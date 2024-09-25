Ukraine requests financial support from its allies for a three-year drone strategy.

Ukraine has outlined a three-year strategy for producing drones, electronic warfare systems, and ground robotics, as stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umjerow. This plan was discussed during Umjerow's visits to the USA, UK, France, Germany, and the Ramstein meeting earlier this month. The minister mentioned examining the necessary quantity and utilization of these systems at strategic, operational, and tactical levels. The strategy also specifies the number of weapons Ukraine can manufacture and the required resources. Currently, several countries have expressed interest in funding Ukraine's drone and missile production, according to Umjerow. Last year, Ukraine utilized swarm drone technology to damage or destroy over 200 Russian military facilities, including an ammunition depot in Toropez. Despite having the capability to produce over 3 million drones annually, Ukraine relies on external financing.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva is pushing a peace plan formulated in collaboration with China at the United Nations, despite Ukraine rejecting this proposal as "harmful." Lula criticizes the "invasion of Ukrainian territory," but now considers it crucial to foster conditions for peace talks between Kiev and Moscow. China and Brazil have presented a six-point plan since May, with Lula's foreign policy advisor, Celso Amorim, meeting with representatives from 20 countries on Friday to seek further support. The Ukraine allies will not participate in these discussions. The Chinese-Brazilian six-point plan refers to the conflict as a "crisis" and advocates for a peace conference, agreed upon by Russia and Ukraine, which would involve a "fair debate" on all peace proposals. It does not mention Ukraine's territorial integrity or the withdrawal of Russian troops.

According to European intelligence sources, Russia is collaborating with China to develop long-range drones for use in Ukraine. This would be the first instance of drones being designed and produced for use in Ukraine. Two intelligence officials informed Reuters about this development and shared related documents. The Russian defense conglomerate Almas-Antej's subsidiary, IEMZ Kupol, developed and tested a Garpija-3 drone in China with the help of Chinese specialists. The G3 is reported to have a range of around 2000 kilometers and can carry 50 kilograms of explosives. The delivery of these drones is seen as the first concrete evidence of Chinese-produced drones being supplied to Russia since the war's beginning, although it remains unclear where they are being produced or if serial production has been authorized. China continues to deny providing Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a Russian Security Council meeting today to discuss nuclear deterrence. The session is taking place in response to Ukraine's demands for Western missiles to be deployed against Russian targets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov described the meeting as significant. Peskov stated, "There will be a speech by the President. The rest will be classified as highly confidential for obvious reasons."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's appearance at the United Nations Security Council. "The position based on attempts to force Russia to engage in peace negotiations is an absolutely catastrophic error," said Peskov. He asserts that Russia is "the champion of peace," but only if its security is ensured. The goals achieved through the "military operation" in Ukraine are a prerequisite for Russia, according to Peskov. Russia avoids referring to its attack on Ukraine as a war. Moscow demands that Ukraine reclaim territory, abandon its intention to join NATO, and undergo a "denazification," which likely refers to the installation of a government dependent on Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on a modern Skynex air defense system supplied by Germany, as shown in a Ministry of Defense video. Two of these systems are already deployed in Ukraine, with two more set to arrive from Germany. Skynex is effective in defending close-range targets, primarily drones. "We appreciate Germany's efforts in strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities. More air defense for Ukraine equals more innocent lives saved," the Ministry of Defense wrote on the clip.

Armor-clad vehicles featuring drone defense systems are being deployed in Ukraine, according to Munz. Munz, an ntv correspondent, suggests that China's support for Russia is extensive, surpassing the sharing of strategic information. The full extent of China's military aid to Russia in Ukraine remains unknown.

12:01 Politico: Ukraine Relies on Modi as Peace Mediator in Ukraine-Russia ConflictAs reported by Politico, Ukraine has identified Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its preferred mediator to facilitate an end to the conflict with Russia. A senior Ukrainian official revealed to the outlet that Kyiv views Modi as a key ally in negotiating a peace treaty that the nation can accept. The official mentioned that Modi was clear in his discussions with Ukraine during the summer, emphasizing the need for some compromises, but that any resolution should not involve surrendering territory to Russia. India maintains friendly relations with Moscow.

11:35 Casualties Reported in Ukrainian Shelling of Russian Area BelgorodIn an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, located near the border with Ukraine, five individuals were injured, according to authorities. Four were transported to hospitals, announced regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram. A significant high-rise building and 75 smaller residential structures were damaged in the widespread attack, as well as numerous vehicles, water, and gas pipelines. The Ukrainian artillery assault is seen as a retaliation to a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

10:59 Ukrainian Medic Employs Electronic Unicycle in Battlefield TasksIn a video broadcast by United24media and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, a Ukrainian army medic is depicted utilizing an electronic unicycle on the battlefield. The caption reads, "Revolutionizing battlefield mobility." The medic explains the benefits of swiftly and silently transporting essential supplies, such as ammunition, water, radios, and batteries, to soldiers, using both hands.

