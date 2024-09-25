Ukraine seeks financial support from its allies for a three-year initiative centered on drone technology.

17:00 Ukraine Unveils Three-Year Blueprint for Drones, E-Warfare, and Ground Robots Production

Ukraine has unveiled a three-year strategy for producing drones, electronic warfare systems, and ground robot systems, as mentioned by Defense Minister Rustem Umjerow. The minister revealed this during his visits to the USA, UK, France, Germany, and the Ramstein meeting recently. "We've assessed our needs and outlined how these systems will be deployed at strategic, operational, and tactical levels," Umjerow stated. The plan includes the specific number of weapons Ukraine can manufacture and the necessary resources. "Several foreign nations have agreed to fund our drone and missile production," Umjerow informed. In 2021, Ukraine utilized "swarm drone" technology to demolish or damage over 200 Russian military facilities, such as a Russian ammunition depot in Toropez. Despite having the potential to manufacture more than 3 million drones annually, Ukraine requires foreign financing to realize its capacity.

15:18 President Lula Advocates Brazil-China Peace Proposal at UN despite Ukraine Rejection

Brazilian President Lula da Silva advocates for the peace plan co-developed with China at the UN, despite Ukraine rejecting it as detrimental. Lula criticizes the "invasion of Ukrainian territory" and emphasizes the urgency to establish conditions for peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. In May, China and Brazil presented their 6-point plan. Lula's diplomatic affairs counselor, Celso Amorim, will reportedly meet with diplomats from 20 nations on Friday to seek additional support. Ukraine's allies will not participate in these talks. The China-Brazil proposed 6-point plan characterizes the conflict as a "crisis" and advocates for a peace conference that both Russia and Ukraine would accept, inviting a "fair discussion" of all potential peace agreements. It does not acknowledge Ukraine's territorial integrity or address the withdrawal of Russian troops.

14:59 Report: China Produces Long-Range Drones for Russia

Russia is reportedly advancing a program for long-range drone production with Chinese assistance, according to European intelligence sources. This would be the first time drones intended for use in Ukraine are developed and manufactured in China, as confirmed by two intelligence officials, who also viewed the relevant documents. The IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Russian defense conglomerate Almas-Antej, has allegedly created and tested a Garpija-3 drone in China with the help of Chinese specialists. The G3 has an estimated range of approximately 2000 kilometers and can carry up to 50 kilograms of explosives. According to these intelligence sources, the delivery marks the initial evidence that drones manufactured in China have been supplied to Russia since the commencement of the conflict. However, the exact production location and approval of serial production remain unknown. China has persistently denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

13:40 Putin to Head Russian Security Council Meeting on Nuclear Deterrence

Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a Russian Security Council meeting to discuss nuclear deterrence, as announced by the Kremlin. This meeting arises out of Russia's deliberations on how to respond to Ukraine's demands for NATO to deploy missiles with longer ranges into Russian territory for attacks within Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov described the meeting as crucial. "The President is scheduled to speak, and the remaining details will be classified for obvious reasons," Peskov stated.

13:06 Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Slams Zelensky's UN Address

The Kremlin has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the UN Security Council. "The pursuit of forcing Russia to negotiate peace is a catastrophic misstep," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. He asserted that Russia is a "guardian of peace" only under the condition that its security is secured. Peskov also mentioned that Russia's objectives for initiating the "military operation" in Ukraine must be achieved. Russia persists in refusing to recognize its brutal attack on Ukraine as a war. Moscow continues to demand that Ukraine abandon its aspirations to join NATO, surrender territories, and undergo what it calls a "denazification," which likely refers to the establishment of a pro-Russian government.

12:30 "Save Lives" - Ukraine Showcases Soldiers Training on German Skynex Air Defense System

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released a video displaying Ukrainian soldiers training on a modern Skynex air defense system from Rheinmetall. Two are already deployed in Ukraine, with two more expected from Germany shortly. Skynex is designed for the defense against short-range threats, such as drones. "We express our gratitude to our partners for empowering Ukraine's air defense capabilities. The more air defense for Ukraine means more innocent lives saved," the Ministry of Defense commented in the clip.

11:55 Armored Vehicles with Drone Defense - Munz: "China's Support for Russia is Monumental"

According to Ukrainian President Selenskyj, China is providing Russia with satellite data to spy on Ukrainian nuclear power plants. To what extent is China's military support for Russia significant? Munz, ntv correspondent, asserts that China's assistance extends far beyond strategic information sharing.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Prefers Modi as Peace Broker to End Conflict with RussiaAs reported by Politico, Ukraine has chosen Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its preferred peace mediator to help conclude the war with Russia. A senior Ukrainian figure told the publication that Ukraine views India as its best hope for reaching a bargain that it can accept. According to the source, Modi was straightforward during his discussions with Ukraine in the summer, emphasizing that while Kyiv may have to make some concessions, no settlement proposals should include surrendering territory to Russia. India maintains favorable relations with Moscow.

