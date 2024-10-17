Ukraine: Norway will furnish six F-16 combat aircraft

According to the Ukrainian government, Norway will soon deliver six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook following a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart, Bjoern Arild Gram. The first aircraft from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin entered Ukrainian service in early August, marking a significant milestone for Ukraine in countering Russian air superiority with more modern combat aircraft.

17:43 Umbach: West Will Fall Short Again - "Victory Plan" Remains a WishlistPresident Zelensky's "Victory Plan" contains well-known demands with little new. Many items on the list may not be feasible. In the past, the West has shown its hesitance in fully supporting Ukraine, says security expert Frank Umbach.

17:13 Report: USA Shifts Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training to Younger Cadets

The USA is focusing on training younger Ukrainian cadets rather than experienced air force personnel for F-16 pilots. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing US officials. This decision could push back the timeline for Kiev to have a full squadron of western-built aircraft by several months. The new training focus is due to a lack of experienced Ukrainian pilots, with some officials believing younger cadets are more open to western-style instruction. Ukraine is in desperate need of additional F-16 aircraft and pilots to strengthen its air defense. In August, one of the country's top combat pilots was killed, and one of its few F-16 fighter jets was destroyed in a crash. The former commander of the MiG-29 squadron had just completed the training program. The crash raised questions about whether Ukrainian pilots were being rushed into battle without enough preparation. Training for US Air Force pilots takes about two years, according to retired US Lieutenant General David Deptula, cited by the Wall Street Journal.

16:48 Selenskyj on Scholz: We Need His Long-Range Weapons

To succeed in his plan against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj is hoping for a change in strategy from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We need his long-range weapons. It's the most crucial thing," says the president of the country under attack by Russia, referring to Taurus cruise missiles that Scholz has yet to provide. Delivering them would aid Ukraine's "Victory Plan," which includes having enough weapons to deter Russia from further attacks (see entry at 13:54). Scholz justifies his refusal to supply Taurus cruise missiles by citing the possibility of targeting Moscow from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Selenskyj made it clear that he does not see Germany having a say in whether weapons from other countries could be used against targets in Russia.

He emphasized, looking at Scholz, that he respected his opinion. However, Scholz could not advise Ukraine to attack or not to attack, as he had never delivered, the 46-year-old said. The effectiveness of long-range weapons in the past, according to Selenskyj, was demonstrated in attacks by the Ukrainian army on Russian targets on the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. In this operation, 23 enemy ships were destroyed, and Ukrainian, British, and French weapons were used. Regarding the demand for a quick invitation to join NATO, Selenskyj said, "Scholz has never said no and never said yes." "So we are still in the process," said the Ukrainian.

16:28 Russia plans to construct nuclear-powered submarines for LNG transportRussia plans to build nuclear-powered submarines for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This would significantly reduce transport time via the Northern Sea Route, says Mikhail Kowaltschuk, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin and director of Russia's leading nuclear research institution, the Kurtschatov Institute. He presented the submarine project last week at an industry conference in St. Petersburg, as reported on the official website of the event on Wednesday.

16:15 British police investigation into post depot fire and possible Leipzig parcel bomb connectionBritish authorities are launching investigations into a parcel bomb incident at a post office. They are examining a possible connection to similar cases in Europe, a spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism unit said. "Our investigators are in contact with other European security authorities," they added. After a similar incident in Germany was reported, the Federal Prosecutor's Office launched investigations. According to BfV President Thomas Haldenwang, Russia could be behind the incident. In early October, the head of the UK's domestic intelligence agency MI5, Ken McCallum, warned of Russian acts of sabotage and arson. Moscow aims to cause "chaos" among Ukraine's supporters.

15:48 "Bringing the war to their country": TV team joins Ukrainian elite drone unitIn late September, CNN will join an attack by a Ukrainian combat drone team, from launching the weapons to the explosion. The unit has already carried out numerous such attacks, even deep into Russian territory.

15:27 France delivers new kamikaze drones to UkraineFrance is delivering new kamikaze drones to Ukraine. According to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, the tests have been successful. The drones, a development of the Franco-German defense conglomerate KNDS, have an operational duration of 45 minutes and can observe, identify, and neutralize static or moving targets within a five-kilometer radius. Initially, 100 of the remote-controlled explosive devices will be delivered to Ukraine. The kamikaze drones are said to be an important addition to the Caesar howitzers that France is supplying to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: Selenskyj understands the severity - "NATO lacks a strategy"Security analyst Joachim Weber confirms that key aspects of Selenskyj's "winning strategy" are currently impractical. He clarifies why these declarations still hold value from the Ukrainian perspective and why NATO ought to urgently deliberate on an alternative approach.