10:18 SPD Leader Klingbeil Criticizes BSW for Surrendering to Putin's DemandsFollowing the Brandenburg state elections, SPD leader Lars Klingbeil is demanding clarification on the goals of the Alliance for the Future of Germany (Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht, BSW) in subsequent negotiations. "Now, just like in Thuringia and Saxony, talks are being held, and we first have to determine: What is the primary demand of the BSW? In which direction does this alliance intend to move?" he stated on RBB InfoRadio. "Many people are unaware of this," he adds. "It's about examining the election results and now figuring out how a stable government can be formed." Klingbeil also accuses the BSW of appeasing Putin, stating, "We won't continue delivering weapons to Ukraine tomorrow, and then peace will emerge the following day. I don't consider that an effort towards peace; I consider it surrendering to Putin." He characterizes the BSW as a populist party.

09:39 "Putin's Most Successful Propaganda Tool" - Economist Criticizes MediaEconomist Rüdiger Bachmann criticizes the "normalization of Putin's henchmen in and through the media" on X, labeling it "Putin's most successful propaganda tool" to date. "Question: Why can we engage with Russo-fascists, but not with Germano-Russo-fascists? For democrats, regardless of whether they're social or Christian, both should be off-limits," he says. Bachmann gains support for this viewpoint from military expert Gustav Gressel, who shares the post.

08:55 UK Delivers Unequivocal Message to Russia in UN Security CouncilBritish Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivered a forceful speech in the UN Security Council, directly addressing the Russian leadership, leaving no room for misinterpretation:"Vladimir Putin, if you launch rockets at Ukrainian hospitals, we know who you are. If you deploy mercenaries to African countries, we know who you are. If you assassinate opponents in European cities, we know who you are. Your invasion is about your own interests. Yours alone. You seek to expand your mafia state into a mafia empire, predicated on corruption that drains both the Russian people and Ukraine."

08:28 Ukraine Reports Russian Attacks with Drones and MissilesUkraine's air force reports being attacked by Russia with 32 drones and eight missiles throughout the night. Of these, 28 drones and four missiles were intercepted. There have been no initial reports of casualties or damage.

07:48 ISW: Russian Troops Approach Vuhledar Outskirts; Strategic Advantage UnclearAccording to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar and have intensified their offensive near the settlement. The U.S. research organization does not see a significant strategic benefit for further offensives in the western Donbass region if the town is captured. The Ukrainian channel Deepstate reported yesterday that the 72nd Mechanized Brigade continued to defend the town. Even if Vuhledar is captured, the Russian offensive would not immediately secure significant tactical advantages, given the challenging terrain and the absence of crucial logistics routes, according to ISW.

07:06 "Highly Complex and Successful Operation" - Ukraine Reports Liberations in Kharkiv RegionThe Ukrainian military intelligence service reports the liberation of the power plant in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, near the border with Russia, as the result of "a highly complex and successful operation." In a statement accompanied by a video, it states that the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service systematically cleared the plant, engaging the enemy in close quarters combat in some circumstances. The power plant served as a propagandistic stronghold and was protected by skilled Russian units.

06:31 Russian Lawmakers Suggest Ban on "Promotion of Deliberate Childlessness"Russian lawmakers are considering a proposal that would prohibit the "promotion of deliberate childlessness." As stated by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin via digital media, "We have started considering a bill that would prohibit the promotion of deliberate childlessness." Essentially, this would constitute a ban on the philosophy of childlessness. Volodin further explains, "A large and loving family serves as the foundation of a strong nation." Russia is currently grappling with an aging population and decreasing birth rates, a situation that has been exacerbated by the military confrontation in Ukraine.

06:05 Upcoming Commander of German Lithuania Brigade Arrived for Duty in Eastern EuropeBrigadier General Christoph Huber, set to command the Lithuania Brigade, has arrived in the Baltic NATO country for his new assignment. The German Army has made this announcement via X. The objective is to establish a fully-prepared brigade that significantly contributes to deterrence and the defense of the country and the alliance. In response to Russia's aggressive behavior, the German government had pledged to permanently station a fully-equipped military unit in Lithuania. The plan calls for the presence of up to 5,000 soldiers.

