Ukraine set to obtain Mirage 2000-5 combat aircraft in the initial portion of 2025

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, originally declared in summer that Mirage-2000-5 jets would be sent to Ukraine. As of now, France's defense minister has communicated that these aircrafts are expected to arrive in early 2025. This announcement comes after the F-16 project, which was meant to support Ukraine, has seen significant delays.

Sébastien Lecornu, the French defense minister, stated that these combat aircraft will be equipped with advanced weapons for ground strike missions and electronic warfare defense at a military base in Gironde. Lecornu also highlighted that ongoing training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics will continue.

The exact number of Mirage-2000-5 jets France will provide hasn't been disclosed yet. As of 2024, France has 26 active Mirage-2000-5s, with other examples existing in countries like Greece, Qatar, and Spain. President Macron unexpectedly announced this initiative for Ukraine in a TV interview back in June. It was speculated that the jets could become operational by the end of that year.

Ukraine could definitely benefit from more combat jets, considering the slow pace of F-16 support. After several postponements, the first F-16s were finally introduced in the country a few weeks ago, only to have one fighter jet experience an unfortunate crash afterward.

F-16s fall short

Western allies have pledged a total of 79 combat aircraft for Ukraine, but it's anticipated that only around 20 of these will be operational by year's end. Ukraine claims it requires at least 120 F-16 combat jets for robust air defense, and experts believe time is required for both Ukrainian personnel and equipment to become accustomed to the complex operations. The provision of necessary weaponry, including missiles, is also vital.

The F-16 project hasn't developed as rapidly as initially expected due to the drawn-out training of pilots and limited training facilities. According to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, discussions among Western partners at the outset of the conflict involved considering whether to supply jets at all.

Unfortunately, specifics regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for Mirage-2000-5 combat jets remain unclear. France has been involved in the training of Ukrainian combat pilots within the EU's EUMAM mission for some time. The French defense ministry, however, did not share the exact number with ntv.de in August, citing "operational reasons." It was revealed that France offers a comprehensive five to six-month combat pilot training program at a domestic air force base.

A report by Euronews revealed that these training measures are conducted using Alpha Jet training aircraft. The French Ministry of Defense indicated that Ukrainian pilots are trained to meet Western standards on these aircraft before transitioning to combat aircraft operated by allied countries like those in Romania that are likely to be F-16 combat aircraft. In mid-September, the French armed forces confirmed that the first group of Ukrainian pilots had completed their Alpha Jet training.

