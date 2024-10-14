Ukrainian elite troops might be encircled or unable to escape. (Thiele's statement)

According to military analyst Ralph Thiele, Ukraine's predicament on the front lines, following the unsuccessful Kursk offensive, is grim. urgent stabilization of Ukraine is crucial, and this can only be achieved through a truce. Meanwhile, Putin is allegedly coordinating Russia's future weapon supply purchases.

14:00 Chinese Military Leadership Welcomes Russian Defense Minister Russian Defense Minister Andrej Beloussow has touched down in Beijing for discussions with the Chinese military leadership. He will engage in negotiations with the military and political leadership of the nation, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The unscheduled trip occurs a week before the BRICS summit in Russian Kazan, which will feature the attendance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Over the past two and a half years, Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their diplomatic, military, and economic ties against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict. Since then, they have conducted numerous joint military exercises.

13:28 Russia Ceases Overnight Drone Assaults It appears to be the first time in over a month and a half that the Ukrainians have not been assaulted by combat drones during the night. There are currently no reports of drone attacks, according to Ukrainian media - a first in 48 consecutive nights. The Ukrainian air force does not mention drone attacks, but the Russian military launched guided bomb attacks during the night.

13:15 German Government Verifies Biden's Upcoming Visit Government spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner confirms that US President Joe Biden will visit Germany later this week. The German government is working closely with the US government on the specifics. However, Buechner cannot provide further details at this time. Originally, a state visit with all formal honors was planned for the end of last week, but Biden canceled at the last minute due to a hurricane in the US. Consequently, the summit to support Ukraine at the US airbase in Ramstein was also scrapped.

12:43 Intelligence Agency: Russian Military Aircraft Catches Fire The Ukrainian military intelligence service has released a video showing a fire at the Russian military airport in Orenburg-2. The intelligence agency claims that a Tu-134 transport aircraft caught fire early Sunday morning due to arson. These types of planes are mainly used for the transportation of the Russian Ministry of Defense leadership.

11:58 Intelligence Agency Alerts: Germany Nearly Experiences Plane Crash According to the intelligence agency, Germany nearly suffered a plane crash in July due to a potential Russian-incited fire in an air cargo package. However, the package caught fire on the ground at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig instead of during the flight, said Thomas Haldenwang, president of the intelligence agency, during a public hearing of the German secret services in the Bundestag. The package contained an incendiary device that ignited and set a cargo container on fire. Security circles suspect that the incident is related to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief: Putin Strives for New World Order BND president Bruno Kahl perceives a direct military threat from Russia. "By the end of this decade, Russian forces could potentially conduct an attack on NATO," Kahl said during a hearing of the Parliamentary Control Committee of the Bundestag. "The Kremlin views Germany as an adversary," he explained, given that Germany is the second-largest supporter of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia. "We are in direct conflict with Russia." According to Kahl, Russian President Vladimir Putin's objective is not just Ukraine, but "in reality, the creation of a new world order." The Russian intelligence services are engaging in aggressive activity with all their means and without any inhibitions. "A further worsening of the situation is very likely," warned the BND president. Consequently, the German security services need the means and capabilities from politics to counter these dangers.

11:00 German Intelligence Services Warn of Aggressive Russian Espionage The heads of the German intelligence services focused on covert and hybrid measures by Russia during a public hearing in the Bundestag. Martina Rosenberg, president of the Military Shield Service, reported attempts by foreign intelligence services to spy on the Bundeswehr: "Whether to clarify German arms deliveries to Ukraine, training plans, or armament projects, or to spread an atmosphere of anxiety through sabotage actions." Thomas Haldenwang, president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, stated that espionage and sabotage by Russian actors in Germany have risen "both in quantity and quality." He explained, "We are witnessing aggressive activity by the Russian intelligence services."

10:29 EU Imposes Sanctions on Iran for Missile Provision The EU has imposed new sanctions on Iran due to the provision of ballistic missiles to Russia. The sanctions are intended to target companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and distribution of these weapons, as EU diplomats stated following a corresponding decision by the foreign ministers in Luxembourg. For more on this, read here.