11:35 Injuries in Russian City of Belgorod After Ukrainian AttackFive individuals have been hurt in an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, situated near the Ukrainian border, as per the authorities. Four of them were hospitalized, as announced by the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, via Telegram. A high-rise building and 75 smaller homes were damaged, in addition to numerous vehicles, water, and gas lines. The Ukrainian shelling is being viewed as Kiev's response to a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Medic Uses Electronic Unicycle in BattlefieldA video from United24media, disseminated by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, depicts a medic from the Ukrainian army utilizing an electronic unicycle during combat. The caption says, "Revolutionizing movement dynamics on the battlefield." The medic explains that it's advantageous to swiftly and silently transport supplies, such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries, with both hands.

10:18 SPD Leader Klingbeil Criticizes BSW for Giving in to PutinSPD leader Lars Klingbeil is calling for clarification in impending talks about the goals of the Alliance for the Future and Freedom (BSW) led by Sahra Wagenknecht, following the Brandenburg state election. "We'll engage in talks, just like in Thuringia and Saxony, and we'll determine: What are BSW's primary demands? In what direction is this alliance heading?" he said in RBB InfoRadio. Many people are uncertain about this, he said, adding that the focus should be on analyzing the election outcomes and forming a stable government. Klingbeil also criticized the BSW's persistent demand to cease providing weapons to Ukraine, saying it's not a peace initiative but "giving in to Putin." He described BSW as a populist party.

09:39 Economist Bachmann Slams Media Normalization of Putin's AlliesEconomist Rüdiger Bachmann lambasted the "mainstreaming of Putin's allies in and through media" on X, labeling it "Putin's most significant propaganda coup" so far. "Question: Why can we chat with Russo-fascists but not Germano-Russo-fascists? For democrats, whether they're social or Christian, both should be unacceptable," Bachmann said. He received backing from military expert Gustav Gressel, who shared the post.

08:55 UK's Strong Message to Russia at UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a forceful speech at the UN Security Council, addressing the Kremlin leadership directly: "Vladimir Putin, if you fire rockets on Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you send mercenaries to African nations, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is driven solely by your own interests. Yours alone. You're attempting to expand your criminal state into a criminal empire, built on corruption that harms both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks with Drones and MissilesUkraine's air force reports that it was assaulted by Russia with 32 drones and eight missiles overnight. Of these, 28 drones and four missiles were shot down. There are no initial reports of casualties or damage.

07:48 ISW: Russian Forces Near Vuhledar Outskirts - No Significant Strategic GainAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian soldiers have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar and are intensifying their offensive near the nearby settlement. The US think tank does not see a notable strategic advantage for further offensives in the western part of Donbass if the city is captured. A swift capture depends on whether Ukrainian soldiers retreat or engage Russian soldiers in a prolonged fight. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd mechanized brigade is still defending the town. Even if Vuhledar is captured, it would not immediately provide the Russian offensive with significant tactical advantages, as the surrounding terrain is challenging to traverse, and no crucial logistics routes would be opened up, according to ISW.

07:06 "Highly Complicated and Successful Operation" - Ukraine Declares Liberations in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian military intelligence agency reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border as a result of "a highly complicated and successful operation." In a statement with accompanying video, it asserts that the Ukrainian defense intelligence service systematically cleared the plant, engaging the enemy in close-quarters combat in certain instances. The power plant served as a "propaganda stronghold" protected by professional Russian units.

06:31 Russian Lawmakers Propose Ban on "Promotion of Deliberate Childlessness"Russian legislators are considering a bill that would outlaw the promotion of deliberate childlessness. Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin revealed this in an online post, stating that they are looking into a ban on the "promotion of deliberate childlessness," which can be interpreted as a prohibition on the philosophy of childlessness. Volodin justifies this, saying, "A substantial and loving family is the foundation of a strong nation." Russia is currently grappling with an aging population and declining birth rates, a situation exacerbated by the military conflict in Ukraine.

06:05 German Army's Lithuania Brigade Commander Arrives for New Role in Eastern EuropeBrigadier General Christoph Huber, the future commander of the Lithuania Brigade, has touched down in the Baltic NATO country for his assignment. He is preparing to take charge of the 45th Panzer Brigade, as per the German Army's announcement on X. The main objective is to establish a combat-ready brigade that plays a significant role in deterring threats and securing the nation and the alliance. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government has pledged to permanently station a battle-ready unit in Lithuania, with a projected strength of up to 5,000 troops.

