Ukraine records numerous assaults by storm on Kurachivka

In the eastern part of Ukraine, specifically the Donetsk region's Kurakhivka town, Russian forces have been applying significant pressure. As per reports from the Ukrainian General Staff in Kyiv, around 40 Russian attacks were recorded in this sector alone. These attacks were successfully repelled, but the situation is becoming concerning as Ukrainian forces are now under threat of encirclement.

Additionally, unverified reports suggest that Russian troops have taken control of the village of Ostriivka situated south of Kurakhivka. The Ukrainian defenders of Kurakhivka are now confronted with hostilities from the south, east, and north, which amplifies the risk of encirclement. It's important to note that the General Staff recorded a high number of 171 conflicts along the eastern and southern frontlines across the nation on Tuesday.

Moreover, Ukrainian air force analysts claimed that Russia carried out a series of attacks against Kyiv and various other cities utilizing over 136 combat drones and three missiles during the night. Out of these, 51 drones were shot down, and an additional 60 were disabled by jammers. As a result, the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson suffered power outages, and repairs are currently in progress to fix the power grid problem, according to the city's governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Experts predict that power will be restored within a few hours. Meanwhile, Mykolaiv region also faced power outages in some areas as per official reports.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Russia has been consistently targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure facilities, as mentioned by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Two-thirds of Ukraine's electricity production capabilities have reportedly been damaged due to these attacks.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating situation in the Donetsk region, urging for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Recognizing the importance of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the European Union pledged to provide vital aid to restore power and critical services in affected areas, such as Kurakhivka and Kherson.