10:22 "Ghost Fleet" Research: Russia Exports More Oil via Old Tankers)

A report issued by the Kyiv School of Economics indicates that Russia is significantly increasing its oil exports using a fleet of antiquated oil tankers, colloquially referred to as the "ghost fleet." In June 2024, this capacity reached an astonishing 4.1 million barrels per day, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. As a result, these shadowy vessels account for 70% of Russia's total seaborne oil exports. Critics from various Western nations claim that Russia is employing these rickety ships to bypass EU sanctions imposed due to the conflict in Ukraine. This tactic allows Russia to skirt around a Western price cap on its oil exports to foreign countries by utilizing vessels not operated or insured by Western entities. This approach also poses a considerable environmental hazard to the oceans.

09:28 Faeser Issues Alert on Enhancing Russian Intel Threats in Germany

German Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser issues a warning about heightened threats from Russian intelligence activities within Germany. She stated to Handelsblatt that the Putin regime is becoming increasingly aggressive. "Our security agencies are investing immense resources to safeguard our country from Russian espionage, sabotage, and cyberattacks," she mentioned. These threats have already manifested themselves in the past, preventing potential bomb attacks ordered by the Russian regime in Germany, which targeted assistance being provided to Ukraine. CDU foreign and security policy spokesman Roderich Kiesewetter also raises concerns about violent acts, such as sabotage and targeted assassinations, stating that they are likely to occur. He calls for strengthening the intelligence services financially, personnel-wise, and materially. "Our counter-espionage capabilities are practically non-existent," he criticized, "and [sanctions for deterrence are] only being implemented half-heartedly."

08:54 Russia Levels Accusations of Kidnapping at Ukraine

Russia accuses Ukraine of kidnapping residents from the Russian region of Kursk. Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatjana Moskalkova alleges that Ukrainian forces have abducted over a thousand civilians. She fails to provide any evidence. Additionally, Moskalkova asserts that more than 30,000 individuals from Russian border areas have been evacuated due to Ukrainian attacks and are being housed throughout Russia. The International Criminal Court still has outstanding warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's ombudsman for the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian children. Previous Ukrainian reports suggest that nearly 20,000 children had been removed to Russia or Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine by the start of the year. Some have since been returned.

08:25 Zelenskyy Announces North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares that soldiers from North Korea are being deployed to strengthen Russia's presence on Ukrainian territory. It is reported that approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers are being trained in the use of artillery. ntv journalist Stefan Richter explains why this news is detrimental for Ukraine.

07:44 Scholz Recognizes Shortcomings in War Coverage

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz acknowledges deficiencies in coverage of the Ukraine war. Scholz points out that many in Eastern Germany harbor a hostile attitude towards aid for Ukraine. He tells the "Schwäbische Zeitung" that this issue was rarely discussed in interviews and rarely featured in newspapers, television, or radio. He explains, "As federal chancellor, I was only asked why I wouldn't provide more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether this is even justified was hardly asked. And as a result, the explanation of why it is crucial to support Ukraine and remain cautious was underrepresented." He emphasizes the importance of not doing everything demanded by some loud voices. He decided not to deliver cruise missiles and established guidelines for the use of weapons supplied by Germany.

07:20 Wadephul Calls on Scholz to Enhance Support for Ukraine ahead of Biden's Visit

Deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Johann Wadephul, criticizes Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his perceived reluctance in supporting Ukraine. Ahead of expected US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany on Friday, Wadephul demands that Scholz express Germany's commitment to taking a leading role in resolving major conflicts. Wadephul criticizes Scholz's hesitation as a major obstacle for Ukraine, and suggests that Scholz could demonstrate his commitment by allowing the use of the Taurus missile system and all other weapon systems. "This could also leave an impression on Biden," Wadephul said.

06:41 Report: Orban Prepares to Thwart US Loan to Ukraine

According to a report by the US newspaper "Politico," the Hungarian government intends to make a political concession to the Republican US presidential candidate, Donald Trump. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban aims to assist Trump in extricating himself from a loan to Ukraine, the report notes, citing EU diplomats. In this way, Trump could declare to his supporters that no more funding would be allocated to Ukraine as long as he remains in office. The report concerns the US share of a 50 billion dollar loan offered by the heads of state and government of the EU, US, and G7 nations to Kyiv. According to the report, Hungary could only agree to a rule change that would provide the US with a key role in lending after the US election. The reason behind this is that the current US administration is pushing for the permanent freezing of Russian assets in the EU to finance credit funds. However, this would require all EU nations to agree to extend the duration of sanctions against Russia to 36 months. As of now, Hungary has refused to comply with this request.

