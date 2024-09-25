Skip to content
Sixty-five million euros in funding from the central authority

 and  Melissa Williams
Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs releases photograph of firefighters putting out a blaze after Russian offensive. Lately, these assaults have predominantly targeted Ukraine's electrical infrastructure.

Ukraine will implement a system that distributes electricity control more widely.

The Ministry of Growth arranges a winter relief kit for Ukraine. The reconstruction of electricity and heating facilities will be handled using a fresh approach, in response to Russian assaults, to prevent further Russian damage.

The Ministry of Growth plans to boost assistance for winter heat and electricity needs in Ukraine. This will involve doling out 70 million euros to set up compact energy plants, boiler systems, generators, and solar energy installations in Ukrainian urban areas and municipalities, the ministry affirmed in Berlin. The Budget Committee discussed the project on Wednesday.

"Russia aims to weaken and dislodge the Ukrainian people through its attacks on the energy infrastructure," explained Development Minister Svenja Schulze. "We are backing Ukraine in rebuilding its electrical infrastructure in a decentralized manner, ensuring that Russia finds it harder to sabotage it."

Recent massive Russian attacks on power plants and power lines have left 80% of heating facilities and over a third of hydropower plants non-functional, as per the ministry. The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy forecasts that despite repair efforts, power outages will be unavoidable during winter.

The Ministry of Growth intends to invest in infrastructure to aid Ukraine's energy sector recovery. This investment in infrastructure will include setting up new energy sources to supply heat and electricity to urban areas and municipalities.

