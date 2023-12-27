War with Russia - Ukraine rejects Kretschmer's idea of a ceasefire

Ukraine has rejected an idea put forward by Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) for a ceasefire with Russia, possibly with a temporary loss of territory. "If Ukraine accepts the temporary loss of territory, Russian troops will move closer to Germany and Saxony," wrote Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Kiev, on Facebook on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also very familiar with Saxony from his time in Dresden.

Nikolenko recalled that both former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had tried to influence Putin. "Concessions on territories will inevitably lead to greater aggression by Russia, which will undoubtedly go beyond the borders of Ukraine," Nikolenko emphasized. Peace in Europe could only be achieved by defeating Moscow. The only possible "turnaround" would be greater German support for Ukraine. At the same time, Nikolenko thanked the German government for the aid it has provided so far.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over 22 months with massive Western aid. Germany is the second strongest single supporter after the USA. In an interview, Kretschmer had raised the idea of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine if Ukraine temporarily relinquished its own territories. A final solution would take time. He also said that a "U-turn" in Germany's Russia policy would help prevent future conflicts.

Source: www.stern.de