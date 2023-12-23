Ministry of Defense - Ukrainian arrested in ministry for million-dollar fraud

In Ukraine, a defense ministry official has been arrested for a multi-million euro fraud in the procurement of ammunition. The man is alleged to have been involved in embezzling 1.5 billion hryvnia (around 36 million euros) when purchasing artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces, according to investigators in Kiev. The General Prosecutor's Office published unrecognizable photos of the suspect as well as seized evidence. Following corruption scandals in the ministry, Defense Minister Olexiy Resnikov was also dismissed this year.

The official is said to have concluded an unfavorable contract for the procurement of ammunition for the Ukrainian defense forces in their fight against the Russian war of aggression. The cost of purchasing from an exporter is said to have been 30 percent higher than purchasing directly from the manufacturer, who also had shorter delivery times.

The armed forces on the front are constantly demanding even more and faster deliveries of ammunition in order to successfully fend off the Russian attacks. The country, which has been defending itself against the Russian invasion since February 24, 2022, is dependent on billions in aid from the West.

Documents seized

During a search of the official's offices and home, documents were seized that confirmed the illegal activity, the investigators continued to report on the case that had already come to light on Friday. According to the Ministry of Defense in Kiev, steps are being taken to return the stolen 1.5 billion hryvnias to the Ukrainian budget. The investigation is ongoing. The official faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeatedly announced a rigorous fight against corruption and misappropriation of funds in the state apparatus. Proof of success in this fight is also a prerequisite for Ukraine's membership of the European Union. The EU officially decided to start accession negotiations this month. Critics point out that the country is one of the most corrupt states in Europe. The US magazine "Time" recently quoted a high-ranking official in Kiev anonymously as saying that the country was stealing like there was no tomorrow.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de