03:42 NATO Kicks Off Yearly Defense Drill Utilizing Nuclear ArmsNATO has commenced its annual military exercise to safeguard the alliance's territory employing nuclear weapons. The "Steadfast Noon" drill, scheduled over the next fortnight, will involve approximately 2,000 service personnel from eight air force bases. Major locations include air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. The exercise will practice with over 60 aircraft, including contemporary fighter jets capable of transporting US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. Live weapons will not be utilized during the exercise. Read more here.

01:58 Volume of Sumy Residents Evacuated Reaches 37,000Over several weeks, 37,000 residents of the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy, including 6,400 children, have been evacuated. As per the military administration, further evacuations are on the horizon. The zone, bordering the Russian region of Kursk, is under attack by Russia hundreds of times a day. Recently, attacks using guided bombs have spiked remarkably.

01:00 Merz Advocates for Ramstein Meeting Proceeding in Biden's AbsenceUnion's chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz criticized the abandonment of the so-called Ramstein meeting intended to aid Ukraine following the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have attempted to preserve this conference," Merz stated in the ARD program Caren Miosga. "Why are the Europeans diminishing themselves more than they actually are?" he inquired, adding that Europe must grow more autonomous from the US, especially considering the possibility of Donald Trump becoming US president again. "That is no longer the strong power we are accustomed to."

23:08 Merz Would Approve Taurus Delivery Under Specific ConditionsCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only provide the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine following a phased process. He supports informing Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease bombing civilian targets. If Russia fails to comply, he would first lift restrictions on the use of delivered weapons and ultimately deliver Taurus, he stated in the ARD. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejects the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union parliamentary group had filed a request to deliver Taurus to Ukraine twice. Read more here.

22:21 Borrell Highlights Significance of Drones and AI in Ukraine WarThe war in Ukraine has demonstrated that the application of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies will be indispensable for future conflicts, according to Josep Borrell. The EU must thus proactively develop its own technological base to avoid reliance on third countries, the EU's high representative for foreign and security policy wrote in his blog. The war against Ukraine has provided a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will undertake tasks ranging from reconnaissance to direct assault. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles capable of firing anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has used robots for evacuating the wounded and clearing explosives. Drones from the sky have supplemented tanks effectively. Maritime drones have neutralized a substantial portion of Russia's naval advantage on paper and restored access to the Black Sea," Borrell wrote.

22:05 Russian Drone Claims Life in Kherson RegionA civilian was killed in the Kherson region due to a Russian drone strike, according to the regional military administration on Telegram. The 34-year-old man was traveling on a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road. Previously, two injured individuals were reported due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Report: Moscow Utilizing Illegally Secured Starlink Terminals for War PurposesRussian troops continue to employ illegally obtained Starlink satellite communication terminals on the front, despite US efforts to halt the dispersal of technology, claims "The Washington Post". The unlawful Starlink terminals enable the Russians to utilize satellite communication services to improve attack coordination, expand drone deployments, and target Ukrainian forces with precision artillery fire, the article states.

21:05 Erdogan Bestows a Vase to Putin for His Birthday - Kremlin DelightedTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gifted Russian leader Vladimir Putin a vase for his birthday, according to the state-run Russian news agency TASS, citing Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7. Erdogan sent his gift ahead of their telephone conversation on the same day, Ushakov said, describing it as "a beautiful vase."

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Participating in Russian Forces in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea is not only supplying Russia with weapons but also dispatching personnel to its military forces. "We witness an intensifying alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's not just about the transfer of weapons anymore. It's actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military occupation troops," the Ukrainian president stated in his evening address, urging his country's partners to strengthen their support. The frontline demands more support, Ukraine needs enhanced long-range capabilities and necessary supplies for its forces, as the mission is "to increase pressure on the aggressor to prevent a larger war," Zelensky said.

