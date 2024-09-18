Ukrainian intelligence claims responsibility for initiating the assault on the munitions storage facility.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers Gain Access to Ramstein Bidding Opportunities

Ukrainian drone manufacturers now have the chance to participate in tenders organized by the Drone Coalition under the Ramstein format. Representatives from Western Ukrainian supporters gather at Ramstein every few weeks. As per the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the tender series comprises two sections: one for the production of First-Person-View (FPV) drones and one for interception drones. The ministry views this opportunity as a significant boost to Ukrainian manufacturing. Bids will be evaluated by Drone Coalition members, and winners will receive orders for further testing. If successful, the winning companies may receive orders for production from the Ramstein states.

10:27 Evidence Surfaces of Russian Ammunition Depot Attack

The Kremlin has not officially acknowledged it, but the governor of the Tver region reported on Telegram about a Ukrainian drone attack causing a fire at a large weapons and ammunition depot. Residents were evacuated, and videos of the incident are circulating online.

09:39 Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv, Ukraine, was hit by a significant Russian aerial attack the previous day. Explosions in various districts resulted in an increased number of injuries, now totalling 9. This is the latest in a series of recent civilian attacks. On Sunday, a precision bomb strike killed a woman and injured 43 people, including four children. Russian aerial attacks also targeted settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in two fatalities.

08:46 Sumy's Energy Facilities Under Attack Once More

Ukrainian authorities report that energy facilities in the north-eastern city of Sumy were once again struck by Russian drones. Initial reports suggest no casualties, but repeated attacks have put immense pressure on the energy system. Previous Russian attacks on the city and region's energy infrastructure, involving rockets and drones, resulted in a temporary power outage affecting over 280,000 households, as per the Ministry of Energy.

08:27 Ukrainian General Staff Reports 1,130 Russian Casualties

The Ukrainian General Staff reports 1,130 casualties among Russian soldiers within the past 24 hours. Since the commencement of full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have recorded 637,010 losses on the enemy side. In the past day, Ukrainian troops allegedly destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transport and fuel vehicles, and six tanks.

07:55 Ukraine Simplifies F-16 Jet Deployment Plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the deployment plans for Western F-16 combat aircraft have been finalized by the Ukrainian air force. Roles and responsibilities for the armed forces and defense ministry have been allocated, and discussions were held regarding the possibility of expanding the aircraft fleet and further pilot training. There is a strong demand for better basic pilot training, which currently spans 40 days. Ukraine is scheduled to receive around 60 F-16 jets, and while several have been delivered, many remain pending.

07:19 Russia Repels Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Multiple Regions

Russia reports successful repulsion of Ukrainian drone attacks on several regions. Over five Russian regions, the air defense system reportedly intercepted and destroyed 54 Ukrainian drones during the night. Roughly half of the drones were brought down over the Kursk border region, with the remaining drones intercepted over Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, and Oryol. There is no mention of the Tver region, where local authorities and military bloggers reported a drone attack on a large munitions warehouse that resulted in a city fire, requiring evacuation of residents.

06:57 Ukrainian Attack Causes Fire at Russian Munitions Depot

Military bloggers claim that Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian munitions depot in the Tver region, resulting in a massive fire. The depot is reportedly stocked with thousands of tons of ammunition and rockets encompassing 42 reinforced bunkers, 23 warehouses, and workshops. Ex-Russian intelligence colonel Igor Girkin asserts control over the situation through Telegram. Ukrainian military bloggers suggest significant damage to recent bunkers.

06:20 Green Party's Deputy Faction Leader Addresses Russian Propaganda Influence

The deputy leader of the Green Party faction, Konstantin von Notz, proposes a parliamentary debate on Russian influence operations in Germany. In a statement, he highlights analyses of internal documents from the Russian propaganda factory SDA, exposing underhanded methods used by Russian entities to engage with German democracy, public discourse, and elections. Collaboration with AfD, BSW, and other parties promoting Russian narratives aims to weaken German interests and discredit pro-Ukraine supporters through surveillance and public discrediting.

