring Russian land in total, Zelenskyj clarified. He didn't mention if capturing more Russian territory is a future objective. The Kursk operation was a closely guarded secret, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Multiple Ukrainian Ministers Resign in AnticipationBefore an anticipated cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine, four ministers have submitted their resignations. According to Ukrainian sources, these include Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin - who played a significant role in expanding weapons production -, Minister of Justice, Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environment, Ruslan Strilez. It's unclear if these four ministers will move to higher-ranking positions. "As promised, a significant government makeover is imminent this week," explains David Arakhama, the faction leader of the ruling Servant of the People party, on Telegram. "Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhama announces, considered a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

23:16 Zelenskyy Demands Use of Long-Range Weapons Against Russia Following Poltava Rocket AttackIn response to the deadly Russian rocket attack on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeals for authorization to use long-range weapons against Russia. "Russian strikes will become impossible if we are capable of destroying the launch sites of the occupiers and the Russian military airfields and their logistics," says Zelenskyy in his daily video address. According to his statements, the death toll in Poltava has now risen to 51 and the number of injured to 271. More inhabitants are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

22:06 Zelenskyy Terminates Another High-Ranking OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, as reported on the president's website. The parliamentary speaker also announces the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who serves as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had previously submitted their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explains that changes are necessary to strengthen the government. "The autumn will be exceptionally important. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv Reporter in Poltava: "Residents Described a Terrifying Moment"Ukraine experiences one of the heaviest aerial attacks since the start of the conflict. Dozens of individuals are killed, and hundreds are injured. ntv reporter Kavita Sharma is on the scene and reports on the "highly tense atmosphere" and how the residents experienced the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing POWsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office accuses Russian soldiers of executing more prisoners of war. Investigations have been launched into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region, the agency reports on its Telegram channel. According to the available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them to lie face down on the ground and immediately shot them in the back," the agency writes, citing videos circulating online.

