Following Russian airstrikes (see entry 05:29) on Lviv, a city in northwestern Ukraine, a fire has erupted close to the main train station. Governor of the region, Maksym Kosyzkyj, reported this on Telegram. Two schools were also damaged in the attack, with numerous windows smashed and glass scattered on the streets. According to Kosyzkyj, multiple Shahed drones were involved in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services are currently on the scene. The affected schools remain closed, as per the city of Lviv mayor's announcement on Telegram, Andrij Sadowyj. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured.

Lviv, a city located in western Ukraine near the Polish border, has been under attack since the war's inception, despite being far from the eastern front lines.

05:29 Russian Air Strikes Hit Kyiv Again

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, suffered another wave of Russian airstrikes. Air defense systems are operational. Witnesses reported several blasts on the city's outskirts, suggesting the use of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the army reported a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is on high alert, according to the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. In response to Russian airstrikes and long-range activities, Poland activated its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to protect its airspace.

04:35 Biden Promises More Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Following the devastating Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden vowed to provide additional air defense systems to Ukraine. "I condemn this brutal attack in the strongest possible terms," Biden stated. Washington will continue to aid Ukraine militarily, including providing the air defense systems and capabilities required to secure their borders. President Zelensky had urged western allies for quick action after the attack, which resulted in at least 51 deaths.

02:52 Continuing Drone Attacks on Kyiv

Russia launched another drone assault on Kyiv. The Ukrainian air defense units are currently fending off the attacks on Kyiv's outskirts, according to Ukrainian military reports on Telegram. There's no information yet on the number of drones used or damages. This nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian airstrikes on Kyiv that have intensified recently.

01:32 Zelensky Desires to Maintain Control over Kursk RegionUkraine seeks to retain control over the occupied territories in the Russian region of Kursk, as per President Zelensky's statements in an interview with US broadcast network NBC News. The occupation is a crucial component of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelensky added. However, Ukraine does not wish to annex any Russian territory, Zelensky noted, without specifying whether more Russian territory is planned to be conquered. The Kursk operation was a tightly kept secret, even from US President Biden.

00:47 Several Ukrainian Ministers Step DownFour ministers stepped down ahead of an expected cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian reports. They include Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, who played a significant role in expanding weapons production, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. It's unclear if these ministers will assume higher-ranking positions. "As promised, a major government overhaul is imminent," explains David Arakhamia, the ruling party Servant of the People's faction leader, on Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the day after, a day of appointments," Arakhamia announced, who is considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 Zelensky Calls for Deployment of Long-Range Weapons Against RussiaFollowing the fatal Russian missile strike on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested authorization to deploy long-range weapons against Russia. "The Russian strikes will become impossible if we can destroy the launch pads of the occupiers where they are, and the Russian military airfields and their logistics," Zelensky stated in his daily video address. According to his estimates, the number of deaths in Poltava has risen to 51, and the number of injuries to 271. There are still individuals trapped under the rubble.

22:06 Zelensky Dismisses Another Top OfficialUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, according to a decree on the president's website. Additionally, Parliamentary Chairman announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Integration of Ukraine. Several other ministers had already resigned previously. President Volodymyr Zelensky explained the changes to ensure the necessary government strengthening. "Autumn will be crucial. Our state institutions must be structured in such a way that Ukraine can achieve all the results it requires."

9:42 Local Reporter in Poltava: "Locals described a truly terrifying incident" Ukraine experiences one of its most intense aerial bombardments during the ongoing conflict. The casualty count stands at numerous fatalities and numerous injuries. ntv-reporter Liam Smith is present at the location and shares insights on a "rather tense atmosphere" and how the community endured the missile assault.

9:05 Ukraine alleges Russia of executing captives The Ukrainian Attorney General's Office implicates Russian soldiers in the murder of captive combatants. Investigations have been initiated regarding the slaying of three Ukrainians in the Torez region of Donetsk, as reported on their Telegram channel. According to the current information, these Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The invaders forced them onto the ground face-down and instantly executed them with gunshots to the back," the agency asserts, referencing circulating internet videos.

Lviv's status as a target in the ongoing conflict raises concerns about potential cyberwarfare threats. The city's critical infrastructure, including the main train station and schools, could be vulnerable to cyberattacks due to their digital integration.

Amid the increasing use of drones in the Russian airstrikes, there are growing concerns about cyberwarfare capabilities being used to take control of these unmanned aerial vehicles or disrupt their communications. This could escalate the conflict into a new dimension, posing significant challenges to Ukraine's defense and resilience.

