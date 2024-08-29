- Ukraine is currently experiencing widespread power outages.

Following multiple nights of Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure, widespread power disruptions have escalated nationwide. In a public statement, the national energy provider Ukrenergo (equivalent to Ukrainian: Ukrenerho) outlined that Kyiv, along with eleven other regions in the east and central parts of Ukraine, would endure prolonged power interruptions. These regions include Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia. Initial strategies for scheduled power outages have temporarily been put on hold.

In Kyiv, diesel-powered generators have become operational

This implies that only approximately 12 hours of electricity supply will be accessible daily for several districts in Kyiv. The water supply in many apartments typically suffers along with the power loss. As a result, numerous shops, eateries, and financial institutions have resorted to carrying out emergency operations using diesel generators.

The Russian military inflicted additional harm on the power grid through heavy aerial bombardments on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, Ukrainian military officials reported thwarting 2 out of 3 missiles and 60 out of 74 enemy drones. This year, Russia has significantly harmed various Ukrainian power plants, causing apprehension about an exceptionally demanding third winter of conflict.

The European Union expressed concerns over the escalating power disruptions in Ukraine, urging for international aid to provide temporary solutions. Despite the continuous attacks, the European Union continues to provide financial and logistical support to reinforce Ukraine's power grid.

Read also: