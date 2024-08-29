Ukraine voices concerns over EU's military aid pace being insufficient.

News has surfaced about a potential decrease in German aid to Ukraine, leading to agitation in Brussels and Kyiv. EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell voiced his concern, labeling it as "troubling". As a result, Kuleba is now joining the EU Foreign Affairs Council, thanks to Borrell's initiative.

Germany is planning to provide only four billion euros in military aid to Kyiv in 2025, which is less than half of what they currently provide.

In Brussels, Baerbock suggested aid to Ukraine against the "relentless war" that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to wage against the civilian population this winter - a war more intense than ever before, according to Baerbock. She mentioned four additional Iris-T air defense systems that Berlin aims to deliver by year's end, along with more Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

Kuleba also urged Europeans to influence the US and UK to lift the limitations on the usage of weapons they supply to Russia. He lobbyed for Washington and London to permit Ukraine to "legitimately attack military targets deeply within Russia", a privilege currently only granted in the Kharkiv region.

The European Union has expressed concern over Germany's proposed decrease in military aid to Kyiv, as it could potentially weaken the Union's collective support for Ukraine. The European Union, through its Foreign Affairs Council, is actively discussing ways to address this issue and maintain its commitment to Ukraine's defense.