Microsoft investigations suggest that Russian actors, specifically a group linked to the Kremlin named Storm-1516, have boosted their disinformation efforts against U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Since late August, they've produced two fictitious videos to spoil Harris' and her vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video portrays a group of Harris supporters assaulting a supposed Trump rally participant. The other video features an actor spreading the lie that Harris was behind a 2011 accident which left a girl paralyzed and fled the scene. These videos have reportedly garnered millions of views.

05:19 Explosions and Fire in Tver, Russia

Reports from Russia claim that a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire in Tver, a Russian region. Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone reportedly sparked this fire, prompting the evacuation of residents in part of the city. Firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the flames, and the cause of the fire remains unclear. Russian air defense is reportedly still battling a "massive drone attack" on the city. According to a 2018 report by state news agency RIA Novosti, Tver houses a Russian arsenal for storing rockets, ammunition, and explosives.

03:57 Drone Attacks in Russian Regions

Various western Russian regions are under attack by Ukrainian drones, according to local governors. Seven Ukrainian drones were reportedly shot down in the Smolensk region, and a drone was destroyed over the Orjol region by Russian air defense. The Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, reported at least 14 Ukrainian attack drones being shot down. Ukrainian authorities claim the attacks target crucial military, energy, and transport infrastructure crucial to Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 Uranium Trade Investigation

The U.S. government is examining allegations of circumventing a ban on Russian uranium imports into the U.S. by China. Suspicions are that China is importing enriched uranium from Russia while exporting its own production to the U.S., according to Reuters, citing government sources. "We're concerned that the ban on Russian uranium could be bypassed," said Jon Indall of the U.S. Uranium Producers Association. "We don't want to shut off the Russian tap and suddenly have all the material coming from China. We've asked the Commerce Department to look into this." The U.S. Commerce Department did not promptly respond to a request for comment.

01:54 Planned Oil Reserve Restocking

According to a source, the U.S. government plans to replenish its strategic oil reserves, purchasing up to six million barrels of oil due to current low prices. If successful, this purchase would be the largest since a significant release in 2022. In response to high gasoline prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. government sold vast amounts of oil from its strategic reserve last year, marking the "largest release of oil reserves in history".

00:45 Deaths and Injuries in Saporishzhia Attack

Russia reportedly attacked the Saporishzhia region overnight, killing at least two civilians and injuring five more. Governor Ivan Fedorov specified that Russia extensively assaulted the Komyshuvakha community in the region. Several homes and an infrastructure facility were also harmed. Emergency services are still on the scene, assessing the full extent of the damage.

23:38 U.S. Ambassador to the UN: We've Seen Zelensky's Peace Plan

U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, states that the U.S. side has reviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposed "peace plan". According to "European Pravda", she commented on this during a UN press conference, saying, "We've seen President Zelensky's peace plan. We believe it's a strategy that can work. And we need to understand how we can contribute to that." The U.S. ambassador expressed optimism about progress in the peace negotiations, without providing further details. Thomas-Greenfield likely refers to the strategy known as the "victory plan" on the Ukrainian side, which Zelensky announced last month.

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Bird Flock Misidentified as Unknown Flying Object

A potential invasion of Latvia's airspace by an unknown flying object resulted in a false alarm. The unidentified object, which crossed western Latvia from Belarus, led to the deployment of NATO interceptors based at Lielvarde. However, they were unable to locate any suspicious objects, and the object was eventually identified as a flock of birds.

21:59 Reinforcing Cybersecurity Ties between Moldova and GermanyMoldova and Germany are beefing up their defense against "Putin's strategic warfare" with a cybersecurity agreement. As per the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Chisinau, Russian President Vladimir Putin has a clear ambition to persistently employ his strategic warfare against Europe, and particularly Moldova, as a tool for instability. "This is precisely why we're ramping up our own initiatives," she said. Via IT gear, data sharing, and education, they plan to "ward off cyber threats in Moldova and uncover disinformation".

