Ukraine hit by massive wave of Russian attacks at the turn of the year

Regarding the Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, the air force went on to say that they had been carried out from four directions and had particularly hit the cities of Odessa in the south-west and Lviv in the far west. According to information from Kiev, at least two people were killed on New Year's Day. Governor Maksym Kosyzky reported from the Lviv region that the air defense had intercepted several Russian drones.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia also fired four S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the north-eastern region of Kharkiv. In addition, the southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia were attacked with four anti-radar missiles.

According to the regional head of administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, a woman was killed in Kherson. According to the local governor Oleh Kiper, at least one person was killed by Russian fire in the south-western region of Odessa. Eight other people were injured.

Four people died in the Russian-occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, according to the head of administration appointed by Russia, Denis Pushilin. A further 13 people were injured. On Sunday evening, Pushilin had spoken of "massive bombardments" in several districts of the city, in which seven people were injured.

Russian authorities also reported bombardments and drone attacks on the Belgorod region near the border. However, no one was injured.

The fighting between Kiev and Moscow has intensified in recent days. On Friday, Ukraine was hit by one of the heaviest waves of Russian attacks since the start of the war, in which 39 people were killed according to Ukrainian reports. In a subsequent Ukrainian attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod on Saturday, 24 people were killed.

New Year's Day was declared a day of mourning in Kiev to commemorate the 19 people who were killed in the capital alone on Friday.

On Saturday, two ZDF employees from a team led by reporter Alica Jung were also injured in a Russian missile attack on a hotel in Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine, which was mainly used by journalists. A Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and suffered serious injuries, ZDF announced on Sunday. A security guard escaped with minor injuries. According to ZDF, they were hit in the "Kharkiv Palace" hotel, which is mainly used by journalists because it has a bunker.

In his New Year's address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi referred to what he sees as the growing strength of his army. Ukraine will have at least "one million" additional drones in its arsenal by 2024, said Zelenskyi on New Year's Eve. In addition, there would be F-16 fighter jets supplied by Western partners. Russia's armed forces would see "what our true wrath looks like", he assured.

In his New Year's address, Kremlin leader Putin assured that his country would "never" back down. Russia had "fiercely defended" its interests in 2023, he said. He assured that Russia, which was going through a "historic phase", would be "even stronger" next year. On New Year's Day, he also announced during a visit to a military hospital that Russia would "intensify" its attacks on "military facilities" in Ukraine in light of the Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod. He emphasized: "No crime against civilians will go unpunished."

Source: www.stern.de