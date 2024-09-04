- Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba, steps down from the country's administration.

A significant political shift occurs in Ukraine following almost three years of conflict, leading to the departure of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. At 43, this seasoned diplomat assumed the role of Foreign Minister in 2020, preceding the Russian incursion.

Speaker of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk shared an image of Kuleba's handwritten resignation note on his Facebook page. The resignation will be tabled during one of the upcoming parliamentary meetings, as Stefanchuk announced on his platform.

Kuleba's resignation joins a series of similar announcements published on Stefanchuk's Facebook page since Tuesday. Olexander Kamyshin, responsible for the defense sector, Denys Malyuska in the justice sector, and Ruslan Strilets in the environmental sector, have all announced their departures from the government. Additionally, Vitaliy Kowal, head of the State Property Fund, is also set to resign, focusing on privatizations.

Other resignations include those of Deputy Prime Ministers Olha Stefanishyna and Iryna Vereshchuk. Vereshchuk manages refugee matters, while Stefanishyna oversees Ukraine's integration into Europe. However, it's reported that Stefanishyna will assume a new government position.

Zelenskyy initiates the reshuffle

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this government reshuffle in July, aiming to enhance government efficiency amidst the burden of war. Currently, five ministries are led by acting ministers. David Arachamija, leader of the presidential party Servant of the People, announced further changes in the cabinet. Arachamija mentioned that more than half of all ministries will see new appointees. The final appointments will be announced today, Wednesday, during a faction meeting.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has held office since March 2020.

The European Union expressed its support for Ukraine's government reshuffle, recognizing the need for strengthened cooperation in the face of ongoing security challenges. In a statement, a spokesperson from the EU's foreign policy office wrote, "We appreciate Ukraine's efforts to reform its governance and prioritize its integration into European structures."

Given the significant number of resignations from key government positions, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who previously advocated for closer ties with the EU, many European leaders are closely watching Ukraine's political landscape to see who will replace these departing officials and whether they will maintain their pro-European stances.

