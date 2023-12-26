Ukraine says it destroyed Russian warship

The Ukrainian army repeatedly attacks military targets in occupied Crimea. In April 2022, it sank the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the "Moskva", thereby humiliating Moscow. Now the air force is said to have struck another major blow.

Ukraine claims to have carried out an airstrike on the city of Feodossiya in Crimea. A large Russian naval vessel, the Novocherkask landing ship, was destroyed in the attack, announced the commander of the Ukrainian air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, via Telegram.

The ship was presumably carrying Iranian drones that were being used by Russia against Ukraine, Oleshchuk added. "The Russian fleet is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the air force pilots and everyone involved for their delicate work." He has not yet provided any evidence for his assertion. The report cannot be independently verified for the time being, and no comment could be obtained from Russia.

Sergei Aksyonov, the administrative head of the peninsula appointed by Russia, confirmed the Ukrainian attack. However, he only explained on Telegram that the Ukrainian attack had led to a fire in the city's port area, which was quickly brought under control. "All relevant emergency services are on site," wrote Aksyonov. "The residents of several houses are being evacuated." Images published by several Russian news agencies on Telegram showed heavy explosions and fires over a port area.

Massive drone attacks overnight

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in violation of international law. The Ukrainian government has repeatedly declared its intention to recapture the peninsula in the Black Sea. The army has therefore repeatedly attacked military targets in Crimea. In April 2022, it sank the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the "Moskava", thereby humiliating Russia.

Meanwhile, the Russian military attacked several regions of Ukraine on Tuesday night using so-called kamikaze drones. Ukrainian media reported numerous explosions caused by the use of air defense. In addition to Mykolaiv and Krivyi Rih in the south of the country, other regions in central Ukraine also reported drone strikes.

