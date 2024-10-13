Ukraine is set to unveil its "success strategy" imminently

19:51 Ukraine: Repel of Massive Russian Assault with 30 TanksUkrainian soldiers assert they successfully thwarted a large-scale Russian offensive near Kurachowe in eastern Ukraine. A Russian convoy, consisting mainly of 25 armored combat vehicles and about 5 tanks, was spotted by aerial surveillance while proceeding towards the area, as mentioned by the paratrooper command on Facebook. This troop amassment was subsequently annihilated by Ukrainian artillery and suicide drones, with 7 armored combat vehicles and 2 tanks reportedly destroyed. These claims are yet to be substantiated at present.

19:12 Albanian PM Rama: EU Accession Readiness Boosted by Putin's Attack on UkraineAlbanian Prime Minister Edi Rama anticipates that the West Balkans summit at the Chancellery will result in the final approval of the regional free trade agreement CEFTA and aims to prepare his country for EU accession by 2030. "Tomorrow will be crucial for setting the CEFTA mechanism," Rama stated in a Reuters TV interview prior to the West Balkans conference at the Chancellery. On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that breakthroughs had been made in negotiations regarding the Central European trade agreement, which is considered a stepping stone towards EU accession. Rama commended the Berlin Process initiated in 2014, which has indeed fostered cooperation between the six West Balkans countries and drawn them closer to the EU. Surprisingly, he mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine also played a role, as it prompted the EU to acknowledge the geopolitical strategy for the Western Balkans' significance. Since the Russian assault, there has reportedly been a "significant increase in pace" in EU-Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Montenegro negotiations. Rama's government targets having Albania ready for accession by 2030, at which point the EU will eventually decide on membership.

18:47 Russians Assault Nikopol with Suicide DronesRussian troops are said to have attacked the Ukrainian city of Nikopol four times in a single day, utilizing suicide drones, according to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, on Telegram. Two vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage. The day before, there were reportedly 20 attacks on Nikopol, as per "Ukrinform" news agency.

18:17 Ukraine Reports 80 Incidents along Front LinesThe Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff has announced 80 incidents along the front lines since the start of the day. Out of those, 18 engagements are still ongoing in seven different frontline sectors, according to a Facebook statement. Settlements on the border of the Sumy region have been bombarded with artillery fire from Russian territory. Furthermore, Russian troops conducted airstrikes on the settlements of Sosnivka, Myshutine, Hlukhiv, Obody, and Bila Berizka, using 13 guided bombs in the process.

17:51 Ukraine Seeks International Arrest Warrants for Russian War CriminalsFollowing allegations of Ukrainian POW executions by Russian soldiers, Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has requested international help. He has urged the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for the "Russian executioners and torturers," and has also called for international observers and doctors to be granted access to prisoner-of-war camps. "Executions are becoming increasingly common, with 95% of POWs reportedly being tortured," he regretted. This call came amid allegations of the execution of 9 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after exhausting their ammunition during fighting in the Kursk region of western Russia. Since then, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv has initiated an investigation, as reported by "Ukrainska Prawda" and other sources.

17:27 EU to Introduce New Sanctions on Iran for Supplying Ballistic Missiles to RussiaThe EU foreign ministers are set to implement new sanctions on Iran at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The EU and its allies accuse Tehran of providing ballistic missiles to Russia. Another agenda item is the Ukraine situation, with a video conference scheduled with the new Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha. The EU recently approved an additional aid package of 35 billion euros for Kyiv.

17:10 NATO Secretary General Rutte to Travel to Germany for Meeting with PistoriusNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will be traveling to Germany for a meeting with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. According to NATO, Rutte will visit the new Ukraine aid headquarters for NATO in Wiesbaden on Monday, along with Pistorius. The establishment of this headquarters was announced by Rutte's predecessor, Jens Stoltenberg, at the NATO summit in July. Before his trip to Wiesbaden, Rutte plans to visit the headquarters of the Allied Command Operations (ACO) in the Belgian city of Mons, as per NATO.

