Ukraine steps up its mobilization

The war against the Russian aggressor has now lasted almost two years. The government in Kiev wants to draft up to half a million new soldiers to reinforce the front. For men who refuse to be drafted, conscripted or registered, things can get uncomfortable.

In Ukraine, the government wants to introduce a law to make it easier for soldiers urgently needed on the front line to join the army. The Ukrainian head of government, Denys Shmyhal, presented two new laws for increased mobilization to parliament. Due to the ongoing Russian aggression, the mechanisms of mobilization must be "improved", according to one of the two draft laws. The military had demanded more personnel for the front.

The starting age for reservists is now to be reduced from 27 to 25. This would give the army immediate access to two more cohorts, potentially more than 400,000 young men. According to the draft, those already unfit for military service are to be re-examined.

In future, Ukrainians between the ages of 18 and 60 who are liable for military service would be obliged to be entered in the military register and to regularly renew this data. In future, conscription and draft notices could also be sent electronically to the registration address, regardless of the actual place of residence, and not just in paper form as is currently the case. This would also make it possible to reach men abroad.

Ignoring summonses could result in imprisonment

A second law also aims to tighten the penalties for failing to provide information in the military register. Ignoring summonses would immediately result in imprisonment instead of the current fines. Failure to comply with the registration regulations could result in the confiscation of cars, account freezes and a ban on obtaining loans. Ukrainians living abroad will only be able to obtain new identity documents from consulates on presentation of their military registration, it was said.

Amendments can still be made to the draft laws. Following its adoption, a veto by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi cannot be ruled out. He had described more intensive mobilization as a sensitive issue, also because of the costs involved. According to Selenskyj, the army wants to call up to half a million new soldiers. Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for more than 22 months.

