Ukraine reportedly shows reluctance in engaging in negotiations with Putin.

18:48 Germany examines Selenskyj's nuclear weapon comments in light of Budapest Memorandum breach

In response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj's suggestions at the EU summit in Brussels that Kyiv might pursue nuclear weapons as a defensive measure if NATO membership is not granted, Germany is looking to offer an explanation. Selenskyj highlighted during the meeting that Russia violated the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, as pointed out by German government spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin. In the agreement, Ukraine surrendered its own nuclear weapons in exchange for Russia's pledge to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "It's evident that Russia is not living up to its agreement daily," commented Büchner. Selenskyj hinted that Ukraine might consider retaining nuclear weapons as a safeguard against Moscow if it cannot join NATO. "Ukraine requires nuclear weapons for protection, or it must be part of an alliance," stated the Ukrainian president. "We are aware of no alliance as powerful as NATO," he added. Russian leader Putin described Selenskyj's remarks as a "threatening provocation" (see entry from 17:33).

18:12 Biden predicts difficult winter for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden in Berlin underscored the crucial alliance between their countries in matters relating to Ukraine. "We're bracing for a challenging winter with unrelenting determination," warned Biden. "We need to maintain our support and stay the course until Ukraine acquires a reasonable and sustainable peace," he stated. "We will remain steadfast alongside Ukraine as long as necessary. Putin has misjudged the situation. He cannot just sit out the conflict," Scholz remarked in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden thanked Scholz for his unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, calling Germany "our most reliable and significant ally." Earlier, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commended the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship, which he said had reached a new pinnacle under Biden.

17:33 "Troubling Provocation": Putin reacts to Selenskyj's nuclear weapon remarks

Putin labeled remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj regarding the potential pursuit of nuclear weapons by Kyiv in the event of NATO membership rejection as a "provoking threat." "That's a dangerous provocation, and there will be corresponding retaliation for any such action," asserted Putin during a session with international media. Putin expressed uncertainty about Ukraine's ability to develop nuclear weapons, but stated that it would not be a difficult feat in the modern era. He confirmed, however, that Russia would never permit such an occurrence. Selenskyj intimated during a Brussels speech on Thursday that Ukraine might seek nuclear weapons to deter Moscow if it cannot join NATO. "Ukraine requires nuclear weapons for protection, or it must be a member of an alliance," Selenskyj declared. "We recognize no alliance more capable of delivering results than NATO," he emphasized.

17:09 Putin Declines Attendance at G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro

Putin announced during a live-streamed press conference in Moscow that he would not be attending the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, citing tensions between Russia and the International Criminal Court. "I have excellent personal connections with Brazilian President Lula. Should I travel there just to disrupt the proceedings?" Putin pondered. He stated that Russia would assign a suitable delegate to represent it at the G20 meeting of the 20 leading industrial and developing economies in Brazil. Putin has typically been represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in recent years. In the upcoming BRICS conference with Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other nations, Moscow considers the meeting in the Russian city of Kazan as its annual major foreign policy event. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in 2023, citing allegations of war crimes in connection with the Ukraine conflict, including the deportation of Ukrainian children.

16:19 Russian forces retake lost territories in Kursk Region

According to Russian state news agency TASS, citing sources within the Moscow military, Russian forces are reportedly reclaiming villages in the Ukrainian-occupied Kursk region. Ukrainian troops allegedly abandoned their positions in the village of Ljubimowka due to concerns of encirclement and retreated, pursued by drone strikes. The TASS report cited heavy casualties for the Ukrainian side, with over 50 dead and numerous captures. However, these reports remain unverified and unconfirmed by the Ukrainian authorities.

15:43 Kyiv reports record number of fallen soldiers' remains returned since war commencement

Ukraine has reportedly received the remains of hundreds of soldiers killed during the conflict against Russian forces, primarily in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to the coordinating body for war prisoners' affairs in Kyiv. The deceased soldiers, numbering over 500, have been identified and will be returned to their families. The exchange of soldiers' remains and prisoners is one of the few issues where Moscow and Kyiv still cooperate. This return of fallen Ukrainian soldiers marks the largest number of remains since the commencement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Examining Allegations of North Korean Troop AssistanceNATO is exploring claims of North Korean troops assisting Russia in its conflict against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned after a meeting of alliance defense ministers that they haven't confirmed active participation of North Korean soldiers in the hostilities as of now. However, they are engaging with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to collect all feasible evidence. Stoltenberg highlighted the possibility of a shift, given North Korea's past support for Russia's attack on Ukraine. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in had previously suggested that North Korea might have dispatched troops to Russia. According to intelligence reports, a total of 12,000 soldiers are scheduled to be deployed (see entry 11:58). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared a similar view on Thursday, implying that possibly up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers could soon join Russia's side against Ukraine.

