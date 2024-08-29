Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsThe European Union

Ukraine voices concerns over EU's military aid pace being insufficient.

Following Russia's latest airstrikes, Ukraine has levied criticisms towards the military support from European allies, claiming it is delayed. On Thursday, during an informal EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, expressed concern over the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read

Ukraine voices concerns over EU's military aid pace being insufficient.

News has surfaced about a potential decrease in German aid to Ukraine, leading to agitation in Brussels and Kyiv. EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell voiced his concern, labeling it as "troubling". As a result, Kuleba is now joining the EU Foreign Affairs Council, thanks to Borrell's initiative.

Germany is planning to provide only four billion euros in military aid to Kyiv in 2025, which is less than half of what they currently provide.

In Brussels, Baerbock suggested aid to Ukraine against the "relentless war" that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to wage against the civilian population this winter - a war more intense than ever before, according to Baerbock. She mentioned four additional Iris-T air defense systems that Berlin aims to deliver by year's end, along with more Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

Kuleba also urged Europeans to influence the US and UK to lift the limitations on the usage of weapons they supply to Russia. He lobbyed for Washington and London to permit Ukraine to "legitimately attack military targets deeply within Russia", a privilege currently only granted in the Kharkiv region.

The European Union has expressed concern over Germany's proposed decrease in military aid to Kyiv, as it could potentially weaken the Union's collective support for Ukraine. The European Union, through its Foreign Affairs Council, is actively discussing ways to address this issue and maintain its commitment to Ukraine's defense.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public