16:45 Russia Declares Strikes on Ukrainian Troops in Kursk RegionRussia asserts it has struck a concentration of Ukrainian troops near the Russian-Ukraine border in the Kursk region using guided bombs. The attack targeted "a stronghold and a concentration of Ukrainian troops," the Russian Defense Ministry claimed, without providing further information on the attack's impact. There has been no response from the Ukrainian side yet.

16:15 Inquisition: German Military Joins Competition with Russian Military PersonalThe Federal Ministry of Defense is probing claims that German soldiers may have joined a competition where Russian military officials were also present. The "Bild" newspaper powerlessly broadcasts this, attributing the information to the International Military Sports Council (CISM). According to the report, archery tournaments organized by CISM took place in Bangladesh at the tail end of February 2024. The publication releases a photo of Russian soldiers hand-in-hand with the head of the German delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Lützkendorf. The "Bild" newspaper further reports that Lithuania strongly criticizes the German Ministry of Defense's actions. Vilnius has been boycotting competitions involving Russia since 2022. A representative of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry's hybrid threat department suspects that Russia aims to gain international recognition by participating in the competition despite ongoing sanctions. The Ministry of Defense promptly reacted upon discovering the photos on Friday and discussed the matter with the leadership. "The participating German Military personnel at the CISM competition were informed. It was firmly stated that such photos are not appropriate," a ministry spokesperson informed the newspaper.

15:12 Ukraine Incriminates Russia of Murdering Prisoners of WarUkrainian human rights advocate Dmytro Lubinez calls for an investigation into allegations that Russian soldiers have murdered Ukrainian prisoners of war. He has pointed this "new crime committed by the Russians" in letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Lubinez shared on the Telegram messaging service. According to the Ukrainian website "DeepState" analyzing battlefields, which is close to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russian troops shot nine Ukrainian "drone operators and contractors" who had already surrendered on Thursday in the Russian region of Kursk. In early October, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office stated that Russian troops had murdered 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There has been no immediate response from the Russian side.

15:06 British Intelligence: Russia Worried about Naval Exercises in Black SeaRussia might have exaggerated the number of ships involved in its strategic military exercise OKEAN-24 in September, as the exercise was primarily meant to demonstrate the fleet's capabilities amid the ongoing war. Moscow is suspected to have been apprehensive about conducting exercises in the Black Sea, according to the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data on the social media platform X. This was Russia's first naval exercise since 2022, as annual exercises involving all its forces were supposedly cancelled due to the war in Ukraine in the last two years, the statement said. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Russia has lost 28 warships and one submarine since the initiation of its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders are estimated to be chipping away at Russia's fleet in the Black and Azov seas using homemade marine drones and weapons. Notably, the Ukrainian military successfully sank the guided missile cruiser "Moskva," the flagship of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet, in April 2022.

14:29 Report: Russia Leverages Disabled Children's Labor for War Machines

A joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces and Russian partisan groups claims to have exposed a "cruel and inhumane practice." According to the reports, Russia is utilizing weak, intellectually disabled children to build weapons for its aggressive war against Ukraine. Ukrainian news agency "Ukrinform" reveals this, citing the platform "Resolute Square." Shocking videos have surfaced on the Telegram channel of a Russian volunteer group, depicting intellectually disabled children and adults being exploited for free labor in the production of parts for the Kremlin's war machine. Further investigations have established a clear link between the organization "Craftsmen" that employs these workers, the non-governmental organization "Boomerang for Good" that provides these workers, and the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

14:14 Kremlin: Putin Open to Dialogue with ScholzRussian President Vladimir Putin remains open to dialogue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow. "We have repeatedly stated that we are open for contact," Peskow informed Russian news agency Interfax. However, there has been no proposal from the German side for a telephone conversation so far. Peskow is responding to a statement by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said on Friday that Putin was no longer even willing to speak to the Chancellor on the phone.

13:34 Gynecologist: Sexual Violence by Russians Occurs in Two PhasesGynecologist Natalia Lelyukh assists Ukrainian women who have endured sexual violence by Russians in occupied territories. According to her findings, it's not about sexual desire, but about power. The women are aged between five and 74. "Sexual violence in the occupied oblasts typically occurs in two phases," Lelyukh explained to "New Voice of Ukraine." The first phase occurs during territorial conquests, when invaders want to assert their dominance. Many women survive these attacks, but the second phase, when Russian troops withdraw from previously conquered territories, is incredibly brutal and traumatic for the women. "It's astonishing that so many people are capable of this, not just a single madman, but many individuals," Lelyukh said.

13:06 Biden Declines Ramstein Meeting During Germany VisitU.S. President Joe Biden will reschedule his postponed Germany visit for next Friday, Reuters learned from government sources. The visit will now be a smaller-scale working visit. The originally planned Ramstein meeting of western heads of state and government to support Ukraine will not be rescheduled, given the approaching Europe tour of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

12:28 Russia Announces Capture of Another Village Near Pokrovsk

Russian aggressors declare dominance over another eastern Ukraine village, named Mychailiwka. The Russian defense ministry declared that their troops had asserted control over this village, located southeast of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This strategic area serves as a crucial logistics hub for Ukraine. Pokrovsk has persistently been safeguarded by Ukrainian forces against immense Russian attacks for several months.

12:20 Zelensky Presses for Swift Aid - 900 Bombs DroppedUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushes for prompt assistance, following his visits to European Union countries, combating the Russian antagonist. "Speed is crucial – a powerful message must be conveyed," Zelensky explains on "X". "Ukraine's partners possess the capacity to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, approve decisions for our long-range capabilities, and ensure urgent delivery of defense aid to our troops," he emphasizes. Last week, the Russians released around 900 guided bombs on Ukraine.

11:58 Iran Denounces Proposed EU SanctionsIran criticizes the planned EU sanctions affecting Russian ballistic missile supplies. "I have expressed this stance multiple times and I repeat it today: Iran does not supply ballistic missiles to Russia," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserts to news agency Insa. The proposed EU sanctions are hence unjustified and a subterfuge to apply additional pressure on Iran. The EU is set to impose new sanctions tomorrow, including penalties against companies and individuals implicated in Iran's ballistic missile program and weapon sales to Russia.

11:47 Ukraine Investigates Potential Execution of Nine POWsThe Human Rights Commissioner of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, has reached out to the UN regarding the possible execution of nine Ukrainian POWs. "Allegations have surfaced on social media regarding the execution of nine Ukrainian POWs by Russians in the Kursk region," Lubinets informs on Telegram. Such actions would infringe upon Geneva Convention regulations, the expert argues. POWs are to be treated humanely under all circumstances, shielded from violence, intimidation, insults, and inquisitive public scrutiny. They must also be released and returned home promptly following the end of active hostilities.

10:52 Doc on Russian Sexual Assault Wins Film AwardThe documentary film, "He Came Back", revealing sexual assaults during the Russian occupation of the Kyiv and Kherson regions in 2022, has bagged a Czech film award in Prague. Two survivors recount their ordeals and subsequently identify their perpetrators and commanders in the film. In one instance, the film crew recreated the crime in the occupied Donetsk region. The doc unveils 292 instances of Russian soldiers committing sexual assault. Experts estimate this number to be mere fraction of the overall extent.

10:22 Zelensky to Unveil Victory Strategy to PublicUkraine's President Zelensky is scheduled to reveal his "victory strategy" to the populace within a few days, in accordance with the Presidential Office advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak. This strategy consists of five components, comprising both military and diplomatic facets, such as Ukraine's invitation to join NATO. The specifics have yet to be disclosed. The objective of this strategy is to strengthen Ukraine's future negotiation position and pressure Russia to secure a fair peace, Kyiv claims.

09:37 Russia Improves Battle Efficiency - Thanks to Illicit Starlink TerminalsRussian forces have gained in power and agility, thanks to illicit Starlink terminals. These devices facilitate improved attack coordinates, a surge in drone missions, and exact artillery fire against Ukrainian troops. The "Washington Post" reports, citing statements from six Ukrainian soldiers from numerous Donetsk units. These terminals allow commanders to access real-time drone images of the battlefield and secure communication between soldiers. Albeit prohibited to sell Starlink terminals to Moscow, like numerous other US electronic devices, a black market for these terminals reportedly emerged, providing them to Russian forces on the frontline.

