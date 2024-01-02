Skip to content
According to Ukraine, all ten Kinshal missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday were shot down with the help of Patriot air defense systems. "This is a record," declared the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valery Salushnyi, on the online service X, formerly Twitter. The Kinschal...

Russian interceptors with Kinschal missiles.aussiedlerbote.de
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief: Ten Russian Kinshal missiles shot down with Patriots

"If the missiles had hit their targets, the consequences would have been catastrophic," Salushnyj continued. He thanked Ukraine 's Western allies for their military support. At the same time, he called for more air defense systems and ammunition for them.

Russia attacked Ukraine on Tuesday with dozens of missiles and drones. According to Ukrainian authorities, the main targets were the capital Kiev and its surroundings as well as the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

At least five people were killed and dozens more were injured. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia fired a total of "99 missiles of various types", 72 of which were shot down by air defenses.