14:38 Russian Legislature Endorses Ban on "Neglect Propaganda"Russian legislators agree in the preliminary phase to a bill outlawing "neglect propaganda." All attendees voted in favor, as per live broadcast coverage from the legislature. Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin encouraged lawmakers to approve the ban, stating, "A fight is underway on the ideological front." The law would affect public content, including internet, media, advertisements, films, and more. Penalties for noncompliance would range from 400,000 rubles (approx. 3,800 euros) for individuals to 5 million rubles for corporations. Russia grapples with demographic issues, such as an aging population and low birth rates, which are worsened by the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin, the Russian Orthodox Church, and powerful conservative figures advocate for "traditional values" as a buffer against Western ideas and a means to halt Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Angry devotees attack soldiers, storm church in UkraineThe military official responsible for the Ukrainian city of Cherkassy orders that the local St. Michael's Cathedral will now belong to another faith. Supporters of the Moscow Patriarch then invade the church, resulting in violent incidents and injuries.

13:54 Selenskyj presents "intimidation as a path to peace" in BrusselsUkrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj proposes his plan for defeating Russia to EU leaders in Brussels. He emphasizes the strategy of "creating peace through intimidation," with Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US guaranteeing that an appropriate missile arsenal is stationed in Ukraine.

13:25 Fellow prisoner: Imprisoned US citizen in Russia subjected to tortureRecently freed Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychko informs reporters that 72-year-old US citizen Stephen Hubbard is enduring continuous torture in a Russian prison. According to Tychko, Russian correctional facility staff have beaten Hubbard, deprived him of food, and subjected him to electric shocks and forced sexual acts. A Moscow court convicted Hubbard of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine earlier this month.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Phantom Fleet

The so-called Russian phantom fleet leaves an oil trail across the world's oceans, posing a threat to the environment. According to an investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial", Russian vessels have been responsible for major oil spills in at least nine incidents over the years. There is a steadily growing fleet of over 600 ships transporting oil for Moscow, with ownership often obscure. Many of these ships are dilapidated, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making accountability problematic in the event of a leak or major catastrophe. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard says these ships pose a "meaningful threat" to marine environments. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are horrendous," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia division and expert on phantom fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Contaminated Land - Kyiv Appeals for International Assistance

Ukraine is committed to clearing contaminated lands as quickly as possible. Success depends on external support, says Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on landmine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Prime Minister Denys Shmyral also participates. Large portions of Ukraine are polluted with thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance from both sides in conflict zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to "Victory Plan"

Moscow continues to present its war in Ukraine as a success. It remains nonchalant in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj's "victory plan." Meanwhile, dissenting voices are growing within Russia. For example, the imprisoned ultranationalist Girkin mentions a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Further Russian Incursion at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production at Risk

Ukrainian steel production could decrease by half if Russian troops capture an essential coal mine near the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian Steel Association. The mine produces a distinctive type of coal used for coke production, a vital component in steelmaking. This is the second most significant income source for Ukraine after agriculture. According to trade data, metal exports in the first eight months of this year totaled almost $2 billion - a sum crucial for Ukraine's survival.

The biggest coking coal producer in Ukraine and a significant player in Eastern Europe, the Pokrovsk coal mine, lies 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. This mine supplies coal for coke production, which is essential for steelmaking and is second only to agriculture in terms of revenue for Ukraine, as per Reuters' reports. The conflict zone near the city has seen intense fighting for several months and serves as a major focus for Russia's offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk is significant in terms of logistics for Ukrainian forces. As per trade data, the export of steel products in the first eight months of 2024 amounted to almost $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky Heading to Brussels: "Major Emphasis on More Protection for Ukraine Prior to Winter"Before the EU summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for added aid for his country's "victory plan." "The primary emphasis now is on more protection for Ukraine ahead of winter," Zelensky mentions in a video message from the plane en route to Brussels, which he shared on Telegram. During the EU summit, Zelensky intends to present his "victory plan" to EU leaders. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he adds further. "We must bring an end to this war justly."

11:05 Australia to Deliver Over 40 Abrams Tanks to KievAustralia will now transfer 49 of its aged Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued around €150 million, to Ukraine - weeks after Kyiv requested it. In February, Marles stated that this wasn't on their agenda.

10:46 NATO Chief: Discussions with Moscow Should Only Begin from a Position of StrengthThe new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggests that Ukraine should commence negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. "We stand ready, should the need arise in the long term," Rutte says before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend. "Of course, we aspire for a point where Ukraine can enter into negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until that moment arrives, he (Zelensky) can count on our continued support."