09:16 Poland Announces Commissioning of US Missile BasePoland's administration has declared that a US air defense missile base will soon become operational in the north of the country. The "Ukrainska Pravda" reports that the base near Puck on the Baltic coast will be active in the near future. Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski asserts that Warsaw is in discussions with the US to ensure that the missile defense systems can intercept not only Iranian missiles destined for the US but also Russian missiles targeted at Poland.

08:51 Ukraine Reports Overnight Russian Assaults with 68 Drones and Four MissilesRussia waged nighttime attacks on Ukraine, employing 68 drones and four missiles, as per Ukrainian reports. Two ballistic missiles of the Iskander type were launched against the Poltava and Odessa regions, according to the Ukrainian air force's Telegram statement. Two guided missiles were also discharged at the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Air defense units managed to shoot down 31 drones, while 36 drones were intercepted by electronic warfare systems. One drone reportedly remained in the air during the morning hours.

07:48 Russia: thirteen Drone Incursions DefeatedRussia claims to have thwarted thirteen Ukrainian drone infiltrations across three border regions throughout the night. The air defense forces managed to bring down six drones over Russian regions such as Belgorod and Kursk, as well as one drone in Bryansk, as announced by the Kremlin's defense ministry on Telegram.

07:16 Military Front in Donetsk: Ukrainian Advance and Russian PushbackDeepState, a team of military analysts, reports a successful Ukrainian offensive in the Donetsk Oblast during the night. In the area near Novohrodivka, Ukrainian forces managed to reclaim positions previously lost to the Russians. Simultaneously, DeepState reports Russian gains in the region, with Moscow's troops advancing toward the settlement of Veseloye.

06:30 Election Day in Lithuania: Unanimous Support for Ukraine AidLithuanian voters are casting ballots for a new parliament today, with expectations of change at the helm. Predictions suggest that the Social Democrats will replace the current conservative Homeland Union as the dominant force. Moreover, the populist "Morning Star of Nemunas" party could become the first of its kind to secure a seat in parliament for the tardy Baltic country of less than 3 million citizens. Never faltering in their resolve, the major political parties in Lithuania share a commitment to backing Ukraine and enhancing defense preparations against Russia.

04:39 Study on Casualty Toll: Russia's Older Soldiers in the FightRussian forces, now deploying fewer youthful soldiers, are shown to be aging as the casualties amass. Russian oppositional media project Mediazona, working alongside BBC Russia, conducted research and analyzed the data from nearly 73,000 soldiers who have lost their lives since the invasion of Ukraine. Initially, the majority of the fatalities occurred among those aged 21 to 23, but due to factors such as mobilization, imprisonment, and voluntary enlistment, the age distribution has shifted. In fact, the majority of the volunteers were between 48 and 50 years old, according to Mediazona's findings.

01:05 Zelensky Advocates for Expanded Weapons Production in UkraineUkrainian President Zelensky is pushing for substantial growth in weapons production through Western investments. He highlights that Ukraine's industrial potential is capable of producing several times more drones, ammunition, and military hardware than what the country's financial capabilities would normally support. Western contributions can bridge this gap, particularly since many allies are currently incapable of assisting Ukraine adequately due to their own arms shortages. Conversations regarding a new Ukrainian-French model were initiated during a recent visit to Paris, and these discussions will now be continued at the ministerial level.

23:31 Zelensky: Ukraine Holds Ground in KurskIn his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky asserts that Ukrainian forces continue to maintain their positions in the Russian border region of Kursk. He underscores that despite Russian attempts to dislodge them, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold their designated lines. In one of the most significant incursions on Russian territory during this conflict, which began in February 2022, approximately a thousand Ukrainian soldiers penetrated Kursk in August, crossing the border with tanks and armored vehicles.

