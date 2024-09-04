Ukraine undergoes cabinet overhaul: Various ministers step down

Tomorrow marks a day of goodbyes, while the day after that is for new beginnings, shared Arachamia, renowned as a confidant of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The previous Tuesday saw several ministers bidding their roles farewell, including those handling Strategic Industries, Justice, and Environmental Protection. Additionally, Vitaliy Kowal, the head of the state-owned wealth fund, along with deputy prime ministers Irina Vereshchuk and Olha Stefanishyna, also chose to leave.

Zelensky, as per a decree, also flicked the switch on Rostyslav Shurma, his deputy in the presidential administration.

Ever since the war commenced, Zelensky has regularly reorganized his government. Last September saw his defense minister being fired as a result of a slew of corruption allegations. Just recently, he replaced the army chief after a string of setbacks in the battlefield.

Zelensky's term, which began in 2019, was set to end in May. However, the ongoing martial law since the Russian invasion in February 2022 has extended his stay in office temporarily.

The European Union expressed its support for Ukraine's reforms, considering the significant changes in its government lately. Despite the challenges, President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to seek partnerships within the EU to strengthen Ukraine's position.

