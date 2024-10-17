Ukraine's armed forces have experienced a significant loss of their weaponry reserves.

Moscow persists in presenting its conflict in Ukraine as a triumph. It maintains an unfazed demeanor towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan." However, an escalating chorus of criticism can be heard within Russia. For instance, convicted ultranationalist Igor Girkin has voiced concerns over a "strategic setback," as divulged by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

Ukrainian steel manufacturing could witness a 50% decrease if Russian soldiers manage to seize a crucial coal mine nearby Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This information is sourced from Reuters, quoting Oleksandr Kalenkov, who heads the Ukrainian steel producers' union. The mine primarily produces a specific type of coal essential for coke production, a vital ingredient in steel manufacture. After agriculture, steel exports rank as Ukraine's second-largest income source. During the first eight months of the year, metal exports amounted to almost $2 billion, a vital fiscal resource for Ukraine.

Located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk, the mine serves as the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe.

Before the commencement of the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy petitions for additional aid for his nation's "victory plan." In a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy noted, "The most vital requirement now is more protection for Ukraine against winter conditions." Prior to joining his EU counterparts at the summit, Zelenskyy will elaborate on his "victory plan." "All European heads of state and government will learn how we need to strengthen our position," he stressed. "The war must be brought to an end equitably."

10:55 Australia Pledges Abrams Tanks to UkraineAustralia is set to transfer 49 of its outdated Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles confirmed that the Australian government will donate most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued at approximately €150 million, to Ukraine - shortly after Kyiv made its request. In February, Marles had expressed opposition to Australia supplying tanks to Ukraine.

09:52 NATO Chief Stresses Need for Strength Before Negotiations with RussiaThe new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte underlines the importance of Ukraine beginning negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Preceding a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, during which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected, Rutte stated, "We stand ready, as needed, in the long term." Rutte added, "When the moment arrives for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia from a position of strength, Zelenskyy can rely on our continued support."

09:11 "Most Intense Tank Battle I've Ever Witnessed" - Ukrainian Tank Obliterates Russian Logistical TruckA Ukrainian tank annihilates a Russian logistical truck at an unusually near range in the Kursk region. Videos show the Russian armored vehicle being hit right next to it by a shell from the tank's cannon. Shortly thereafter, a second Ukrainian tank fires at the debris of the destroyed Russian logistical truck. As per a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side utilized two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. Previous US General Mark Hertling described the incident to X as "the most intense tank battle I've ever witnessed."

09:00 Russian Airstrikes Extend Beyond Ukraine: Ten Civilians PerishRussia's aerial assaults are not exclusive to Ukraine. Russian airstrikes in northwestern Syria on Wednesday evening resulted in the loss of ten civilians and left 30 others injured, according to activists. Among the deceased near the city of Idlib, including a child, were a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

08:30 Moscow Region Special Unit Deputy Commander AssassinatedThe deputy commander of a military special unit in the Moscow region was shot dead in his car. As reported by independent Russian news source "Important Stories" and other outlets, an unidentified assailant opened fire on 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had recently returned from the war in Ukraine.

The jailed Russian nationalist extremist, Igor Girkin, sees no triumphs for his nation in the ongoing conflict. As reported by the Center for War Analysis, the ex-military official assesses that the summer and autumn offensive this year has failed to meet its goals. It seems unlikely that these objectives will be achieved before the onset of the so-called mud season. Girkin even mentions a "military strategic defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted globally for the Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 downing, the Russian push in Kharkiv has "haltered" and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only "pushed back" Ukrainian positions, failing to breach the front line. The Russian troops would need to deploy their reserves to counteract the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has effectively thwarted Russian aggression, repelling attacks with minimal territory losses, launching strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale within the military and society.

08:23: Swarms of Russian Drones over Ukraine

Russia is again undertaking a series of drone assaults on Ukraine. The air defense has shot down 22 of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military reports. 27 drones likely succumbed to electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones headed towards Belarus, but five drones successfully targeted Ukraine's infrastructure near the battlefront, with energy infrastructure attacked in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. Regional governor Vitaliy Kim reports no casualties, but power outages occurred in certain areas.

07:55: SBU: Head of Ukrenergo Security Detained

The Ukrainian security agency (SBU) has captured, according to their claims, one of Ukrenergo's security chiefs. He is accused of backing the Russian invasion, doubting the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and condoning civilian deaths. He allegedly shared information about the repercussions of strikes on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo confirms that it has suspended one of its employees connected to the case: "Support for Russian aggression is incompatible with the Ukrenergo team," it states. Ukrenergo adds that nine of its employees have been killed during their duties by Russian attacks, and another eleven are on the frontlines. If found guilty, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and seizure of his assets.