14:50 Unidentified Aerial Object Sets off Alarm on NATO's Eastern FrontierNATO implicates Russia in another airspace breach. As per NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, an unidentified aircraft trespassed Romania's NATO airspace, which borders Ukraine, on Thursday evening. Romanian authorities and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe acted swiftly and efficiently, Stoltenberg said at a press conference following a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also holds Russia accountable for the recent airspace violation (see entry 08:27). Romanian sources reported that Spanish NATO F-18 fighter jets were already scrambled prior to the object crossing the border to manage the situation. Two Romanian F-16 aircraft were also deployed. Nevertheless, the pilots did not need to intervene. Around 20 minutes after the object entered Romanian airspace, no more radar signal could be detected. It was speculated that the object might have been a stray Russian drone. However, the fighter jets did not make visual contact, and no debris was found. Residents in the area were advised to seek shelter in basements or secure spaces. The object penetrated approximately 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin Praises BRICS Countries as Prime Drivers of Global Economic GrowthRussian President Putin said that BRICS countries will bring about a significant portion of global economic development in the near future. "The countries in our association are essentially the motors of global economic growth," he said, before hosting the summit in Kazan next week. He aims to establish a strong counterweight to the West in international politics and trade. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates are also part of the BRICS group.

13:59 Ukraine to Receive Military Aid from CanadaUkraine can rely on further military assistance from Canada. In Ottawa, Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a military aid package worth around 43 million euros. It includes small arms, ammunition, and protective equipment. Funding for the training of Ukrainian troops is also provided. The package is part of military aid totaling approximately 334 million euros that Canada pledged in July.

13:45 NATO Unable to Verify North Korean Troop Reports in RussiaNATO cannot authenticate South Korean claims that North Korean troops are fighting along with Russia against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated this is currently NATO's stance, but it may change. NATO is in contact with South Korea to obtain all available information. According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has dispatched 1,500 soldiers to assist Russia in its attack on Ukraine. South Korean news agency Yonhap previously reported, citing intelligence, that Pyongyang plans to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the front. Russia has already denied reports that North Korean soldiers are supporting Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin has miscalculated"Chancellor Scholz, during Biden's visit, reiterated the shared responsibility for peace. "Our position is clear: We are supporting Ukraine as much as we can. Simultaneously, we ensure that NATO does not become a part of the war, to prevent this war from escalating into an even greater catastrophe," said the SPD politician. "This responsibility is very much on our minds, and no one can relieve us of it." Scholz emphasized: "We stand by Ukraine's side for as long as necessary. Putin has miscalculated, he cannot just wait this war out."

13:09 South Korea's Intelligence Agency: 1500 North Korean Soldiers Already in RussiaSouth Korea's intelligence agency has confirmed reports of North Korean soldiers being sent to Russia. North Korea has deployed 1500 soldiers to aid in Russia's war in Ukraine, the National Intelligence Service stated. The agency found that North Korea had transported its special forces to Russia via a Russian naval ship from October 8 to 13. Previously, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported, citing the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang planned to send "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces" to the front, which had already left North Korea.

11:58 North Korea Aids Russia's Conflict in Ukraine According to South Korean sources, North Korea is dispatching troops to aid Russia in its battle against Ukraine. Around 12,000 soldiers, including special units, are reportedly departed from North Korea, as mentioned by South Korea's news service Yonhap. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledged this during an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security personnel, recognizing North Korea's involvement as a significant security concern not just for South Korea but also for the international community. However, the presidency declined to provide further information on the exact timing and number of North Korean soldiers sent to Ukraine or their role in the conflict. In a similar fashion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Thursday: "Intelligence indicates that 10,000 North Korean soldiers are being trained to confront us."

11:43 Biden on Ukraine Aid: "We Can't Relent" During his visit to Germany, US President Biden appealed for continued support for Ukraine. "We can't relent. We need to maintain our backing," Biden stated at Schloss Bellevue, where he received the highest German honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In his speech, Biden recognized Germany's leadership, asserting that it was astute enough to recognize Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a critical turning point in history, an assault on democracy and security in Europe. Germany and the US, Biden declared, have supported Ukraine's valiant people and will continue to do so until a fair and lasting peace is achievable.

11:19 Steinmeier to Biden: NATO is Stronger Under Your Leadership Federal President Steinmeier awarded outgoing US President Biden the Extraordinary Class Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Steinmeier attributed the growth and strengthening of the transatlantic alliance and the strengthening of partnerships under Biden's leadership. Addressing Putin's assault on Ukraine, Steinmeier suggested that Putin had underestimated the resilience and unity of NATO and Europe. "Putin believed we were weak. Putin believed we would fragment. But the exact opposite occurred: NATO is stronger and more united than ever, and this is largely due to your leadership!" Steinmeier labeled the circumstance of having Biden and his administration as our allies "nothing less than a stroke of good fortune" in this most precarious moment in European history since the end of the Cold War.

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his presence at the BRICS summit, as reported by the Russian news agency Ria. The conference will transpire next week in the Russian city of Kazan, from Tuesday through Thursday. Participants will include the heads of state and government from Brazil, India, and South Africa, as well as representatives from 32 nations, such as Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Russian President Vladimir Putin views the event as the most crucial political undertaking of the year, which he intends to utilize to demonstrate that he is not isolated on the international stage due to Western sanctions following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

10:26 Every Fourth Ukrainian Refugee Plans Long-Term Resettlement in Europe Almost every fourth Ukrainian refugee in Europe has expressed intentions to establish a permanent residence outside of Ukraine, as per a June survey conducted by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Approximately 35 percent are eager to return to a safe Ukraine, while only four percent plan to return regardless of the security situation. Roughly eleven percent of the refugees have already returned to Ukraine, and another 25 percent remain uncertain. According to Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing, the course of the conflict significantly influences the refugees' decisions, suggesting that "the longer the conflict lasts, the more individuals envision a future outside of Ukraine."

09:55 USA Sanctions Chinese Dronone Manufacturers The US has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies for producing drones employed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These are the first penalties imposed against companies in China that partner with Russian firms to produce complete weapon systems, the US Treasury Department announced. The Garpiya combat drones are reportedly manufactured in China. Previously, the US had only sanctioned Chinese companies for delivering components to Russia that subsequently were utilized in weapons manufacturing. A Russian company has also been added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Reports 135 Russian Drone Assault Ukrainian air forces reported that in the night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down. 44 drones veered off course due to electronic interference and landed in Ukrainian territory. Two drones crossed into neighboring Belarus, while ten drones continue to hover over Ukraine.

08:27 Unknown Object Over Romania Sparks Fighter Jet Scramble Last night, Romanian fighter jets were deployed following detection of an unknown object on radar. The Romanian Defense Ministry reported that an unidentified object originated from the Black Sea and penetrated up to 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace. Visual contact was not established. The radar signal disappeared east of the city of Amzacea, leading to the termination of the alert. The Romanian Foreign Ministry holds Russia accountable for the repeated violation of airspace, denouncing these actions "in the strongest terms." Romania, a NATO member, shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has earlier detected Russian drones in its airspace during Russia's attacks on Ukrainian targets. Fragments of Russian drones have also been found on Romanian territory adjacent to the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russians Gaining Territory at Kursk Front In the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian troops seem to be making headway, as suggested by an analysis from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians have been making ground in the western front area near south of Korenevo, which is evident through geolocated images. Clashes are ongoing near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank noticing territorial advances on both sides along the frontline.

06:57 Ukraine Witnesses Large-Scale Drone Assault Russian forces have reportedly unleashed another significant drone assault, according to Ukrainian sources. Throughout the night, the Ukrainian air force issued warnings about attack drones over various parts of the country. The city of Kyiv reported in the morning that this was among the most significant drone attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital were apparently intercepted, and the assault on Kyiv lasted for over four and a half hours. There's currently no information available regarding casualties or damage.

06:40 Ukraine's Defense Struggle in Focus During Biden's Visit About three months before the end of his presidency, US President Joe Biden will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later today. The primary topic of discussion is likely to be supporting Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russia. The White House has announced plans for a four-way meeting with Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with Ukraine and Middle East issues on the agenda.

06:08 Russian Nuclear Reserve Tests Readiness The Russian state-owned news agency RIA reports, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, that the commanders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are testing the readiness of their unit in the city of Bologoye. The exercise includes maneuvers and the use of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Criticizes Zelensky's "Terrifying" Plan Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "victory plan" as "terrifying". In anticipation of the EU summit, where Zelensky failed to promote his plan, Orban posted on Facebook that arming Ukraine was "dangerous". Orban has long advocated for negotiations with Russia and even visited Kyiv and the Kremlin as a self-proclaimed mediator, without achieving any results.

03:26 Ukraine Denies "BILD" Report on Nuclear Weapons Following allegations of plans to rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has released a statement. "We categorically deny the conjectures of unnamed sources in the 'BILD' newspaper about alleged plans by Ukraine to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it signed in 1994." Earlier, President Zelensky also dismissed such claims at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russians Attempt to Overcome Defensive Positions at Chasiv Yar Russian forces are attempting to breach Ukrainian defensive lines in the Chasiv Yar area, according to the state-owned Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk. Sporadic fighting is happening in this region. Where the Russians are facing setbacks, they are focusing on discovering weaknesses in the defense using small probing attacks, Bobovnikova said. The Ukrainian military's strategy is centered on cutting off Russian supply routes.

00:27 Heusgen Calls for Easing Limitations on Ukraine's Use of Weapons Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, has urged US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The reason is the "victory plan presented by Zelensky". "Zelensky's requests are primarily aimed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz," Heusgen told the German editorial network. "Both can make an extremely significant contribution to the execution of the Zelensky plan by eliminating range limitations and provisioning efficient weapons." Heusgen said Biden's visit to Berlin on Friday would be an ideal opportunity for such an announcement.

23:21 US Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Companies over Garpiya Drone Production

The US Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate network involved in the development and production of long-range drones. Known as Garpiya drones, Russia is using them in the war in Ukraine. The weapons are manufactured in Russia, with Chinese companies contributing components and technology. The US sanctions will target three companies and one individual. Read all previous developments here.

