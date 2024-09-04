Ukraine is granting its elite military units unleashed freedom.

Over the past few weeks, the elite units of the Ukrainian military have thrived due to Kyiv's Kursk operation. The achievements in Russian territory have primarily been credited to these special forces, who find favorable conditions in enemy territory.

Since August 6, Ukrainian soldiers have been stationed in Russia. The Kursk region, directly bordering Ukraine, has since seen partial control by Kyiv's troops. Initially, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his intention to establish a "buffer zone" with the Kursk operation. In an interview with NBC News, Zelensky mentioned that Ukraine aims to maintain control over the occupied territories in the Russian region until Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations. Zelensky considered the occupation of the regions as a crucial part of Ukraine's "victory plan."

According to Ukrainian media reports, Putin has allegedly ordered his troops to retake control of the Kursk region before autumn begins. Ukrainian troops are expected to leave Russian territory by October 1.

The progression of these events remains uncertain. At least, the Ukrainian offensive appears to have slowed down. "The Ukrainian offensive in Kursk has reached a standstill," said Colonel Markus Reisner of the Austrian Armed Forces to ntv.de.

Ukrainian troops are digging in numerous places and preparing for counterattacks, but they still inflict minor yet painful blows on Russia. After months of intense trench warfare in eastern and southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian elite units can finally showcase their strengths on Russian soil. According to reports, they led the surprise offensive and instilled fear in the Russian troops.

Since August 6, special forces in Kursk have reportedly executed a series of sophisticated operations. These include sabotage attacks on railway tracks, fuel depots, and communication lines. They also conducted ambushes on Russian military convoys and attacked facilities located deep within Russian territory. As highlighted by US Lieutenant Colonel Doug Livermore in a text for the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), intelligence sources, troops on the ground, or drones identify further targets on Russian soil, enabling the elite units to launch new surprise attacks.

"Moral boost for Ukraine"

The Kursk operation offers optimal conditions for the Ukrainian special units. The battlefield is less static than in eastern Ukraine, where extensive minefields, trench systems, fixed positions, and continuous artillery fire make dynamic deployments of elite soldiers impossible. In Kursk, Kyiv's army has now permitted its special units to operate freely, allowing them to capitalize on their strengths. "The resumption of dynamic operations in Kursk signifies a fundamental shift in the conflict, as Ukraine's armed forces have regained momentum, and the front lines have become more fluid," Livermore concluded.

The Ukrainian surprise operation on Russian soil emphasizes "the significance of unconventional warfare in the current phase". Furthermore, gains in territory in Kursk indicate how vulnerable Russia is, at least near the Ukrainian border. As the danger on its own territory escalates, Russia may need to significantly reallocate troops from other areas. Ukraine hopes to gain the upper hand in the contested Donbass if Russia withdraws troops and decreases artillery shelling. However, there are no evident signs of this happening yet.

The Kursk operation is a "high-risk endeavor", said former general Feichtinger. There's much to lose, but also much to gain. "It's clear that some effects have been achieved. Firstly, Ukraine has managed to break free from its defensive stance and take the initiative with this offensive operation, forcing Russia to respond." Furthermore, the psychological impact of a successful operation on enemy territory cannot be understated, emphasized the expert. "It's a morale boost for the Ukrainian side, demonstrating that they can also harm Russia."

No major redeployments from Donbass

Ukraine was able to cross the border into Kursk relatively effortlessly because Russia primarily deployed inexperienced conscripts and local security forces there.

Russia has not made substantial redeployments from eastern Ukraine. Troops have only been shifted sporadically. The Russian army remains significantly superior at the Donbass front. Recently, reports of volunteer groups forming to defend Kursk and protect Russian operations in Donbass have emerged. Additionally, there are signs that Russian mercenaries from Africa have been redeployed to their homeland.

However, since Kyiv appears to be aiming to maintain control over the territory for political reasons to use it as a bargaining chip, elite units will continue to be necessary for the most dangerous operations. If Russia sends more soldiers to Kursk and a stalemate situation emerges, the mobility of the elite units at the forefront of the Kursk offensive will also be restricted.

The European Union has expressed its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in light of the ongoing conflict. In response to Ukraine's Kursk operation, the European Union has imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and entities involved in the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of eastern Ukraine.

Given the critical role of the European Union in international relations, its stance on this matter is significant. The European Union has a vested interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region, as any further escalation could have serious consequences for Europe's energy security and migration policies.