07:23: US Ambassador Dismisses Zelensky's NATO Aspirations

NATO has no plans to invite Ukraine to join the alliance soon, says the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America": "NATO's stance on this matter is quite clear. We declared at the 75th anniversary summit this summer that Ukraine is on an unalterable path to membership and that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance. We are not yet at a point where the alliance is considering an immediate invitation," Smith said before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's NATO membership bid as a key component.

06:56: White House Sets Date for Ramstein MeetingThe U.S. government has rescheduled a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine for November and will conduct it online. This was announced by the White House. The announcement followed a phone conversation between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which fresh millions in aid for Ukraine were also discussed. Initially, Biden was scheduled to lead a session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on October 12, but this was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a U.S.-led coalition of over 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members, which meets annually at the U.S. Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last Ramstein gathering on September 6 was the 24th assembly of the group since its inception in April 2022.

06:30: Israel: Advanced Russian Weapons Found with HezbollahAccording to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli military forces have discovered "advanced" Russian weapons at Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon. Netanyahu told the French daily "Le Figaro" that, per a 2006 UN resolution, only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River. "However, Hezbollah has constructed hundreds of tunnels and hiding places in this area, where we have recently discovered a number of advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02: Ukraine Sets Grim RecordIt's a monumental task: A mine clearance conference is taking place today in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most heavily mined country globally. Potentially, an area twice the size of Bavaria is a threat zone, along with mined marine areas. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been more than 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 deaths, with 30 this year alone. Over 2,100 mine-clearing experts are working. They have surveyed over 1,500 square kilometers - an area the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined - and neutralized more than 530,000 explosive devices. The government estimates the cost of clearing the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Alarm Sounding in Extensive Ukrainian RegionsExtensive regions of Ukraine are under threat from Russian combat drones during the night. Alerts are active in numerous areas. Until now, there have been no reports of destruction. In addition, the Russian air defense in the Bryansk border region has reportedly downed three Ukrainian drones, as claimed by Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz via Telegram. So far, no harm or injuries have been reported.

01:45 Munitions Factory Collaboration Between Lithuania and UkraineLithuania and Ukraine will collaborate on building a munitions factory, as revealed by the Lithuanian Economy Ministry. The factory will produce diverse RDX explosives. Construction will begin in Lithuania the following year.

00:04 Birmingham DHL Warehouse Investigated for Russian SabotageFollowing a blaze at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror investigations are underway to determine if it was an act of sabotage from Russia. As reported by "The Guardian", on July 22 an explosion took place in the warehouse, which some sources attribute to an explosive device inside a parcel that had previously been transported by plane. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. A similar incident occurred around the same time at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, under investigation by the federal prosecutor's office. Russian links are suspected by security sources.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers MeetingVolodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, will attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting scheduled for Thursday, as revealed by a revised schedule. Today, Zelensky presented his plan for victory, which involves a formal invitation to join NATO.

22:05 NATO Uncertain About North Korean Troops in UkraineJens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General, cannot verify claims of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. Stoltenberg dismissed the allegations as "troubling." On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the North Korean government of dispatching personnel to Russia, who are reportedly working in Russian factories and serving in the military. Russia denies this.

21:23 Biden Plans New Aid Package for KyivThe US has declared a new aid package for Ukraine valued at $425 million. This includes military aid such as ammunition and armored vehicles, as stated in a White House announcement. President Joe Biden discussed this aid with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

20:56 Zelensky Wants Enemies to Feel the Cost of WarVolodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian President, aims to end the war under Ukrainian conditions next year and has presented his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament. However, the Kremlin seems unfazed by these ideas.

20:28 Ukrainian Prosecutors in West Faced Accusations of Disability Certificates MisuseThe Ukrainian General Prosecutor's Office is probing approximately 50 prosecutors in the western region of Khmelnytskyi for allegedly acquiring disability certificates to avoid military service and receive disability pensions. Some of these certificates were reportedly obtained before the war began, which made it harder for them to be dismissed and provided preferential treatment in promotions.

19:58 Russian Children's Trend Faces Condemnation by Kremlin and ChurchQuadrobing, a trend involving children and teenagers dressing up as animals and imitating their behavior, has stirred controversy in Russia for months. The Kremlin and the Church have labeled it a negative influence from Western culture and the LGBTQ+ community, advocating for strict punishments.