05:44 Lübeck Donates Used Fire Trucks to UkraineThe city of Lübeck has donated several refurbished fire trucks for reuse in Ukraine to Ukrainian representatives. The fire engines and ambulance were previously used by the city's volunteer fire department. "Usually, they are auctioned off. However, after a request from the Ukraine aid organization, we refurbished them and now feel comfortable donating them to Ukraine," explains Henning Witten, head of technology at Lübeck's professional fire brigade.

04:45 Pistorius Urgents Urgent Modernization of German Army by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasizes the need for a swift overhaul of the German army. By 2029, Germany should anticipate Russia completing its military modernization and potentially launching a military attack on NATO territory, according to Pistorius, given the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Hence, it's crucial that we adapt to this threat scenario as swiftly as possible," he explains during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Depends on Gas Exports for Massive Military SpendingDespite Western sanctions, Russia relies on high oil and gas revenues in its 2025 budget planning. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin revealed this at a government meeting in Moscow, stating that state revenues should increase by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (about 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share in revenues will rise to about three-quarters. Reports indicate that the future budget is geared towards the conflict in Ukraine and heavy military production. The government is planning to spend 13.2 trillion rubles on the military, according to financial news agency Bloomberg's reports from Moscow. In total, 40 percent of all expenditures are planned for defense and internal security, surpassing spending on education, health, social services, and the economy combined.

02:10 Russian Parliament Streamlines Recruitment of Suspected CriminalsThe Russian parliament has passed a bill that allows the army to enlist suspected criminals for the Ukraine conflict. Based on the State Duma's approved draft, even individuals accused but not yet convicted can join the army. If they are decorated or injured on the battlefield, the charges against them will be dropped. The law still requires approval from the upper house and President Vladimir Putin's signature.

01:05 Baerbock Sets out Peace Plan Principles for Ukraine ConflictForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock has outlined principles for a potential peace agreement in the Ukraine conflict. "Peace means guaranteeing Ukraine's existence as a free and independent country. It implies security guarantees," says Baerbock in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York. She continues, "When we talk about peace, we mean that it must be fair and lasting." Baerbock emphasizes that when the term 'peace' is mentioned, it implies that Ukraine can be confident that the end of the fighting would not result in another round of preparation in Russia. This applies to Ukraine, Moldova, and Poland. Peace must be fair and lasting.

00:21 Blinken Identifies China and Iran as UN Enablers of Russia's Ukraine War EffortsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for a stronger UN approach against Russia's supporters in the Ukraine conflict. "The quickest way forward is to prevent those who enable Putin's aggression," Blinken says during a high-level UN Security Council meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also advocates for a just peace that adheres to the UN Charter's principles. Specifically, Blinken highlights Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We Have No Role in the Ukraine Conflict"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges the UN Security Council to redouble efforts toward peace negotiations in Ukraine. "The main focus should be on upholding three principles: avoid expanding the conflict zone, avoid escalating hostilities, and avoid provoking any party," Wang says in a high-level meeting attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also stresses China's neutrality, saying, "China did not create the Ukraine crisis and is not involved in it." The West suspects Beijing of supplying Russia with war materiel for its conflict with Ukraine.

22:59 Zelenskyy to Security Council: "War won't simply vanish"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voices strong doubts about reaching agreements with Russia to conclude the ongoing conflict against his nation. Zelenskyy labels Russia's actions as a breach of international law, glancing at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. "Ergo, this war won't just vanish. This war can't be tamed by discussions," Zelenskyy states. He concluded, "Measures need to be taken."

20:59 Trump: "It's time to bolt" from Ukraine conflictRepublican presidential hopeful Donald Trump advocates for the US to retreat from the Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - Trump's competitor in the election - have reportedly pulled the US into the conflict, Trump explains at a campaign rally in Georgia. "They can't pull us out now. They can't accomplish it." Only under his leadership can the US escape the conflict: "I'll organize it. I'll negotiate it. I'll make it happen. We must escape."

20:00 Sources: US sends fresh military assistance to UkraineThe US is dispatching fresh military aid to Ukraine valued at approximately $375 million, sources report. The bundle includes medium-range scatter bombs, diverse rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, according to US government sources. A formal declaration of the aid is expected tomorrow. The fresh package is among the most significant recently approved. Weapons will be drawn from US military reserves to swiftly deliver them to Ukraine. With the latest package, the US has supplied Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid since the commencement of Russia's invasion in 2022.