10:15 "Closest Tank Engagement I've Ever Seen" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military TransporterA Ukrainian tank has reportedly destroyed an enemy troop transporter in the Russian region of Kursk from a remarkably short distance. Videos demonstrate an armored Russian vehicle being struck by the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Shortly afterwards, a second Ukrainian tank fires another shot at the wreckage of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side involved two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Former US General Mark Hertling describes the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Airstrikes Also in Syria: Ten Civilians KilledRussian military operations are not limited to Ukraine. Airstrikes in northwestern Syria are also reportedly underway, resulting in the deaths of ten civilians and injuries to thirty others on Wednesday evening. Among the ten civilians killed near the city of Idlib was a child, as per the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Observatory reports that Russia hit a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in Moscow Region Shot DeadIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was gunned down in his car. Independent Russian website "Important Stories" and other sources reported that an unknown assailant shot 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. He had returned from the war in Ukraine only a week prior.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignImprisoned Russian ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin sees no victories for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer estimates that the offensive campaign this summer and fall has not achieved its objectives. It is also unlikely that this will happen before the so-called mud season. Girkin even speaks of a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled, and offensives in the Donetsk region have only managed to push back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. Russian forces would need to utilize their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful in repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia is reportedly bombarding Ukraine with frequent drone attacks. The air defense shot down 22 of 56 Russian drones during the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military reports. 27 drones were likely downed by electronic countermeasures and crashes. Two drones headed towards Belarus. However, five drones caused damage to infrastructure in regions near the front, with reports of attacks on energy infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, according to regional governor Vitaliy Kim. Power outages were reported in some areas, however.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo's Top Security Officer DetainedThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claims to have apprehended a top security official from Ukrenergo. He is accused of advocating for the Russian invasion, questioning the legitimacy of an independent Ukrainian state, and giving approval for civilian killings. Additionally, he is said to have provided information about the repercussions of assaults on critical infrastructure. In a statement on Telegram, Ukrenergo confirmed the suspension of one of its employees regarding the case, expressing their disapproval towards any statements justifying Russian aggression. Ukrenergo also mentioned that nine of their employees were killed during their work due to Russian attacks, while another eleven continue to serve on the frontlines. If found guilty, the suspect could face a maximum imprisonment term of eight years and the confiscation of his assets.

07:23 NATO Ambassador Dampens Zelensky's NATO Membership ExpectationsNATO is presently not planning to invite Ukraine into the alliance in the near future, as per US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America." Smith asserted, "NATO's stance on this matter is crystal clear. We made this statement during the 75th anniversary summit this summer, noting that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to membership and will eventually become a NATO member. However, the alliance is not currently at a stage where it is deliberating on an immediate invitation." Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his strategy for victory, with Ukraine's invitation to join NATO serving as a critical component.

06:56 Biden Announces Rescheduled Ramstein Meeting DateThe American government has delayed the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group until November and will conduct it remotely. This decision was made after a phone conversation between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which also covered the allocation of additional financial aid for Ukraine. Initially, Biden planned to convene a meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group in Germany on October 12, but this was postponed as a result of Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is an alliance primarily led by the United States, consisting of more than 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members. The group meets regularly at the US Air Base in Ramstein, Germany. The last gathering in Ramstein on September 6 marked the 24th time that the group had convened since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel: Advance Russian Weapons Discovered with HezbollahIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces had found advanced Russian weapons in Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon, according to the French newspaper "Le Figaro." Netanyahu explained that under a 2006 UN resolution, only the Lebanese army is permitted to possess weapons south of the Litani River. "However, Hezbollah has constructed numerous tunnels and concealed fortifications in this region. In these same areas, we have recently found a collection of advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper cited him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Breaks Sorrowful RecordA conference on demining in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. The United Nations classifies Ukraine as the most extensively mined country worldwide. Potentially, an area roughly equivalent to Bavaria poses a danger, along with mined marine zones. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 fatalities, with 30 deaths recorded just this year. Over 2,100 demining experts are currently active. They have conducted surveys on over 1,500 square kilometers - an area equivalent to Berlin and Hamburg combined - and have rendered safe over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates the eventual cost of clearing the entire country at around 30 billion euros.

05:05 Air Warning in Wide Ukrainian RegionsWide swathes of Ukraine have been targeted by Russian combat drones overnight, resulting in air warnings being issued in numerous regions. At present, no reports of damage have been received. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense system in the Bryansk border region claimed to have intercepted three Ukrainian drones, as per the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz. Infographics show no reports of casualties or property damage.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Commence Ammunition Factory ConstructionLithuania and Ukraine have agreed to cooperate in the establishment of an ammunition factory, according to Lithuania's Ministry of Economy. The factory will specialize in producing versatile cyclotrimethylenetrinitramine (RDX) explosives. Construction is scheduled to commence in Lithuania in the upcoming year.

00:04 DHL Warehouse in Birmingham Blast: Inquiry Points to Russian InvolvementFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are investigating whether it was the result of Russian sabotage, as reported by The Guardian. An explosion is said to have occurred on July 22 due to an explosive device in a package shipped by air. No injuries were reported. A comparable incident took place at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, around the same time, with the German Federal Prosecutor now overseeing the investigation. Security sources suspect that Russia was responsible for the actions.

23:01 Zelensky to Join NATO Defense Ministers' ConferenceUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to participate in the NATO defense ministers' gathering on Thursday, as per reports. Today, Zelensky unveiled his victory strategy, which included a formal invitation for NATO membership.

