Ukraine speaks of Trump's "ultra-charismatic actions"

Donald Trump is keeping a low profile when it comes to the war in Ukraine, although he would resolve the conflict within 24 hours. Ukraine is aware of such phrases, but is aware of Trump's actions for the country. Accordingly, there is little concern in Kiev should Trump become US president again.

Ukraine must prepare to work with Donald Trump if he wins the US presidential election in 2024. However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba does not foresee any problems for his country - on the contrary.

In recent years, Trump's "ultra-charismatic actions, his reputation and his phrases" have also been noticed in Ukraine, said Kuleba in an interview with "New Voice". "But who sold the first American weapons to Ukraine? President Trump - namely the Javelin anti-tank defense. Who fought Nord Stream 2 and sanctioned the famous Russian ship "Fortuna" that laid this pipeline? It was Trump," the minister recalled.

According to Kuleba, "Trump is a person you can work with, you just have to be able to work with him." If he goes to the polls and wins, "he will be very different from President Joe Biden, to whom we are very grateful for everything." During his time in office, Trump was widely accused of being too close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kuleba is also certain that Trump's election victory would not play into Putin's hands and that there could be collusion. "Neither then, nor now, nor in the future was a grand bargain possible."

Donald Trump has not yet been confirmed as the Republican candidate. However, it is considered likely that the former president will run against incumbent US President Joe Biden on November 5 despite several ongoing criminal proceedings. It would be the same constellation as in the last presidential election. Trump has still not acknowledged his defeat at that time.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has refused to acknowledge that he would continue to support Kiev in its efforts to drive out the Russian invaders should he return to office. In a CNN broadcast in May, Trump said, "Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying. And I will accomplish that in 24 hours."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de