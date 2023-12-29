Ukraine: Russia continues its assault on Avdiivka

Ukraine is experiencing the heaviest air strikes since the start of the war. At the same time, Russia is also attacking from the ground, according to Ukrainian reports. The frontline town of Avdiivka, where President Zelensky paid a surprise visit, remains at the center of the fighting.

In addition to the heavy aerial bombardment, Russia has also attacked Ukraine with ground troops, according to Kiev. However, the Ukrainian General Staff only recorded a comparatively small number of direct clashes, with 31 battles. The focus was once again on Avdiivka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky paid an unannounced visit to the city, which is surrounded on three sides. "Avdiivka, I visited the positions of the 110th mechanized brigade," Selensky wrote in the online service Telegram.

A video showed the Ukrainian president handing out medals to soldiers in front of a sign with the town's name. "This is one of the most dangerous areas on the front line," Selensky added. He personally thanked the soldiers for their commitment and spoke with their superiors about the defense situation and the needs of the armed forces.

Battles in and around Avdiivka

According to the evening situation report, there were three battles in Avdiivka itself and a further ten battles in the immediate vicinity. Another focal point was the Ukrainian bridgehead on the southern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region in the south. There, Russian troops tried unsuccessfully nine times to drive the Ukrainians out of their positions.

Russia had also launched the heaviest air attack on Ukraine - with almost 160 missiles, cruise missiles and drones of various types. According to official figures, around 30 people were killed. Ukraine has been fending off a large-scale Russian invasion for more than 22 months.

Biden appeals to the US Congress

In view of the unprecedented Russian air strikes against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden is once again urging Congress to approve further funding for Kiev. "There is far more at stake in this fight than just Ukraine," he warns. "It affects the entire NATO alliance, the security of Europe and the future of transatlantic relations."

With its military assistance, the USA has helped to save many lives, he emphasizes. "But if Congress does not act urgently in the new year, we will not be able to continue to provide the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must act, and without further delay."

Great Britain assured Ukraine of further weapons. Hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles will be delivered to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, writes British Defense Minister Grant Shapps on X. According to his department, this involves 200 missiles. In the face of Russian "barbarism", the delivery is a clear message that the United Kingdom wants to continue to support Ukraine without reservation, Shapps emphasizes.

