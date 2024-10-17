Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items still pose a threat of detonating, leading to casualties. A conference in Lausanne, Switzerland, is currently discussing ways to tackle this issue through humanitarian mine clearance, which involves removing these hazardous items from villages and farmlands to facilitate social and economic reconstruction.

What's the Risk?

Items like landmines, cluster munitions, unexploded grenades, rockets, and downed combat drones can explode when accidentally touched or disturbed. Since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, over a thousand casualties have been reported due to these dangerous remnants. autorities estimate that more than 300 people have lost their lives, with at least 30 deaths reported just this year.

How Extensive is the Mine Problem?

Ukraine is considered the most heavily mined country in the world by the United Nations. An area as large as Bavaria, if not more, could be a potential danger zone. Even though only 10% of the area might be contaminated, the entire area needs to be searched for safety reasons. "These risks negatively affect the lives of over six million Ukrainians," says Ruslan Berehulya, head of the national Ukrainian mine clearance authority.

What Makes Ukraine Unique?

Russia has laid mines more densely in Ukraine than in almost any other country. Furthermore, modern technologies have been used in mining, such as mines that activate due to changes in magnetic fields or vibrations in the ground, making mine clearance more challenging.

"There are projectiles that shoot out loops of tension and tripwires above the ground, forming a spider's web," explains Gary Toombs from Handicap International. "Anyone who walks into it triggers the explosion." Other tension wires, equipped with fishhooks, can catch in clothing as they pass by, causing a detonation.

What Impact Does This Have on People?

"Farmers cannot cultivate their fields, power plants remain offline, and civilians remain displaced from their homes," says Jaco Cilliers, the UN Development Programme's representative in Ukraine. This situation partially paralyzes the economy. The military is responsible for clearing mines at the frontline, while the mine clearance authority handles major infrastructure. In villages and fields, humanitarian mine clearance is essential.

How Does Humanitarian Mine Clearance Work?

Metal detectors are often used to inspect fields meter by meter after initial deployments of machines, explains Markus Schindler from the Swiss foundation for mine clearance (FSD). "Our focus is on making rural villages habitable again that Ukraine has retaken," says Schindler. The FSD employs several hundred local mine clearers. "We have more applicants than positions, and many people want the opportunity to help their country," adds Schindler.

What's Currently in Progress?

Football pitches in the Charkiv region, mined during the conflict, have been undergoing mine clearance for several months. Every explosive item had to be removed for the safety of the players. Elsewhere, larger areas can be cleared in just a few weeks. After completion, the FSD plans to hand these football pitches back to the community with a friendly match between the FSD and the local youth.

What Needs to Be Done?

Handicap International focuses on risk awareness, teaching people "how to live safely in an area until the mine clearance teams arrive," says Toombs. Training sessions are conducted in community halls, bunkers, schools, and other locations. The main message is: "If you see something suspicious, don't touch it, seek help."

What Progress Has Been Made?

Over 2,100 mine clearance teams are currently active in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian authorities. They have inspected over 1,500 square kilometers of land (around the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined) and neutralized over 530,000 explosive items. The government estimates that the cost of clearing the entire country might reach around 30 billion euros.

The ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine has resulted in over a thousand casualties due to dangerous remnants of war since February 24, 2022. Given that Ukraine is the most heavily mined country in the world, the completion of humanitarian mine clearance is crucial for facilitating social and economic reconstruction and reducing the risks affecting over six million Ukrainians.