05:44 Lübeck Transfers Pre-owned Fire Trucks to UkraineRepresentatives from Ukraine have received several pre-owned fire trucks for further use from the city of Lübeck. The city handed over four fire engines and an ambulance, which were formerly utilized by the volunteer fire department. "Typically, these vehicles would be sold at auction. But after a request from the Ukrainian aid organization, we have refurbished them and can now contribute them to Ukraine with a clear conscience for use there," says Henning Witten, the head of technology at the professional fire brigade in Lübeck.

04:45 Pistorius Warns of Need for Urgent German Army Modernization by 2029Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stresses the urgency of equipping the German army. By 2029, one must take into account that Russia may have completed its military modernization and could potentially launch a military attack on NATO territory, explains the SPD politician in light of Russia's offensive against Ukraine. "That's why it's essential that we adapt to this threat scenario as quickly as possible," he explains during a visit to the 36th Combat Helicopter Regiment "Kurhessen" of the German Army in Fritzlar, northern Hesse.

03:13 Russia Relies on High Oil and Gas Revenues for Large-scale Military SpendingDespite Western sanctions, Russia plans to rely on high oil and gas income for budget planning in 2025. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated at a government meeting in Moscow that state revenues should increase by 12 percent to 40.3 trillion rubles (approximately 390 billion euros). The energy sector's share of revenues will grow to nearly three-quarters. According to media reports, the future budget will also focus on the conflict in Ukraine and a substantial military production. The military sector is slated to receive 13.2 trillion rubles in funding, as reported by the financial news agency Bloomberg from Moscow. Over 40 percent of the budget will be allocated to defense and internal security, surpassing the funding for education, health, social, and economic affairs combined.

02:10 Russian Parliament Eases Recruitment of Suspected Criminals for Ukraine ConflictThe Russian parliament has approved legislation that allows the military to enlist suspected criminals for the conflict in Ukraine. According to the State Duma-approved bill, even those currently under suspicion but not yet convicted can join the military. In the event that they are decorated or injured in combat, the charges against them will be dropped. The law still requires approval from the upper house and President Vladimir Putin's signature.

01:05 Baerbock Outlines Principles for Potential Peace Plan to End Ukraine ConflictForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock has outlined principles for possible negotiations to end Russia's conflict in Ukraine. "Peace means that Ukraine's very existence as a free and independent nation is guaranteed. It means security guarantees," says the Green politician during a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. "When we discuss peace, we mean it must be fair and lasting," Baerbock emphasizes. She added, "When we discuss peace, it means that Ukraine can be certain that the end of the fighting does not mean another round of preparations in Russia." This principle applies to both Ukraine and Moldova or Poland. Peace must be fair and lasting.

00:21 Blinken Accusest China and Iran as Enablers of Russia's Aggression in UkraineUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for stronger action against Russia's supporters at the United Nations. "The quickest way forward is to stop enabling Putin's aggression," Blinken says during a high-level UN Security Council meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He also stresses the need for a just peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter. Specifically, Blinken highlights Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China: "We are Not Involved in the Ukraine Conflict"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi advocates for more efforts to achieve peace negotiations in Ukraine from the UN Security Council. "Our top priority is to adhere to three principles: do not expand the war zone, do not escalate the fighting, and do not provoke any party," Wang says during a high-level meeting attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang also emphasizes China's neutrality in the matter. "China did not cause the Ukraine crisis, and we are not a part of it," he says. The West accuses Beijing of backing Russia's conflict against Ukraine through weapons components, among other things.

23:09 Zelenskyy to Security Council: "War ain't just poofing away"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows significant doubt in reaching a peace deal with Russia to end the ongoing conflict against his nation. Zelenskyy labels Russia's actions as a global transgression, looking directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. "Folks, this war ain't just vanishing. This war can't be soothed by talks," Zelenskyy argues. He further asserted, "Something needs to be done."

22:00 Trump: "It's about time we're outta" Ukraine warUS presidential hopeful Donald Trump advocates for America's withdrawal from the Ukraine war. According to Trump, current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have drawn the US into the conflict during the election campaign. Speaking at a rally in Georgia, Trump said, "They promised they'd get us out, but they can't. It's only with me in charge that we can get out. I'll talk, I'll negotiate, I'll get us out. It's about time we're outta here."

21:30 Scoops: US delivers fresh military help to UkraineReports indicate that the US is sending fresh military aid totaling nearly $375 million to Ukraine. This package included medium-range cluster munitions, various rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, according to unnamed US government sources. An official announcement is expected the following day. This latest package is one of the biggest recently approved. The weapons will be sourced from US military reserves for quicker delivery. This new assistance brings the total US military aid to Ukraine to over $56.2 billion since the initiation of Russia's invasion in 2022.

